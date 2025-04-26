Adam Schiff Didn't Want Biden's Pardon but Watch His Weasel Spin About Not Refusing It

On the way out the door, President Biden, with a lot of help from an autopen and whoever else was actually running the show at the White House, issued preemptive pardons for his family members and many other Democrats. One of those Dems is Sen. Adam Schiff, who not all that long ago said this about getting a preemptive pardon:

December, 2020. Joy Reid: Have you ever heard of somebody getting a preemptive pardon who is an innocent person?



Adam Schiff: No.



Today Adam Schiff got a preemptive pardon. pic.twitter.com/s83ghqk0rs — MAZE (@mazemoore) January 20, 2025

Hey, those comments from Schiff aged just wonderfully!

Schiff's still trying to spin his way out of his preemptive pardon but that's not stopping the ridiculous lectures about accountability and "rule of law." Watch Schiff when Bill Maher asked him about refusing the preemptive pardon:

🚨Adam Schiff, after receiving a preemptive pardon from a lawless president for his crimes — says he didn’t want the pardon and Biden set a bad precedent.



But gosh darn it, he’s just not sure if he can refuse it. pic.twitter.com/NbXK05vwWf — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 26, 2025

Maher: "Can you refuse a pardon?"

Schiff: "That's less clear..."

No, Schiffty, actually it's very clear -- you can refuse a pardon. Adam should ask a couple people who were charged in connection to January 6th how it can be done.

Nothing says integrity like accepting a pardon you claim you didn’t want — especially when you spent years lecturing the country about accountability. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) April 26, 2025

That's Adam Schiff in a nutshell.

Adam Schiff knows damn well that he didn’t have to accept the pardon.😂 What a lying POS. https://t.co/l8jP9syWTq — Brian😎🇺🇸🫡 (@BrianMGC) April 26, 2025

Lying incessently is a Schiff specialty.