Tim Walz Is Having a TERRIBLE, Horrible, No-Good, Very-Bad DAY in Headlines Even With Mainstream Media

Tim Walz is having a not great day.

One might even say he's having a bad day.

And if one were creative one might say he's having a terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad day today in the media. Even the MAINSTREAM.

Advertisement

Right?

We made a similar face. Check out these headlines:

🚨IN THE NEWS: Tim Walz having a *not great* day



ABC - Walz mischaracterized his military service



CNN - Walz lied about his drunk driving arrest



WaPo - Walz lied about Vance's record on pro-worker legislation



Fox News - Walz praises antisemitic Muslim cleric on video pic.twitter.com/MuDhTrdYjy — William Martin (@wsmartin218) August 15, 2024

A 'not great' day?

Heh, they can say that again.

Walz has been a huge problem for Kamala — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) August 15, 2024

Even so, we simply can't see them replacing him. That would mean they care at all about what their voters actually think and thus far they have proven otherwise.

But the campaign and Dem party will ignore and push full steam ahead. Just like they did in 2020. — Melissa 🇺🇸 💫 (@MacAdomis) August 15, 2024

Yup.

Does this mean the honeymoon is over? 😢 — The Failing NY Times (@FormerNewspaper) August 15, 2024

Could be.

they are willing to burn him bc he doesnt matter...every second we spend talking about him is time we aren't pressuring HARRIS TO GET OFF THE TELEPROMPTER...He was chosen for his weaknesses — Inevitable👊 (@7digitBTC) August 15, 2024

They had to find someone worse than her ...

Keep that in mind.

=======================================================================

Related:

Never Trumper Heath Mayo Served Up BRUTAL Reality-Check About Who Kamala REALLY Is and LOL It's GLORIOUS

'Look Forward to It!' JD Vance Goes Straight-Up FAFO When Tim Walz Tries Owning Him Over Upcoming Debates

Clean Up Aisle 3! Stephen King Learns the HARD WAY You Never Bring a Knife to a Gunfight with Dan Bongino

Sooo, ABOUT That Fake Phone Call Kamala Harris Made Asking Tim Walz to Be Her VP ... It Gets DUMBER

How 'Bout NO?! Kamala Harris Releases Her VERY First Policy and Tweeps Have Brutally HILARIOUS Thoughts

=======================================================================