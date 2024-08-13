Mainstream Media Has Worked VERY Hard to Memory-Hole the Fact Trump Was Almost KILLED a Month Ago Today

A month ago today, Thomas Matthew Crooks tried to kill Trump in broad daylight during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Millions of people were watching live as Trump just happened to turn his head at the RIGHT MOMENT to look at his chart on illegal immigration ... a head-turn that literally saved his life. Americans watched in horror as shots were fired and Trump was clearly hit in the ear before he was taken down by his lackluster security detail. And then we all saw him stand up, put his fist in the air and say, “FIGHT.”

It was a moment many of us will never forget.

It was also a moment that inspired those who may have been on the fence about Trump running again in 2024 to officially support 45, which is likely why the media has worked very hard to memory-hole what happened. Well, not even really that, we're still not sure what happened in the first place, BUT they have worked very hard to make this story go away.

We all know if, God forbid, this had been Biden, we'd still be inundated every day with headlines about how this was Trump's fault because MAGA is so hateful and violent. Not to mention Ol' Joe would still be running for president but that's another story.

That we've still learned so little about Crooks and the details around this shooting is all too telling for a mainstream media that has officially become the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party. Once they figured out the shooting was actually HELPING Trump, the story all but went away.

THEY ARE STILL TALKING ABOUT JANUARY 6 and some of them are even pushing Charlottesville — both events being several years old now. It was only a MONTH ago today, and it's just *crickets* from them.

What the Hell, right? Guess they'd rather cover the JOY around Kamala Harris than talk about what happened to Trump on July 13 and how the man didn't even miss one STEP in his campaign.

Even though he knew he almost died.

Even though he knew someone tried to kill him.

The man got back up and hasn't stopped working for Americans yet.

