BAM! Yashar Ali Fact-Checks TF Out of Kamala HQ for Blatant Lie About Trump and Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL

The amount of misinformation coming out from the Kamala Harris campaign tells us they are actually more panicked than we even realized. It has appeared they are more than confident over the past couple of weeks as the media really got behind Kamala and started changing her from an unpopular cackling harpy to this beacon of JOY AND HOPE but appearances can be deceiving.

Why else would the Kamala HQ account deliberately lie about Trump using Epstein's plane? Winning campaigns don't do this.

BREAKING: The Miami Herald has confirmed that Donald Trump and his campaign have been using Jeffrey Epstein’s plane. This is repulsive. — Kamala’s Wins (@harris_wins) August 12, 2024

Yashar Ali was good enough to call them out for their misinformation. He even went so far as to point out how much they love to spread misinformation.

This is pretty damn good.

This account loves to spread misinformation.



The Miami Herald confirmed that Trump flew on a jet once owned by Jeffrey Epstein.



A jet that was chartered by his campaign once Trump’s plane had a mechanical issue.



The owner of the jet bought it from Epstein when he was still… https://t.co/aePmSc19uI — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 12, 2024

Yashar's post continues:

The owner of the jet bought it from Epstein when he was still alive in a commercial transaction. The issue here is just another example of Trump world not carefully vetting things…not what this account describes below.

Well well well, whadd'ya know?

And fair enough, knowing what we know about the media and Kamala it's important for Trump's team to vet all things and give them NOTHING to manipulate, take out of context, or lie about.

I always appreciate your fairness in reporting. I'm sure you get a lot of grief over it. — NewsieOne (@NewsieOne) August 13, 2024

Same, and that would be correct.

Check out the mouth-breathers who are desperate to tie Trump to Epstein ...

I'm confused. What is the misinformation? 😂 — ᴡɪʟ ꜰʀᴏᴍ ᴏɴʟɪɴᴇ (@wil_from_online) August 12, 2024

It's no longer Epstein's plane.

This ain't rocket science, Jethro.

Not sure what disinformation in in that tweet. Your own reporting has confirmed it. — Tonya Bailey (@tbailey1976) August 12, 2024

Because it's not Epstein's plane?

I'm not seeing anything in the original tweet that was factually incorrect. No one claimed Trump borrowed it directly from Epstein or that he uses the plane all the time. You're "correcting" things that weren't in the original post. pic.twitter.com/V8zJ8mP1lO — everythingism (@_everythingism) August 12, 2024

The entire tweet is misinformation.

These people.

nothing you said debunks the claim — skorch.ΞTH 🔥 🐵 (@skorch__) August 12, 2024

Ironically if it DIDN'T none of them would be on his post whining at him about it.

I don’t believe @yashar



End of story — Executive Team Coach, speaker and author (@wiley_inc) August 12, 2024

We're sure he's just crushed that this person doesn't believe him.

Oh wait, no.

