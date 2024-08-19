Mary Katharine Ham TORCHES 'Humorist' DBag Calling MAGA a Cult While Insisting Harris/Walz Is a Movement

Meet Paul Rudnick.

Paul Rudnick is a snide douche-canoe who doesn't understand what a cult actually looks like.

Paul Rudnick is supporting a candidate nobody voted for and her communist vp pick because Democrats told him to.

Paul Rudnick is in a cult.

Don't be Paul Rudnick.

MAGAs go to Trump rallies because their friends and families have stopped speaking to them. Friends and families are packing the Harris/Walz rallies together because they're sharing the joyful excitement. MAGAs are a tired, weird cult, while Harris/Walz voters are a movement — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) August 17, 2024

See what we mean? What a complete dolt. Hate to break it to him but if people are ditching their friends and family for disagreeing with them that makes THEM the cult ... that's what cults do. Separate people from their families.

Mary Katharine Ham said it far better:

We reject our family members and friends if they don’t adhere to our belief system isn’t a non-cult flex https://t.co/ykNPTcfY5i — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) August 19, 2024

Bingo.

If you cut ties with family over their politics that makes you the cultist as*hole, just sayin'.

You had to riot proof all of Chicago. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 19, 2024

“Republicans who go to rallies: evil.



“Democrats who go to rallies: good.”



Mr. Rudnick, you are incredibly talented and too good for this kind of thing. Please stop. — Utah Conservative (@coninutah) August 19, 2024

Ah, yes. The "joyful excitement" of Marxist drivel. Hard pass. — Whatever (@MIFrenchieMom) August 19, 2024

One can't help but feel joyful as we watch businesses board up their windows and hear about Democrats offering free abortions at the DNC.

Right?

You support this and call Republicans weird? pic.twitter.com/IA7OxVICEE — Kaya (@sisterinferior) August 19, 2024

But you know, it's MAGA that's a cult.

***

