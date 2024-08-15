BUH-BYE: Columbia President Minouche Shafik Resigns
How 'Bout NO?! Kamala Harris Releases Her VERY First Policy and Tweeps Have Brutally HILARIOUS Thoughts

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:30 AM on August 15, 2024
AP Photo/LM Otero

Kamala Harris has finally come up with a policy of her own and it's ... bad.

Really bad.

Let's just say Lenin would be proud.

Price controls.

On food.

So, you know, communism.

This sounds a lot like what Biden has been doing, blaming big evil corporations for the gross amount of inflation this administration caused. And sorry, Kamala, it's still communism.

Seriously.

You can put lipstick on a pig but it's still a pig. Full disclosure, we're not sure if that's a Kamala or a communism joke ... maybe both?

Good Lord.

Oh, the spin the Left is trying to put on this impressively bad, even for them.

Grateful Calvin
Her post continues (sorry):

... impose harsh penalties on big corporations that choose to break these rules to make a quick buck at Americans’ expense.

Tell us you don't know anything about inflation and the economy without telling us you don't know anything about inflation and the economy, Kamala.

Holy Hell.

The only people who will believe this helps are already voting blue no matter who anyway.

Yes, a Kamala Harris presidency would be scary. Terrifying. Disastrous. Destructive.

But you know, orange man bad.

=======================================================================

