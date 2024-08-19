OOF! Liz Cheney Tries Claiming Trump Will END Elections, FACE-PLANTS Gloriously Over Old Anti-Kamala Post

Biden Goes Down: Impeachment?! Kamala Speaks: Total Disaster!
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:40 PM on August 19, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Liz Cheney is a boil on the butt of humanity's butt. Yeah, that works. So it's the butt of humanity's butt ... hrm. Maybe not. Let's just say she sucks and leave it at that, yeah? Considering this broad voted with Trump 93% of the time and then magically stabbed him in the back when Nancy Pelosi appointed her to the January 6th Committee, we're not entirely sure why she thinks fear-mongering about re-electing Trump makes sense.

Was she working against the Constitution all of those years?

Or is she just a grifting, lying fraud?

Maybe both.

Take a look:

Huh.

Interesting.

Side note, whoever runs that Republicans against Trump account is a real a-hole as well and we have serious doubts he/she/it/they/whatever is an actual Republican.

Liz had this to say about Kamala just four short years ago.

Gosh, what CHANGED, Liz?

The good people of Wyoming showed ol' Liz the door in a YUGE way. 

She had the best loss, not sure who said so but people ARE saying she had the BEST loss, ever.

Zip it up and zip it out.

Accurate.

It's not like any of this is rocket science.

Couldn't have said it better ourselves.

***

