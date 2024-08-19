WOW: Serious ERRORS In Released DNC Platform Tell Americans EVERYTHING Democrats Did NOT...
Megyn Kelly's Reaction to America-Hating DNC Setting the Tone With THIS Acknowledgement Is PERFECTION

August 19, 2024
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

Reading this acknowledgement from the DNC, this editor is reminded of the time she took her daughter to the University of Virginia for a tour where faculty and students told everyone they were pieces of garbage for being who they are and should feel bad about going to school there at UVA because of the land the school was built on.

Needless to say, the up and coming brilliant freshman-to-be did NOT go to UVA.

An America-hating agenda only goes SO far, even with GenZ.

But Democrats are gonna Democrat.

We had a similar reaction to Megyn Kelly.

Could they pander ANY more or make BIGGER fools of themselves?

Don't answer that, we know they could, we're being facetious.

We'd be shocked if there was a single country-loving, patriotic person in that building.

Heh.

Not likely.

It's what they do best.

Boo'ing God and providing free abortions ...

Such an uplifting agenda.

=======================================================================

=======================================================================

