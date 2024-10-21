NY Times Goes Full 'Journalism' to Rescue Harris From Trump Mocking Her McDonald's Claim

Over the weekend Donald Trump did a short shift at a Pennsylvania McDonald's that was campaign gold, all while the Left got McTriggered by the other purpose of the appearance: Mocking Kamala Harris for claiming she once worked at the fast-food chain.

For real: the greatest fact check of all time pic.twitter.com/A5lkL759zl — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) October 21, 2024

That's PEAK New York Times. Did you catch that? Trump offered no evidence to prove that Harris never did something, but her campaign and a friend say she did, so that debunks Trump's claim. And these people wonder why a lot of people are skeptical of the whole "fact-check" industry.

“Trump claaaaaaims she has no evidence BUT she and her friend literally TOLD US” — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) October 21, 2024

This is something else:

Vice President Kamala Harris has recalled her stint at a Bay Area McDonald’s 41 years ago in introducing herself to voters — a biographical detail relatable to millions of Americans who have toiled in fast-food restaurants. But former President Donald J. Trump has repeatedly accused her of inventing it. Lacking a shred of proof, he has charged that she never actually worked under the golden arches — recalling his earlier false claim that President Barack Obama was not born in the United States.

Imagine if Trump claimed to have once worked at McDonald's decades ago and there was no proof. All we know is that the Times' "fact-check" would have been very different from this one.

Trump said "Harris never worked at McDonald's," and the Harris campaign responded "yes she did" and the Times considered that good enough.

I know people who think they traveled to other worlds via the astral plane and their friend confirmed it 🤣🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 21, 2024

As Steve Martin's character said in "The Jerk,"as long as we've got a voucher!"