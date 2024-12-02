Sen. Dick Blumenthal Concerned Pete Hegseth Might Be Too Drunk to Serve
Crystal Ball or Nah? Did Vivek Ramaswamy Predict Hunter Biden’s Presidential Pardon?
VIP
Concerns Raised About Trump’s DEA Pick
Chris Cuomo Can’t Imagine Leaving Your Son at the Mercy of Trump and...
Andrew McCabe Afraid ‘Conspiracy Theories’ Might Arise From Hunter’s Sweeping Pardon
MSNBC Legal Analyst Wouldn’t Have Approved Hunter Biden’s Gun or Tax Cases
I Beg Your Pardon? KJP Claims Biden Decided Hunter’s Fate Over the...
VIP
'The Election Tied My Hands, So I'm Gonna Tie My Tubes'
MSNBC Draws Smallest Weekday Audience in 20 Years in 25-54 Demographic
Soft-on Crime: Daniel Penny Greeted by Chants of 'Guilty' As Closing Arguments Begin
Ho Ho NO: Jill Biden Reveals 2024 White House Christmas Decor
RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW! Trump Drops Hot Fire On Hamas With AWESOME Hostage...
IRRELEVANT: New York Times Now Targeting Rumble for Being Better at Journalism Than...
Tom 'Expert' Nichols Thinks Cleaning Up the FBI Is 'Slow Mo' Authoritarian Takeover...

'We Are SO Back!' Peter Doocy Reports What Trump Told Justin Trudeau to Make Him MUCH More Agreeable

Doug P.  |  9:40 PM on December 02, 2024
AP Photo/ Evan Vucci

After President Elect Donald Trump started talking about the possibility of tariffs on certain countries after he takes office in January, there has already been some apparent increased cooperation on the part of Mexico

Advertisement

Then, just a few days ago, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau flew to Florida for a meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago. 

Trudeau left that meeting in a seemingly positive and cooperative mood:

Fox News' Peter Doocy had more on what's said to have taken place during the Trump/Trudeau meeting, and it's pretty much on-brand for the U.S. President Elect who's about to start his second term in office:

Now THAT'S funny.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Here's the full post from @TVNewsNow:

“Tonight, we’re getting new details about that Trump-Trudeau dinner from two people who were at the table. We are told that when @JustinTrudeau told President-elect Trump that new tarrifs would kill the Canadian economy, Trump joked to him that if Canada can’t survive without ripping off the U.S. to the tune of $100bn a year then maybe Canada should become the 51st state and Trudeau could become its governor!” @pdoocy tells @BretBaier

Well, there it is!

So VERY back!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW! Trump Drops Hot Fire On Hamas With AWESOME Hostage Ultimatum
Grateful Calvin
Sen. Dick Blumenthal Concerned Pete Hegseth Might Be Too Drunk to Serve
Brett T.
Crystal Ball or Nah? Did Vivek Ramaswamy Predict Hunter Biden’s Presidential Pardon?
Warren Squire
Andrew McCabe Afraid ‘Conspiracy Theories’ Might Arise From Hunter’s Sweeping Pardon
Brett T.
Ho Ho NO: Jill Biden Reveals 2024 White House Christmas Decor
Amy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement