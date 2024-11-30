Class Action: Victor Davis Hanson Explains How Trump Defeated Kamala's Identity Politics
Trudeau Trumped: Tariff-ied Canadian PM Makes Surprise Visit to Mar-a-Lago

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on November 30, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Just days after Trump announced plans to slap tariffs on Canada and Mexico, Justin Trudeau made an unexpected journey south of the border - straight to Mar-a-Lago.

Justin's journey was cataloged throughout the day, culminating in a photo of the Canadian kiss-up seated next to President-elect Trump.

While Democrats are bleating about guacamole taxes and singing a chorus of 'We told you so' about a guy who won't take office until January, Trump's preemptive pressure campaign is already making waves.

Tariffs are the economic nuclear warhead of international trade. You don't want to use them, but people have to believe you will use them.

Trudeau believes Trump will use tariffs.

Tariffs are the threat. Border security is the goal.

Eat your hearts out, mainstream media. You're no longer needed.

The PM arrived in the p.m. to dine with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, with little doubt from outside observers that the unannounced visit was Trudeau's opening olive branch to prevent a trade riff between the U.S. and his frigid homeland.

As you might have expected, digs at Trudeau were plentiful on Twitter/X.

People were enjoying Trump's ability to force leaders like Trudeau into action.

They were also quite amused by a certain Mar-a-Lago guest.

What in the world is going on there?

We're living in wild times, folks, and we love it.

Congratulations, Justin! You've set a new record.

We're sure more details of the meeting will emerge, but Trudeau was not forthcoming after dining with Donald.

Following the high of his Tay Tay tour, Trudeau had to Shake It Off and attempt to deal with Trump on his turf.

That was probably not the week he envisioned.

Everyone knows who's in charge now.

