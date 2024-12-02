'We Are SO Back!' Peter Doocy Reports What Trump Told Justin Trudeau to Make Him MUCH More Agreeable

After President Elect Donald Trump started talking about the possibility of tariffs on certain countries after he takes office in January, there has already been some apparent increased cooperation on the part of Mexico.

Then, just a few days ago, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau flew to Florida for a meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

Trudeau left that meeting in a seemingly positive and cooperative mood:

Fox News' Peter Doocy had more on what's said to have taken place during the Trump/Trudeau meeting, and it's pretty much on-brand for the U.S. President Elect who's about to start his second term in office:

Now THAT'S funny.

Here's the full post from @TVNewsNow:

“Tonight, we’re getting new details about that Trump-Trudeau dinner from two people who were at the table. We are told that when @JustinTrudeau told President-elect Trump that new tarrifs would kill the Canadian economy, Trump joked to him that if Canada can’t survive without ripping off the U.S. to the tune of $100bn a year then maybe Canada should become the 51st state and Trudeau could become its governor!” @pdoocy tells @BretBaier

Well, there it is!

