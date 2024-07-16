Is Biden Lying or Hallucinating When He Says He's Heard From His Director of the Secret Service?

Joe & Mika Enraged, Threaten to Quit 'Morning Joe!'
RNC SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership!
Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker  |  3:20 PM on July 16, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

As we noted yesterday, President Biden tried to upstage the Republican National Convention by doing an interview with Lester Holt on NBC. The purpose of doing these kinds of interviews is plainly to try to convince wavering Democrats that Biden is not so seriously disabled that they need to invoke the Twenty Fifth Amendment (or at least remove him from the ticket). We saw someone note that the attempted assassination of Donald Trump is helping Biden by taking attention away from his mental competence, although he might not have helped his case very much when discussing whether he met with his Director of the Secret Service.

When Holt asked if Biden had heard from this person, Biden said 'Oh, I've heard from him.'

(Emphasis added.)

But there is one small problem: His Director of the Secret Service is a woman. Watch for yourself:

Notice that Holt is not calling out Biden for getting her sex wrong, and look closely at Biden’s face as Holt uses the word 'her' to nudge him. That’s what they used to do before the debate to help prop Biden up: Reporters would subtly correct Biden when he had a senior moment.

So, what Biden is describing didn’t happen. He did not meet a man who was Director of the Secret Service. So, there are only two logical possibilities. Either Biden was just making stuff up, or he hallucinated a meeting that didn’t happen.

And before you write off the hallucination theory, we will note that when we reported that Dr. Thomas C. Pitts said that he could diagnose Biden with Parkinson’s disease just by looking at him, he also said that an early symptom of Parkinson’s was hallucinations. And in our huge #Bidementia post, we documented instances where he claimed to have conversations with people like Deng Xiaoping and Margaret Thatcher, long after they were dead.

But, to be fair, Biden was a huge liar long before he started to show signs of mental decline. So, who knows?

On to reactions, and we have a surprising reaction to start with:

Yes, wholly apart from the issue of Biden’s mental state, Ace of Spades is back on Twitter/X! 

Welcome back, Ace!

On to other reactions:

Yep.

Exactly!

That occurred to us, too. We honestly suspect that anyone watching live television is likely to want to watch Trump’s first appearance since being shot, over Biden’s umpteenth attempt to convince us his brain really isn’t Jello.

And ultimately, at this point, Biden is hitting this weird 'sweet spot' where he is not doing well enough to put the concerns about his mental status to rest, but he isn’t doing so badly that Democrats are being convinced that they can’t fake it until at least November.

We admit that would be hilarious.

Well, for one thing, maybe Joe Biden isn’t actually in charge. Maybe the Secret Service is reportedly taking protection from Trump and giving it to Jill Biden because Jill is more important to the functioning of government.

Just to spitball an explanation. 

Finally:

To be fair, they have gotten good at keeping their poker face when Biden has a senior moment.

Tags: JOE BIDEN LESTER HOLT MENTAL HEALTH 25TH AMENDMENT

