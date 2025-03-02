NSA Michael Waltz Says Zelenskyy Expected a Blank Check but Got a Reality Check Instead

United States National Security Advisor Michael Waltz ripped Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday. Waltz said Zelenskyy claimed he wanted peace but what he expected was another blank check.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

NSA WALTZ Rips Zelenskyy: “This was wholly UNACCEPTABLE." "U.S. aid, and the taxpayers' tolerance, is not unlimited...he is used to hearing that as long as it takes as much as it takes — BLANK CHECK." “He has not gotten the memo that this is a new sheriff in town. This is a new president. And we are determined to take a new approach towards peace." “I think he did his country a true disservice. Who is opposed to peace? If you if you disagree with how we're going to end the war, fine. But you do that behind closed doors. Not the way this was done. It was wholly unacceptable."

Now hear it for yourself. (WATCH)

🚨NSA WALTZ Rips Zelenskyy: “This was wholly UNACCEPTABLE."



"U.S. aid, and the taxpayers tolerance, is not unlimited...he is used to hearing that as long as it takes as much as it takes — BLANK CHECK."



“He has not gotten the memo that this is a new sheriff in town. This is a… pic.twitter.com/zp0IDhazqw — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 1, 2025

This has been a horrible war..why are people determined to keep it going? — Bryan W Cross (@BryanWCross1) March 1, 2025

Why keep the war going? Power and money. President Donald Trump offered peace and is now made out to be the bad guy. Commenters see Zelenskyy’s real motives.

Watching the meltdown of war-mongering lefties and Uniparty RINOs over this is disgusting.



Trump wants Peace, period.



Zelenskyy didn’t want peace; he came under false pretenses expecting money. That was never part of the invite. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) March 1, 2025

All Zelensky wants is more money and not peace. Thank goodness for President Trump, VP Vance, and his administration for putting America First! — 🇺🇸Kelly🇺🇸 (@Kelly49Nani) March 1, 2025

Zelenskyy doesn’t want peace, he wants more money — Homesteadlander (@Homesteadlander) March 1, 2025

Zelenskyy came into the White House believing the legacy media lies about himself while also expecting Trump to be a pushover like Biden. Commenters say he chose badly.

Zelenskyy's problem was that he was used to dealing with the Biden administration; he was not accustomed to dealing with a strong America First leadership like Trump and Vance. — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) March 1, 2025

It was poor statesmanship on the part of the Ukrainians plain and simple.



Set them back in a negotiation that they are 100% reliant on US support.



They have no other option but to come back to the table on even worse terms now. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) March 1, 2025

It seems that Zelensky misread the mood of the American public and the mandate we gave to President Trump. He thought by going public he would gain support for his position and erode Trump's. He was wrong. — JLConrad (@conrad112372) March 1, 2025

Despite what the legacy media is pushing, Americans don’t want to keep funding this never-ending war of Ukraine against Russia.

Advertisement

They are happy to let war funding pass to someone else.

If he can’t handle diplomacy like an adult, maybe it’s time Ukraine finds its own wallet — and its own way to peace. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) March 1, 2025

Now he can ho on his European tour and beg for their help. We've dumped billions into this war, with epic kick backs we don't even know about. All while Joe & Co got rich. F all of it. Time for Z to get a new sugar daddy. 45-47 & Co tossed him -- I say Bravo to that. — TruthNotFear (@CardKinney) March 1, 2025

Zelenskyy suckered the United Kingdom into loaning him roughly $2.8 billion in American dollars. America can sit back and let Europe reach deep into its pockets to keep the war going. If Ukraine ever wants peace they’ll have to crawl back to Trump.