But Trump Is the Wannabe Dictator? Watch Kamala Harris Say She'll Use DOJ...
'Democracy at Work'! Nancy Pelosi Explains Why She Ordered the Code Red on...
He's DEAD, Jim! Seth Abramsom Accusing Elon Musk of Donating Cybertruck to Russian...
PRIORITIES: Dem Strategist Wants You to Know More About Kamala Harris' Wardrobe Choices...
Candace Owens' Father-In-Law Speaks Out As She Continues Pushing Anti-Semitic Conspiracy T...
WATCH: ABC's Martha Raddatz Fails to Hide Her ASTONISHINGLY Racist Contempt for Black...
Biden Goes Down: Impeachment?! Kamala Speaks: Total Disaster!
Politico Says Dems Head to Chicago As a Party 'Lacking Drama' (If You...
The Chumbawamba President: AP Says Campaign Dropout Biden Gets Knocked Down, but Gets...
OOF! Liz Cheney Tries Claiming Trump Will END Elections, FACE-PLANTS Gloriously Over Old...
WOW: Serious ERRORS in Released DNC Platform Tell Americans EVERYTHING Democrats Did NOT...
Here's a Look at the Policy Section of the Harris Campaign's Website As...
Dem BRAGS That Kamala Doesn't HAVE to Talk About Policy Because Media Will...
Comrade Kamala DNC Special: 60% Off VIP Membership

Mary Katharine Ham TORCHES 'Humorist' DBag Calling MAGA a Cult While Insisting Harris/Walz Is a Movement

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:40 PM on August 19, 2024
meme

Meet Paul Rudnick.

Paul Rudnick is a snide douche-canoe who doesn't understand what a cult actually looks like.

Paul Rudnick is supporting a candidate nobody voted for and her communist vp pick because Democrats told him to.

Advertisement

Paul Rudnick is in a cult.

Don't be Paul Rudnick.

See what we mean? What a complete dolt. Hate to break it to him but if people are ditching their friends and family for disagreeing with them that makes THEM the cult ... that's what cults do. Separate people from their families.

Mary Katharine Ham said it far better:

Bingo.

If you cut ties with family over their politics that makes you the cultist as*hole, just sayin'.

One can't help but feel joyful as we watch businesses board up their windows and hear about Democrats offering free abortions at the DNC. 

Right?

Recommended

WATCH: ABC's Martha Raddatz Fails to Hide Her ASTONISHINGLY Racist Contempt for Black Trump Voters
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

But you know, it's MAGA that's a cult.

***

Mainstream media are ADMITTING they're working to elect Kamala Harris and all Democrats, heck even lackeys and surrogates are bragging about their efforts to spin, lie, and do what it takes for Democrats to win in November. Sign up for a Twitchy VIP Membership today, help us hold them all accountable by supporting our efforts to tell the TRUTH. And when you sign up this week (Comrade Kamala week only) you'll save an additional 60% off the membership if you use the code FIGHT.

=======================================================================

Related:

OOF! Liz Cheney Tries Claiming Trump Will END Elections, FACE-PLANTS Gloriously Over Old Anti-Kamala Post

WOW: Serious ERRORS In Released DNC Platform Tell Americans EVERYTHING Democrats Did NOT Want Us to Know

Dem BRAGS That Kamala Doesn't HAVE to Talk About Policy Because Media Will Do (Spin) It For Her (Watch)

Megyn Kelly's Reaction to America-Hating DNC Setting the Tone With THIS Acknowledgement Is PERFECTION

Lefty Singer SO Twitterpated Over Pic of Kamala Harris Walking He 'GASPS' and the Replies Are Comedy GOLD

=======================================================================

Tags: DNC JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS MARY KATHARINE HAM 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: ABC's Martha Raddatz Fails to Hide Her ASTONISHINGLY Racist Contempt for Black Trump Voters
Amy Curtis
He's DEAD, Jim! Seth Abramsom Accusing Elon Musk of Donating Cybertruck to Russian General Goes SO Wrong
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'Democracy at Work'! Nancy Pelosi Explains Why She Ordered the Code Red on Biden and Is NOT Sorry
Doug P.
But Trump Is the Wannabe Dictator? Watch Kamala Harris Say She'll Use DOJ to Stop State Abortion Laws
Amy Curtis
WOW: Serious ERRORS in Released DNC Platform Tell Americans EVERYTHING Democrats Did NOT Want Us to Know
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: ABC's Martha Raddatz Fails to Hide Her ASTONISHINGLY Racist Contempt for Black Trump Voters Amy Curtis
Advertisement