Kamala Harris BLISTERED for Trying to Pretend She Gives a Damn About Americans Struggling In HER Economy

Well well well, whadd'ya know? Kamala Harris finally remembered she's already in office ... or at least the purple-haired, hairy-legged, cat-owning, trans-intern she hired to run her social media account did. Maybe one of her handlers finally figured out people aren't as stupid as they think they are and they know she's actually been in office while many of the horrible things she's promising to fix have taken place.

Eh, maybe we're giving them too much credit.

Since our first day in office, President Biden and I have been working to lower costs and create economic opportunity.



Today, we are taking new actions to help Americans avoid unfair business practices and take back their time and money. pic.twitter.com/phFyNqfLji — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) August 13, 2024

And yet things have only gotten worse under her administration. More people working multiple jobs than ever before. More credit card debt than ever before. More defaults than ever before. But hey, they'll just blame the evil corporations ya' know.

Unfair business practices.

Get a mirror, Kam-Kam.

She continued:

Here's what our Administration is doing:

☑️ Making it easier to cancel subscriptions and memberships

☑️ Simplifying the process to get a refund when your flight is canceled

☑️ Cracking down on customer service "doom loops"

☑️ Holding companies that provide bad service accountable — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) August 13, 2024

Oooh, look! They used a cute little check-mark to make the tweet more impactful.

Of course, it didn't make it any better of an argument but still.

President Biden and I are fighting for Americans while taking on the corporations who add unnecessary hassles and waste families' time and money through excessive paperwork, hold times, and other unfair practices. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) August 13, 2024

People are more concerned about putting food on their tables than they are the headache and hassle of flying, Kamala.

C'mon.

You are the headache and hassle — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) August 13, 2024

Seriously.

Literally the lamest government statement. You’re a fraud. It’s not hard to see. — MG (@MGLovesK9s) August 13, 2024

Don't worry. She promises to fix all of the problems she created if we just elect her again.

Or something.

