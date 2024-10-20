Trump Caps Wild Weekend in Pittsburgh With Football and Cookies
VIP
It's the Four-Year Anniversary of the 'Russian Disinformation' Letter
White Dude for Harris Chris Mowrey Appeals to Straight White Males
VIP
Do Not Let Yourself Be Ruled by Toddlers or Tyrants
Website Assures Women They Don't Have to Tell Their Husbands Who They Voted...
London Calling: Politico Says U.K. Government Is WORRIED About Our Presidential Election
Vanity Fair Reports That a Second Trump Term Could Be the End of...
Maureen Dowd Thinks It's a 'Scandal' for the Catholic Church to Welcome Trump...
LOVE to See It! Trump Rises As The Atlantic Sinks Deeper Into Media...
CNN Guest Can’t Find One Arab American Who’s Voting for Kamala Harris
CNN's Bakari Sellers Is 'Confused' About Catholicism, Twitter Helps Him Realize How Dumb...
Ad: Successful Black Man Loses His Chance With the Ladies by Not Voting
EMBARRASSING: Pete Buttigieg Finds Thirty Michigan Voters Who Are 'Fired Up' for Kamala
Network News Leads Off With the 'Trump Is Exhausted' Story

U.S. Intel on Israeli Plans Against Iran May Have Been Leaked by the Biden-Harris Admin

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  2:00 AM on October 20, 2024
Iranian Presidency Office via AP

As if you needed another data point that the Biden-Harris administration is no friend to our ally Israel, there are reports today of a leak of U.S. intelligence documents that expose Israel's preparations to launch a counterattack on Iran.

Advertisement

The documents reveal U.S. surveillance of Israeli military operations. Yes, we even watch what our allies are up to, but we don't typically allow this information to find its way to our enemies … and Israel's enemies.

Not good, indeed.

The Biden-Harris administration projects weakness. They'd rather tell Israel to 'de-escalate' than let them do what's best for their people. Even worse, they've staffed their administration with anti-Israel zealots.

While the documents have not yet been verified and the source of the leak is unknown, we think it's entirely plausible it was sabotage from left-wing political partisans in the administration.

Recommended

NAILED IT! Freedom Toons Provides the BEST (and Funniest) Take on the Kamala Fox Interview
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Right?! Remember all the handwringing about documents from Mar-a-Lago 'falling into the wrong hands'? It turns out the bigger threat is stuffing the government full of Democrats.

When the American media actively works to cover up a hostile foreign espionage operation in a democratic administration because they agree with their politics, that is actual enemy of the people sh**.

You don't hate the media enough.

There's a track record here.

There are no conservatives voting for Kamala Harris. There are some liars, but there are no conservatives.

Advertisement

It's an election year and a Democrat is in the White House. The media's not going to give this any air.

The potential leak must be fully investigated and those responsible will be held accountable.

There's a lot of house cleaning that needs to happen if Trump wins.

The next time you hear someone saying 'country over party', you might want to clarify which country they're talking about.

Tags: ATTACK BIDEN DOCUMENTS IRAN ISRAEL LEAK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NAILED IT! Freedom Toons Provides the BEST (and Funniest) Take on the Kamala Fox Interview
Grateful Calvin
CNN's Bakari Sellers Is 'Confused' About Catholicism, Twitter Helps Him Realize How Dumb He Is
Grateful Calvin
Trump Caps Wild Weekend in Pittsburgh With Football and Cookies
Eric V.
White Dude for Harris Chris Mowrey Appeals to Straight White Males
Brett T.
An American Patriot Boards a Flight with Nancy Pelosi and Absolute Hilarity Breaks Out
justmindy
Kamala Harris Says 'We're Beating All Records' in Early Voting, Then Delivers the Accidental Punchline
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NAILED IT! Freedom Toons Provides the BEST (and Funniest) Take on the Kamala Fox Interview Grateful Calvin
Advertisement