And Here We GO! Trump Responds to Harris Campaign's MELTDOWN About His Elon Musk Interview As Only HE Can

As Twitchy readers know, the Kam-Kam Campaign was not exactly happy about Elon Musk interviewing Trump on X (nor was she thrilled with the nearly BILLION views the interview had) so they put out a whiny little email complaining about how it was not fair and stuff and begging for money to combat the lies.

Advertisement

No, really.

It's fun watching Democrats melt TF down when they can no longer rely on the mainstream media to powder their backsides, ain't it?

Welp, Trump responded to Cackle's sad little email as only he can:

TRUMP CAMPAIGN RESPONDS TO HARRIS PRESS RELEASE:



“Understandable that Kamala's campaign would find it confusing to listen to a presidential candidate speak off the teleprompter for more than 0 seconds.” pic.twitter.com/zHTZAn9wiF — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) August 13, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA

What kills us is it's a very calm, measured response to the unhinged rant the Harris campaign put out. Oh sure, it's mean but it's done in a way that sounds like he feels sorry for her. More of this, please.

Wow exactly what they have done, while Trump had a thriving middle class and small businesses. Which they have destroyed purposely to weaken society. — JoJo 🌺 (@2IslandJoJo) August 13, 2024

A thriving middle class is harder to control. Poor, scared, divided Americans are more likely to do as they're told.

She won't even speak with a teleprompter, hasn't given a single press conference in the 23 days since she launched her campaign. — ✪ Evil Te𝕏an ✪ (@vileTexan) August 13, 2024

Because they know once she opens her big mouth off script she'll sound like ... this.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Funny side note, when we went to the giphy site to find a 'cackling' gif it's almost nothing but Kamala Harris.

Yeah, we laughed (not cackled) as well.

=======================================================================

Related:

BAHAHA! Harris Campaign's Email on Elon Musk/Trump X Interview Sounds DELICIOUSLY Panicked (Screenshot)

Mollie Hemingway DROPS Media Nob Asking If Kamala's Super AWESOME Short Campaign Should Be a New Model

Van Jones Proves There IS Indeed Such a Thing As a Stupid Question Asking Twitter/X What Kamala CAN'T Do



European Commission Tries Threatening Twitter/X With SKEERY Letter and Elon Musk Just Has 1 Word for Them

'Didn't Win a Single VOTE': Nancy Mace Brutally Goes THERE Informing Kamala the Honeymoon Is OVER (Watch)

=======================================================================