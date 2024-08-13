'BAD Episode of PUNKED'! Dude Just Goes OFF on Lemmings Buying Into Kamala Harris' JOY Campaign (Watch)

Kamala Harris BLISTERED for Trying to Pretend She Gives a Damn About Americans...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:55 AM on August 13, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

This guy, whoever he is, gets it.

Many of us have been scratching our heads trying to figure out how the Hell anyone can vote for or support Kamala Harris when she is directly connected to all of the issues she's claiming she will fix once elected no to mention NOBODY FREAKING VOTED FOR HER.

Literally zero votes.

But for whatever reason, far too many Democrats are ALL IN on Kamala's MAGIC. HER JOY.

*gag*

Seriously, he speaks for so many of us. Watch:

This.

Bingo.

BOOYAH.

Dude just gets it.

How can anyone think she will fix a damn thing when she has not and has instead been at the center of what's gone wrong. The big thing being the border. Biden literally put her in charge of it, and it not only got worse but NOW she wants us to believe she'll do something about it?

Biatch please.

It does indeed feel like we are living in an episode of the Twilight Zone.

Ahem.

All that matters is they hate Trump.

They don't know why they hate him but they just do.

So there.

