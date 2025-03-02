James Carville Blames Trump’s Oval Office Throw Down with Zelenskyy on a...
NSA Michael Waltz Says Zelenskyy Expected a Blank Check but Got a Reality Check Instead

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:19 AM on March 02, 2025
AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov

United States National Security Advisor Michael Waltz ripped Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday. Waltz said Zelenskyy claimed he wanted peace but what he expected was another blank check. 

Here’s more. (READ)

NSA WALTZ Rips Zelenskyy: “This was wholly UNACCEPTABLE."

"U.S. aid, and the taxpayers' tolerance, is not unlimited...he is used to hearing that as long as it takes as much as it takes — BLANK CHECK."

“He has not gotten the memo that this is a new sheriff in town. This is a new president. And we are determined to take a new approach towards peace."

“I think he did his country a true disservice. Who is opposed to peace? If you if you disagree with how we're going to end the war, fine. But you do that behind closed doors. Not the way this was done. It was wholly unacceptable."

Now hear it for yourself. (WATCH)

Why keep the war going? Power and money. President Donald Trump offered peace and is now made out to be the bad guy. Commenters see Zelenskyy’s real motives.

Zelenskyy came into the White House believing the legacy media lies about himself while also expecting Trump to be a pushover like Biden. Commenters say he chose badly.

Despite what the legacy media is pushing, Americans don’t want to keep funding this never-ending war of Ukraine against Russia.

They are happy to let war funding pass to someone else.

Zelenskyy suckered the United Kingdom into loaning him roughly $2.8 billion in American dollars. America can sit back and let Europe reach deep into its pockets to keep the war going. If Ukraine ever wants peace they’ll have to crawl back to Trump.

