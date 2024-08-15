How 'Bout NO?! Kamala Harris Releases Her VERY First Policy and Tweeps Have Brutally HILARIOUS Thoughts

Kamala Harris has finally come up with a policy of her own and it's ... bad.

Really bad.

Let's just say Lenin would be proud.

News: Harris to propose “federal ban on corporate price-gouging” on groceries and “impose stiff penalties in the food industry,” campaign announces. — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) August 15, 2024

Price controls.

On food.

So, you know, communism.

Harris will propose, what her campaign bills as “the first-ever federal ban on price gouging on food and groceries—setting clear rules of the road to make clear that big corporations can’t unfairly exploit consumers to run up excessive corporate profits on food and groceries.” — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) August 15, 2024

This sounds a lot like what Biden has been doing, blaming big evil corporations for the gross amount of inflation this administration caused. And sorry, Kamala, it's still communism.

She finally comes up with a policy on her own and it’s communism. Hilarious — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 15, 2024

Seriously.

You can put lipstick on a pig but it's still a pig. Full disclosure, we're not sure if that's a Kamala or a communism joke ... maybe both?

This is definitely the economics wizard you want telling grocery stores and food processing companies what prices they should be setting for every item. pic.twitter.com/EE8sGMknWG — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 15, 2024

Good Lord.

Oh, the spin the Left is trying to put on this impressively bad, even for them.

The Harris campaign says the plan is one of several new policies Harris plans to unveil Friday and that in her first 100 days as president, she would also grant authority for the FTC and state attorneys general to investigate and impose harsh penalties on big corporations that… — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) August 15, 2024

Her post continues (sorry):

... impose harsh penalties on big corporations that choose to break these rules to make a quick buck at Americans’ expense.

Tell us you don't know anything about inflation and the economy without telling us you don't know anything about inflation and the economy, Kamala.

Holy Hell.

Suing the people selling our food will in fact not reduce the costs of food.



Democrats make up random sht to trick people into voting for them. — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) August 15, 2024

The only people who will believe this helps are already voting blue no matter who anyway.

Communism doesn't work. — JWF (@JammieWF) August 15, 2024

Ok, this is scary. We’re supposed to rely on the market to set prices. Capping prices below market price causes problems. Don’t take my word for it. I’m just a stupid guy on the Internet. Here’s what ChatGPT says:



When the price of a commodity is artificially lowered below its… — Bernard (@BBD100) August 15, 2024

Yes, a Kamala Harris presidency would be scary. Terrifying. Disastrous. Destructive.

But you know, orange man bad.

