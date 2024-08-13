Kamala Harris BLISTERED for Trying to Pretend She Gives a Damn About Americans Struggling In HER Economy

'SUCH NPCs'! Elon Musk MOCKING Media's TEMPER Tantrum Over His Trump Interview is...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:15 PM on August 13, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Well well well, whadd'ya know? Kamala Harris finally remembered she's already in office ... or at least the purple-haired, hairy-legged, cat-owning, trans-intern she hired to run her social media account did. Maybe one of her handlers finally figured out people aren't as stupid as they think they are and they know she's actually been in office while many of the horrible things she's promising to fix have taken place.

Advertisement

Eh, maybe we're giving them too much credit.

And yet things have only gotten worse under her administration. More people working multiple jobs than ever before. More credit card debt than ever before. More defaults than ever before. But hey, they'll just blame the evil corporations ya' know.

Unfair business practices.

Get a mirror, Kam-Kam.

She continued:

Oooh, look! They used a cute little check-mark to make the tweet more impactful.

Of course, it didn't make it any better of an argument but still.

People are more concerned about putting food on their tables than they are the headache and hassle of flying, Kamala.

Advertisement

C'mon.

Seriously.

Don't worry. She promises to fix all of the problems she created if we just elect her again.

Or something.

=======================================================================

