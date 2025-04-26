VIP
Shedeur Sanders’ Draft Slide Stings, But Prank Callers Add Insult to Injury with...
The Great Blue Suit Scandal: Lefties LOSE THEIR MINDS Over Trump's Funeral Attire
Requiescat In Pace: World Leaders and Faithful Gather at the Vatican to Pay...
Jamaal Bowman Pulls the Alarm: The NFL is 'Afraid' of Shedeur Sanders Because...
'Been Owed This for 5 Years'! Scott Jennings Calls Out Randi Weingarten's Lies...
VIP
Up Next for Dem Sen. Chris Van Hollen: Margaritas With Judge Dugan?
Massive Explosion Rocks Iranian Port of Bandar Abbas Causing Widespread Damage, Injuries (...
'This Is a Crime'! CNN Legal Analyst Throws a Wrench In Dems' Narrative...
Milwaukee Democrat Rep Encourages People to Obstruct ICE from Arresting Criminal Illegal A...
Scott Jennings Schools CNN Panelists on Why an Activist Judge’s Arrest Had to...
FOIA Revelation: Biden White House Labeled Libs of TikTok and Gays Against Groomers...
Ken Dilanian Loved Going After Trump but Thinks Arresting Judges Who Break the...
As More Activist Judges Get Arrested Let’s Remind Democrats that ‘No One Is...
Writer and Pop Culture Expert Says Draft Overlooking Shedeur Sanders is Like Whipping...

Adam Schiff Didn't Want Biden's Pardon but Watch His Weasel Spin About Not Refusing It

Doug P. | 2:10 PM on April 26, 2025
Screenshotted meme

On the way out the door, President Biden, with a lot of help from an autopen and whoever else was actually running the show at the White House, issued preemptive pardons for his family members and many other Democrats. One of those Dems is Sen. Adam Schiff, who not all that long ago said this about getting a preemptive pardon:

Advertisement

Hey, those comments from Schiff aged just wonderfully!

Schiff's still trying to spin his way out of his preemptive pardon but that's not stopping the ridiculous lectures about accountability and "rule of law." Watch Schiff when Bill Maher asked him about refusing the preemptive pardon: 

Maher: "Can you refuse a pardon?"

Schiff: "That's less clear..."

No, Schiffty, actually it's very clear -- you can refuse a pardon. Adam should ask a couple people who were charged in connection to January 6th how it can be done

Recommended

The Great Blue Suit Scandal: Lefties LOSE THEIR MINDS Over Trump's Funeral Attire
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

That's Adam Schiff in a nutshell.

Lying incessently is a Schiff specialty.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Great Blue Suit Scandal: Lefties LOSE THEIR MINDS Over Trump's Funeral Attire
Amy Curtis
'Been Owed This for 5 Years'! Scott Jennings Calls Out Randi Weingarten's Lies Right to Her Face
Doug P.
Jamaal Bowman Pulls the Alarm: The NFL is 'Afraid' of Shedeur Sanders Because He's a Strong Black Man
Eric V.
'This Is a Crime'! CNN Legal Analyst Throws a Wrench In Dems' Narrative About Judge Dugan
Doug P.
Massive Explosion Rocks Iranian Port of Bandar Abbas Causing Widespread Damage, Injuries (VIDEO)
Amy Curtis
Scott Jennings Schools CNN Panelists on Why an Activist Judge’s Arrest Had to Be a ‘Spectacle’
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Great Blue Suit Scandal: Lefties LOSE THEIR MINDS Over Trump's Funeral Attire Amy Curtis
Advertisement