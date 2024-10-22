They Can't ... Let It ... GO: NYT Investigates Trump's Technique in Making Fries at McDonald's

There is no easy way to put this. The legacy media is just plain, NOT WELL.

They are broken, they are deranged, and they don't know when or how to stop.

What should have been just a light, fun story for a few hours -- Donald Trump visiting a Pennsylvania McDonald's on Sunday to cook up some fries and serve some customers -- blew up into a full media meltdown Sunday night and all through Monday, and the journos are showing no signs of slowing down with their unhinged rants about it.

Twitter is ridiculing them into oblivion with memes but, to paraphrase a certain Senator who slightly resembles a turtle, 'Nevertheless, they persisted.'

People have tried to tell them that all they are doing with this blanket coverage is helping Trump, but 'Nevertheless, they persisted.'

Last night, the Gray Lady herself, The New York Times, actually went to the Pulitzer-winning investigative lengths of interviewing McDonald's employees to critique Trump's technique in making french fries.

Read that again. And no, we are not joking.

"He doesn’t seem to know how to do it."



After Donald Trump served fast food during a campaign stop at a McDonald’s, several actual McDonald’s workers who examined a video of his performance earned mixed reviews from workers and patrons alike. https://t.co/nXW7FpDBPg — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 21, 2024

Get. Some. Help.

Seriously.

Inside a McDonald’s in Lower Manhattan, David Ye, who has worked at the fast-food outpost for three years, knew in just a few seconds that something was off. As he watched a video of former President Donald J. Trump taking a turn at the fryer on Sunday at a McDonald’s in Bucks County, Pa., Mr. Ye spotted a clear sign that Mr. Trump was out of his element. 'The box is, like, backwards,' Mr. Ye said with some bewilderment, as Mr. Trump shoveled a scoopful of fries the wrong way into the iconic red carton. 'He doesn’t seem to know how to do it.'

Oh, no! The box was backward!

Except we watched the video too and all of the fries seemed to make it into the box just fine.

'Supposing we want some extra salt, can I do it like that?' Mr. Trump asked a worker. Without waiting for an answer, he added several vigorous shakes over a fresh batch of fries. Then, he tossed a handful of salt over his left shoulder, because, he said, he’s superstitious. That did not go over well with some of the half-dozen workers who watched the video. 'You don’t throw salt like that,' said Kishia, a McDonald’s manager in Flatbush, Brooklyn, who asked that her full name not be used because she was on the clock. 'Somebody could have been behind him, you know?'

Ladies and gentlemen, journalism in 2024.

Do these people think Trump was auditioning for an actual job at Mickey D's?

We'll spare you any more of the wailing and gnashing of teeth from the 'newspaper of record' about a political photo opp.

We'd rather turn to Twitter quite simply not believing their eyes at the depths to which the media has sunk.

No matter your politics, this article must be giving you a stroke. https://t.co/bEHKuskSLQ — Montana Department of Organic Flammability (@MontanaDOOF) October 21, 2024

There were a lot of people on Twitter who may have been smelling toast upon reading the NYT's tweet and article.

HEYZEUS FARGING CHRISTO what are y’all doing https://t.co/6rRBcy0uWD — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 22, 2024

We haven't seen MK Hammer this aghast since someone said something rude about Uga, the Georgia Bulldogs lovable mascot.

NYT stop beclowning itself challenge impossible. pic.twitter.com/qD5wISpk30 — Gen-X Wolf™ (@GenXWolf) October 22, 2024

We're used to the Frog of Shame on tweets like this one from our own Coucy, but we don't often see the Snake Wearing A Fez of Shame.



Even that ratioed The Times.

I’m sorry, I saw the headline, and I thought this was a @TheBabylonBee story.



Are you telling me someone wrote this for realsies? — #CMFL 🌲 (@seeemmeffell) October 21, 2024

The legacy media may put The Bee out of business with their not-so-slow descent into unintentional parody.

Attention Pulitzer committee. You may as well hand out the award now. https://t.co/yavd0u7aWA — Joel Engel (@joelengel) October 21, 2024

As a reminder, it has recently been reported that a Biden-Harris administration official leaked Israel's plans to Iran.

But the legacy media cannot be bothered with that story. Trump may have served someone an extra McNugget after all.

It was his first day, for crying out loud https://t.co/SH52fnCCaE — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) October 22, 2024

HAHAHAHAHA.

Doesn't everyone get a little bit of leeway on their first shift?

All you guys had to do was not lose your ever-loving minds over a campaign event.

You can’t help yourself.



Thanks for helping Trump own the narrative for two solid day, though.



That part is sweet. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) October 22, 2024

No, they really cannot help themselves. And to put their insanity in the McDonald's vernacular, 'We're lovin' it.'

How are they still going. This is astonishing. https://t.co/lwGLdUx7zP — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 21, 2024

We knew that TDS had broken the media, but this is truly an impressive degree of batpoop crazy.

You are just hell bent on somehow lowering everyone's opinion of you.



I mean, I thought you were at rock bottom but, boy howdy, did you decide to kick things up a notch.



Kudos. — Juanito Bandito (@bandito_juanito) October 22, 2024

The media has consistently shown a limbo champion-like ability to slither under the bar, no matter how low they set it.

I'll bet he didn't spend the mandatory day watching the onboarding materials about smiling and cleaning, too. What a fraud! https://t.co/ao7EI18JX9 — The General Staff (@Thegenrlstaff) October 21, 2024

The Times reviews his fry technique.



You just can't make this shit up. https://t.co/rYVAtX2cqt — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) October 22, 2024

The state of our media… they can go and talk to random McDonalds employees but can’t get around to Doug’s assault allegations https://t.co/gHRAUcNQv2 — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) October 21, 2024

Oh, they'll get around to that, just as soon as the clock hits half past never.

The incomprehension, the befuddlement and irritation, the outrage and indignation, the mute, simmering rage, all yielding to incandescent, uncontained fury: just imagine the media as Frank Grimes and all its actions for the last decade make sense. pic.twitter.com/VQt06YRFKi — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) October 22, 2024

Very well said. And a perfect Simpsons analogy.

51 former mcdonald’s workers signed the letter https://t.co/NgLNFWaONm — Nino (@baldingschemer) October 21, 2024

LOL. And MSNBC or CNN is likely to hire them all as on-air contributors.

Sorta funny that their story quoting “actual McDonald’s workers” doesn’t include anything from pretend employee Kamala Harris. https://t.co/Wq3SekzqTn — John Ashbrook (@JohnAshbrook) October 22, 2024

Oopsies. We're sure they'll get around to investigating that bogus claim too. Right after they tackle Doug Emhoff's historical propensity to get a little slap-happy with his girlfriends.

Oh no, Trump will never get promoted to shift manager now. https://t.co/OD94sqWH1K — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 21, 2024

Hey, not everyone is cut out for the 'skilled labor' of the fast-food industry. Maybe Trump just needs to consider a new career path.

Has he considered running for office?

They would rather make themselves look like insane idiots than just admit Trump did one cool thing — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 21, 2024

And there it is. The legacy media in a nutshell.

We're not sure if they're even aware that they are making themselves look like idiots, but we are certain that they don't care.

As long as they want to keep digging though, we'll be more than happy to peer down the hole and laugh at them.