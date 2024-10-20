U.S. Intel on Israeli Plans Against Iran May Have Been Leaked by the Biden-Harris Admin

As if you needed another data point that the Biden-Harris administration is no friend to our ally Israel, there are reports today of a leak of U.S. intelligence documents that expose Israel's preparations to launch a counterattack on Iran.

U.S. officials are extremely concerned about a potentially major security breach after two alleged U.S. intelligence documents about Israel's preparations for an attack on Iran were published by a Telegram account affiliated with Iran. My story on @axioshttps://t.co/xljpBNcQxq — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) October 19, 2024

The documents reveal U.S. surveillance of Israeli military operations. Yes, we even watch what our allies are up to, but we don't typically allow this information to find its way to our enemies … and Israel's enemies.

BREAKING — CNN: The US is investigating a leak of highly classified US intelligence about Israel’s plans for retaliation against Iran.



This is very much “not good.” — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) October 19, 2024

Not good, indeed.

We don’t yet know how this info was leaked or who did it. But what we do know is that there are Iran sympathizers inside the Biden-Harris Admin who would like nothing more than to stymie Israeli efforts to strike the Iranian regime. https://t.co/NRVYNy9yq3 — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) October 19, 2024

The Biden-Harris administration projects weakness. They'd rather tell Israel to 'de-escalate' than let them do what's best for their people. Even worse, they've staffed their administration with anti-Israel zealots.

While the documents have not yet been verified and the source of the leak is unknown, we think it's entirely plausible it was sabotage from left-wing political partisans in the administration.

That information would’ve been safer in the basement of Mar-a-Lago — Chris Oldman (@ChrisOldman4) October 19, 2024

Right?! Remember all the handwringing about documents from Mar-a-Lago 'falling into the wrong hands'? It turns out the bigger threat is stuffing the government full of Democrats.

It's not even about Iranian sympathizers. A literal Iranian spy ring infiltrated Tony Blinken's office.



This was barely covered by every single major institutional media outlet in this country. When Donald Trump insults Jim Acosta that's not enemy of the people sh**.



When the… https://t.co/LVT1YzRLSW — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 20, 2024

When the American media actively works to cover up a hostile foreign espionage operation in a democratic administration because they agree with their politics, that is actual enemy of the people sh**.

You don't hate the media enough.

In 2012 Obama-Biden officials leaked details of an Israeli plan to attack Iran's nuclear infrastructure, making the attack impossible. They were and are more comfortable with an Iranian nuke than Israeli action. They've been at this for a very long time. https://t.co/xhdLp32dO8 pic.twitter.com/8CuOY21n78 — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) October 20, 2024

There's a track record here.

Maybe it's not conservative to vote for an administration that leaks allied war plans to Iran. https://t.co/46jPgzZhqG — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) October 20, 2024

There are no conservatives voting for Kamala Harris. There are some liars, but there are no conservatives.

I don’t think people understand how serious this is…



Intelligence being leaked to a regime that regularly tries to kill Americans is a major red flag. Those responsible must be found and sent to prison for a long time. https://t.co/JWGB5WKUze — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 20, 2024

It's an election year and a Democrat is in the White House. The media's not going to give this any air.

The Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Administration continue to undermine our precious ally Israel at every opportunity. This is what happens when unelected antisemitic bureaucrats with close ties to the Iranian regime are put in positions of power.



The potential leak must be fully… — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) October 20, 2024

The potential leak must be fully investigated and those responsible will be held accountable.

There's a lot of house cleaning that needs to happen if Trump wins.

Biden-Harris admin is stacked to the rafters with pro-Iran Democrats who've made careers in anti-Israel activism. But I'm sure they had nothing to do with the leak of classified intel on Israel to an Iranian Telegram channel. https://t.co/BCs3MWPERZ — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) October 19, 2024

The next time you hear someone saying 'country over party', you might want to clarify which country they're talking about.