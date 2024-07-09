WATCH: A Democratic Neurologist Declares Biden Has Parkinson’s, Calls Out the Cover Up … on NBC?!

There is so much bad news for Biden in this video, we hardly know where to begin:

NEW: Parkinson's expert Dr. Tom Pitts tells NBC that Biden clearly has it. No debate.



He compares the coverup to the Soviets.



This is coming from a lifelong Democrat. pic.twitter.com/BcR0btWhja — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 9, 2024

This is from Top Story with Tom Llamas. Mr. Llamas is interviewing Dr. Thomas C. Pitts, who works for Wayne Healthcare, a medical center in Ohio. The Wayne Healthcare website states that his primary specialties are in Neurology Clinical Interpretation Neurology-Clinical Interpretation.

You can see a longer version of the same interview here, starting at about the 10:30 mark:

We will note that the End Wokeness clip starts off with Dr. Pitts saying ‘I see him 20 times a day in the clinic,’ apparently referring to his normal practice. That accidentally creates an ambiguity. In the longer version of the interview, they start off by saying that Dr. Pitts has never been in Biden’s presence, and later they also add that he hasn’t spoken to him on the phone, either. So, when he says he ‘I see him 20 times a day in the clinic’ he plainly means he sees people like Biden that often, but not literally that he sees Joe Biden.

The really interesting part is that often when doctors share their suspicions about a public figure’s medical status, they usually say they aren’t willing to diagnose the patient from afar. They almost always say they would have to personally examine the patient. But here, Dr. Pitts is saying that because of the way Biden moves, you can be sure it is Parkinson’s. At one point he states that it is a fact that Biden has Parkinson’s. Hey, this author is not exactly a doctor, but Dr. Pitts comes off as extremely credible.

The one saving grace from Team Biden’s perspective is that Dr. Pitts also says that while he feels absolutely certain that Biden has Parkinson’s he isn’t sure about whether it is affecting functions like his memory yet. He admits he would actually have to examine him to make that assessment. So, in theory it might affect movement but not the stuff that really matters if you are president. We are of the opinion, for instance, that Franklin Roosevelt was physically qualified to be president, even if we think politically, he should not have been.

That being said, we wonder if Dr. Pitts would sing a different tune if he saw the kinds of evidence we have gathered. In other words, we wonder how much of the evidence he has looked at.

And he also absolutely excoriates the Democratic Party for the cover-up, being angry at them as a lifelong Democrat, and all we can do is get out the popcorn. We always appreciate a person willing to tell the truth even if it hurts their side.

The host keeps trying to save Biden, and he looks like a total dork. — 🇺🇸 The FJC 🇺🇸 (@The_FJC) July 9, 2024

We’re not sure we interpret it that way. We think Mr. Llamas is doing his best to ask the questions that a skeptical audience member might ask, such as whether this could be explained by a stutter. It’s a question we would ask because we think many in the audience would be asking that question at home.

Jill is a doctor guys. She says he’s just fine….. pic.twitter.com/Recu7mRXyS — MilkVomit (@MilkVomit_1) July 9, 2024

Correct, the democrat party is reminiscent of the Soviets, but no need to go back in history, just compare them to the CCP. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) July 9, 2024

I don’t think it takes a doctor at this point to see what’s happening with Joe Biden — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) July 9, 2024

Well, we think the comments about how a professional can diagnose Biden on sight purely based on his movements are interesting.

This is the kind of American I like. https://t.co/R2q1Cgq5Au — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) July 9, 2024

This doctor Pitts may be in for a dose of democracy by the Justice Department. https://t.co/tVhLh3MXdT — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) July 9, 2024

Perhaps the 'Concentration Camp to Defend Democracy' much like South Park's 'Death Camp of Tolerance'?

This is grim in so many ways. H/t @MarcACaputo. https://t.co/jZpHGc69ne — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) July 9, 2024

Seriously, we always say that we wish Joe Biden a long life in good health, for him to have a massive increase in wisdom, and, failing that second point, a quick retirement.

Unfortunately, we have several family members with Parkinson’s. I’ve noticed @JoeBiden’s gate, lack of arm swinging and low voice. Our experience is, that as the disease

progresses, it becomes difficult to hear them speak. And @GovPritzker will support him instead of doing the… https://t.co/AiVrnoR79c — Jennifer Korte (@Korte4Illinois) July 9, 2024

The cut off text reads:

And @GovPritzker will support him instead of doing the right thing to ask him to retire. @TheDemocrats

Prayers sent for Ms. Korte and her family.

This is brutal. This Democrat Doc tells the truth because he's American before anything. Would that were true of our media. They're yelling at Karine Jean-Identity-Hire. But it's not her. It's them. They're corrupt and they lie to protect Democrats. https://t.co/kF7cjjQui7 — Andrew Klavan (@andrewklavan) July 9, 2024

I don’t really have a dog in the race but going on TV and ‘diagnosing’ someone you haven’t examined is pretty unprofessional. https://t.co/sPWgSD6816 — Vishal Gulati (I back scientists) (@VishalGulati_) July 9, 2024

His argument is that he can tell by the way he moves. If that is true, he is right to say it.

I’m not convinced he has Parkinson’s but Lewy Body dementia has all of these characteristics too and is a sister disease of Parkinson’s (it’s caused by the same brain condition) https://t.co/dJb0UvNPKY — Latinx Adjacent Doctor PhD (@TonerousHyus) July 9, 2024

We heard that in the comments to our #Bidementia post. The frustrating thing is so far no one has explained why they believe this—and if anyone could explain it, we would appreciate it if they did. But our Googling—which shouldn’t be mistaken for actual expertise—turns up this information about the condition:

Lewy bodies are clumps of abnormal protein particles that, for reasons that are not fully understood, accumulate in the brain. These deposits cause a form of dementia called Lewy body dementia, or LBD — which is what the late actor and comedian Robin Williams suffered from.

Incidentally, we also happen to know Williams also had Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder, which should be the least surprising instance of a famous person turning out to have ADHD you are likely to learn about.

Going back to the Lewy bodies dementia, the website, which is run by Johns Hopkins (which previously referred to women as ‘non-men’), also states that:

LBD has three features that distinguish it from other forms of dementia: Fluctuating effects on mental functioning, particularly alertness and attention, which may resemble delirium

Recurrent visual hallucinations

Parkinson-like movement symptoms, such as rigidity and lack of spontaneous movement.

The last bullet point makes us wonder if Dr. Pitts could be close but wrong in his movement-based diagnosis, but we are not remotely qualified to know if our concerns are well-placed.

Also, that would be the second time someone mentioned the possibility of hallucinations in connection with Biden—Dr. Pitts brought that up, too—a particularly worrisome concern when we are talking about a guy with his proverbial finger on the nuclear button. Add this to our list of reasons why we need to seriously look at removing Biden under the Twenty-Fifth Amendment, even if we really, really don’t like his DEI replacement.

The fact that this is being aired on NBC News is very telling. What's funny is that if this same expert had said the same exact words but on Fox News, you'd have people in our media like @brianstelter and @davidfolkenflik saying it's the Right delving into conspiracy theory. https://t.co/4RQXwgV3of — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) July 9, 2024

Democrats are applying the full court press to replace Biden. Comcast/NBC is nothing but a propaganda arm of the DNC. The corrupt White House Press Corps has suddenly discovered (much to their surprise!) that he is senile. Democrats want him out. But Jill and Hunter want him in. https://t.co/EQMDGVIe5g — Ayn Reagan (@AynReagan) July 9, 2024

Must-watch from start to finish ... DOCTOR not a pundit ... and a Democrat ... flatly accuses WH of massive coverup #Biden https://t.co/NVDv84OPqI — Ed Henry (@edhenry) July 9, 2024

Dr. Tom Pitts, a lifelong Democrat, says Biden clearly has Parkinson's.



Yet still, the moderator pushes back, "Isn't Parkinson's hard to diagnose though?"



"Not really."



He says the coverup is like the Soviets.



We're at that point, everyone. https://t.co/fiBOMErpOI — TheDailyKennedy (@thedailykennedy) July 9, 2024

Well, Dr. Pitts concedes that early on Parkinson's is hard to diagnose, but once it starts having a physical manifestation, it gets easy—at least, according to Dr. Pitts.

Trump has every single symptom described here. — BK (@BarretK) July 9, 2024

What a load of B.S. That being said, Dr. Pitt says in the longer version that he would want both Trump and Biden to take a four-hour cognitive test and we say they should.

Of course, Trump could probably force Biden to take such a neurological test, by saying ‘I’ll take the test if Biden will.’ But the problem is we don’t think Trump wants to force Biden to do so, at least not until Biden is locked down as the nominee. We think Trump very much wants to face Biden in November.

I don't know if this is actually true, but given how hard KJP was trying not to talk about Parkinson's yesterday, it seems plausible to me. https://t.co/JW1Ys1qrjh — Ken Smith (@smithkl42) July 9, 2024

This is @NBCNews joining the @NYTimes in putting forward a theory that the press cannot know but for which there is evidence and which needs to be addressed with specificity by @KJP46 or @POTUS himself. It’s not conservative media. It’s not center-right media. It is legacy media. https://t.co/PpiZSVNjPS — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) July 9, 2024

Soooo ....sounds like we know what's going on. Maybe the leading Parkinson's expert going to the White House 8 different times wasn't just a weird coincidence after all. https://t.co/8KDlm9gKUd — JPW Rook (@thejohnrook) July 9, 2024

Finally, we saw a few people saying this:

Marc Caputo could like to confirm he's a fan of ALREADY DEBUNKED speculation presented as news. https://t.co/m8ZAWg0Y3d — emptywheel (checking account) (@emptywheel) July 9, 2024

Look, if this has been debunked, we’re all ears. Frankly, we hope and pray that the guy with his finger on the nuclear button is of sound mind and all our fears are mistaken, so we would greatly relieved to find out every concern we had about Biden's mental health was wrong. But the people who claim it is debunked offer no evidence for it.

And in any case, as we wrote in our #Bidementia post:

[Y]ou don’t have to be a doctor to recognize when something is wrong with someone, mentally, and any person with more than two brain cells to rub together could see that Joe Biden literally needed his head examined more than four years ago.

At the very least, Joe Biden needs to sit for an independent neurological examination. That is beyond any reasonable disagreement at this point.