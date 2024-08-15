Lib Reporter Gets Owned, JD Vance Rips Tim Walz, Taliban Thanks Kamala!
BUH-BYE: Columbia President Minouche Shafik Resigns

Tim Walz Is Having a TERRIBLE, Horrible, No-Good, Very-Bad DAY in Headlines Even With Mainstream Media

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:05 PM on August 15, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Tim Walz is having a not great day.

One might even say he's having a bad day.

And if one were creative one might say he's having a terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad day today in the media. Even the MAINSTREAM.

Right?

We made a similar face. Check out these headlines:

A 'not great' day?

Heh, they can say that again.

Even so, we simply can't see them replacing him. That would mean they care at all about what their voters actually think and thus far they have proven otherwise.

Yup.

Could be.

Tags: DEBATES DEMOCRATS KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION TIM WALZ

