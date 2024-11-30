Trudeau Trumped: Tariff-ied Canadian PM Makes Surprise Visit to Mar-a-Lago

Just days after Trump announced plans to slap tariffs on Canada and Mexico, Justin Trudeau made an unexpected journey south of the border - straight to Mar-a-Lago.

Justin's journey was cataloged throughout the day, culminating in a photo of the Canadian kiss-up seated next to President-elect Trump.

With an interesting special guest at the Trump head table at Mar-A-Lago pic.twitter.com/SxzYp8ZrR0 — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) November 30, 2024

While Democrats are bleating about guacamole taxes and singing a chorus of 'We told you so' about a guy who won't take office until January, Trump's preemptive pressure campaign is already making waves.

This morning, Justin Trudeau begged Trump to reconsider his pledge to tariff Canada. Now, a plane used by Trudeau looks like it's on its way to Mar-a-Lago to beg in person.



"When he [Trump] makes statements like that, he plans on carrying them out. There's no question about it."… pic.twitter.com/vz3Wydo0xv — George (@BehizyTweets) November 29, 2024

Tariffs are the economic nuclear warhead of international trade. You don't want to use them, but people have to believe you will use them.

Trudeau believes Trump will use tariffs.

Tariffs are the threat. Border security is the goal.

You mean to tell me that plane trackers on 𝕏 discovered Justin Trudeau was flying to Mar-a-Lago before the entire mainstream media outlets? 😂



We really are the media now. — George (@BehizyTweets) November 29, 2024

Eat your hearts out, mainstream media. You're no longer needed.

🚨 #BREAKING: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has just arrived at Mar-a-Lago to have dinner with President Trump



Trump isn’t even in office yet, and world leaders are ALREADY lining up to kiss the ring 🤣



AMERICA IS BACK BABY! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/a54ExBesdv — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 29, 2024

The PM arrived in the p.m. to dine with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, with little doubt from outside observers that the unannounced visit was Trudeau's opening olive branch to prevent a trade riff between the U.S. and his frigid homeland.

He looks like his dad. Fidel — Never, EVER, give up (@glenheadmama) November 30, 2024

As you might have expected, digs at Trudeau were plentiful on Twitter/X.

The women have more testosterone than one guy at this table. His initials are Justin Trudeau https://t.co/6dR0Qoy2Do — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) November 30, 2024

People were enjoying Trump's ability to force leaders like Trudeau into action.

look at the kid over Trumps left shoulder...🤣 — Jeff M (@JeffM9696) November 30, 2024

They were also quite amused by a certain Mar-a-Lago guest.

And this Guest speaks volumes! 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/fi0BbqUoth — viggy (@viggyii) November 30, 2024

What in the world is going on there?

Who is this 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/C4nonSKwNB — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) November 30, 2024

We're living in wild times, folks, and we love it.

The Romney meal with Trump at Trump Tower no longer the most awkward. https://t.co/oxme522SSy — Selina Street (@SelinaStreet100) November 30, 2024

Congratulations, Justin! You've set a new record.

A smiling Trudeau declined comment upon returning to his West Palm Beach hotel late Friday after his dinner with President-elect Trump at Mar-a-Lago.



https://t.co/rj3ttA4mzo pic.twitter.com/cE5otS2BKF — Rob Gillies (@rgilliescanada) November 30, 2024

We're sure more details of the meeting will emerge, but Trudeau was not forthcoming after dining with Donald.

Justin Trudeau started the week shaking his mom jeans to Taylor Swift and ended it dining with Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago. pic.twitter.com/RDEYb8JN3a — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) November 30, 2024

Following the high of his Tay Tay tour, Trudeau had to Shake It Off and attempt to deal with Trump on his turf.

That was probably not the week he envisioned.

It really is kind of incredible how President of the United States Joe Biden doesn't even really exist or matter anymore and nobody in our media is even asking questions why. https://t.co/ZvV7DlEr5V — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 30, 2024

Everyone knows who's in charge now.