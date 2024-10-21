Fired CNN Hack John Harwood Has BREAKING NEWS About Trump's 'Employment' at McDonald's

We have had a grand old time today on Twitchy mocking the leftists who have been completely melting down regarding Donald Trump's visit to a Pennsylvania McDonald's yesterday.

Advertisement

Not only can't they deal with the fact that Trump has OWNED the news cycle, they've even taken to running cover for Kamala Harris's baseless claim that she once worked at a McDonald's.

In the history of Trump's outstanding political trolls -- and he has had a LOT of them -- going to work for a few minutes at McDonald's, where he congenially engaged with workers and customers, may top the list.

But we thought you might like to see one more media hack embarrassing himself by 'RRREEEEEE-ing' all over Twitter about Trump showing Americans that he gets us (while Harris can't even explain democracy coherently and Tim Walz tries to pretend he knows football).

This sounds like a job for fired CNN journo John Harwood.

In an act of pure desperation, Harwood decided to explain to everyone not once, but twice that Trump is not actually a McDonald's employee.

Trump did not work a shift



he posed for pictures at a closed McDonald's handing fries to pre-screened pretend-customers



some smart campaigners have actually done jobs like this - Bob Graham's "workdays", for example



but like most everything Trump does, this was faked https://t.co/fkcW2l1tsf — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) October 21, 2024

Really? Trump, a Presidential candidate three weeks out from the election didn't punch the clock and work a full eight-hour shift? You don't say. That's some solid journalisming right there.

Also, notice how Harwood explains that it was 'smart' when other politicians have done what Trump did, but in this case, it is 'faked.' Because TDS is real.

One tweet like this would have been bad enough, but Harwood -- maybe attempting to show everyone why CNN axed him -- decided to double down on his stupidity for everyone to see.

also, Trump didn't try out the job! he posed for pictures in which he pretended to try out the job. https://t.co/QjJpzSYyxG — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) October 21, 2024

Hey, John. We saw him making fries and we saw him serving meals at the drive-thru. That looks a lot like was, in fact, 'trying out the job.'

Even funnier is the fact that Harwood is quote-tweeting The Washington Post/CNN's Catherine Rampell who herself was citing The Huffington Post.

Quote tweeting quote tweeting Huff Post. Trump is going to win 400 electoral votes. https://t.co/DPwvJn445Q — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) October 21, 2024

It's like the movie Inception if the plot was about incomprehensibly dumb journos.

Yuge if true! Yuge!!! — AmErican (@Flipper628) October 21, 2024

Hahaha. Hilariously pathetic, John. — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) October 21, 2024

The media (and even though he's unemployed, we'll still classify Harwood in that category) are so lacking in self-awareness that they can't realize by making this a multi-day story, they are only making Trump look better, hurting Harris, and continuing to destroy their credibility.

Advertisement

LOL. When we first read the tweet, we thought Harwood was saying Trump didn't 'try out' for the job. And who knows? He may have been thinking that.

He's just that dumb.

Trump applied, interviewed, passed a background check, filled out an I-9 and W-4, gave them his direct deposit information and did the job



He did a great job. Why is this so hard for liberals to understand? — Gene Parmesan (@dsonoiki) October 21, 2024

Even better, now whenever Trump gets food at McDonalds he GETS THE EMPLOYEE DISCOUNT! — No One (I'm above the law) (@astronomy89) October 21, 2024

HAHAHAHA.

HE DIDN'T EVEN WEAR HIS NAME TAG! https://t.co/XdE4SyjmE6 — HolzXI (@holz_xi) October 21, 2024

Hey, how do we know it was the real Trump if he wasn't displaying his name tag?

Expect a detailed exposé on this theory tomorrow from The Atlantic.

They may even cite Trump for a lack of 'flair.'

The key here, John, is whether he passed the food safety certification.



We are counting on you, the investigative journalist, to get to the bottom of this. https://t.co/QEIfh7fP3W — Blue Shift Blog (@BlueShiftBlog) October 21, 2024

There are Pulitzer Prizes out there just waiting to be claimed by the 'reporter' who can get to the bottom of this.

Next you’ll be telling me this is fake pic.twitter.com/39pF0bzMJ7 — policy poo (@stitchnstab) October 21, 2024

Advertisement

Oh, the media has already gone there, as Newsweek diligently reported today that this image of Trump may have been AI-generated.

And I thought this was real. pic.twitter.com/Gs2xIpGZ9L — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) October 21, 2024

All the faces, Newsweek. Slapped by all the palms.

John, have you considered a little Vagisil? — DuncanDowntown (@DuncanDowntown) October 21, 2024

My dear fellow, did Trump completely break your brain? — Anna Tema (@Anatema0) October 21, 2024

Beyond repair.

Unemployed media hack forgetting first rule of holes: when you're in one, stop digging. — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) October 21, 2024

Harwood didn't just forget to stop digging, he brought an extra shovel.

Maybe the best summary of the left's reaction to Trump's insanely successful McDonald's visit came from our own PolitiBunny though:

This is the most hilarious and yet pathetic news cycle ever. lol https://t.co/Rbjm5DRP3g — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) October 21, 2024

Yes. And yes.

We can only hope they keep going, LOL.