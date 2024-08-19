Megyn Kelly's Reaction to America-Hating DNC Setting the Tone With THIS Acknowledgement Is PERFECTION

Reading this acknowledgement from the DNC, this editor is reminded of the time she took her daughter to the University of Virginia for a tour where faculty and students told everyone they were pieces of garbage for being who they are and should feel bad about going to school there at UVA because of the land the school was built on.

Needless to say, the up and coming brilliant freshman-to-be did NOT go to UVA.

An America-hating agenda only goes SO far, even with GenZ.

But Democrats are gonna Democrat.

They started with a land acknowledgement. pic.twitter.com/vPjrgR7n36 — Erika Sanzi (@esanzi) August 19, 2024

We had a similar reaction to Megyn Kelly.

Could they pander ANY more or make BIGGER fools of themselves?

Don't answer that, we know they could, we're being facetious.

Of course they did 🤦‍♀️ — Tiffany Justice (@4TiffanyJustice) August 19, 2024

We'd be shocked if there was a single country-loving, patriotic person in that building.

Cool, where in the platform doc do they outline when they're giving the land back — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) August 19, 2024

Which of those Tribal Nations drove other Tribal Nations off the land, killing the men and enslaving the women and children? — JeffC (@JeffChrz) August 19, 2024

Heh.

Do they plan to give it back? — Jonathan Butcher (@JM_Butcher) August 19, 2024

Not likely.

What a bunch of performative drivel. — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) August 19, 2024

It's what they do best.

Will be booing God by the end of the week. — Brian (@BrianGottfried) August 19, 2024

Boo'ing God and providing free abortions ...

Such an uplifting agenda.

