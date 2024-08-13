And Here We GO! Trump Responds to Harris Campaign's MELTDOWN About His Elon Musk Interview As Only HE Can

LOOK On Dan Goldman's Face As Bret Baier Nukes Him for Saying Trump...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:15 AM on August 13, 2024
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File

As Twitchy readers know, the Kam-Kam Campaign was not exactly happy about Elon Musk interviewing Trump on X (nor was she thrilled with the nearly BILLION views the interview had) so they put out a whiny little email complaining about how it was not fair and stuff and begging for money to combat the lies.

No, really.

It's fun watching Democrats melt TF down when they can no longer rely on the mainstream media to powder their backsides, ain't it?

Welp, Trump responded to Cackle's sad little email as only he can:

HA HA HA HA HA

What kills us is it's a very calm, measured response to the unhinged rant the Harris campaign put out. Oh sure, it's mean but it's done in a way that sounds like he feels sorry for her. More of this, please.

A thriving middle class is harder to control. Poor, scared, divided Americans are more likely to do as they're told.

Because they know once she opens her big mouth off script she'll sound like ... this. 

Funny side note, when we went to the giphy site to find a 'cackling' gif it's almost nothing but Kamala Harris.

Yeah, we laughed (not cackled) as well.

=======================================================================

