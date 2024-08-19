OOF! Liz Cheney Tries Claiming Trump Will END Elections, FACE-PLANTS Gloriously Over Old Anti-Kamala Post

Liz Cheney is a boil on the butt of humanity's butt. Yeah, that works. So it's the butt of humanity's butt ... hrm. Maybe not. Let's just say she sucks and leave it at that, yeah? Considering this broad voted with Trump 93% of the time and then magically stabbed him in the back when Nancy Pelosi appointed her to the January 6th Committee, we're not entirely sure why she thinks fear-mongering about re-electing Trump makes sense.

Was she working against the Constitution all of those years?

Or is she just a grifting, lying fraud?

Maybe both.

Take a look:

Liz Cheney: "A vote for Donald Trump may mean the last election that you ever get to vote in. A vote for Donald Trump is a vote against the Constitution."

(December 2023) pic.twitter.com/qepWSZHqcK — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 17, 2024

Huh.

Interesting.

Side note, whoever runs that Republicans against Trump account is a real a-hole as well and we have serious doubts he/she/it/they/whatever is an actual Republican.

Liz had this to say about Kamala just four short years ago.

I'm just going to put this right here. pic.twitter.com/vWwKChnoJc — Alfonzo B 🐊🐬 (@Godofthunder70) August 19, 2024

Gosh, what CHANGED, Liz?

Ol Liz has already had her last election...https://t.co/5nCFuxDpqL — TheLawnEgo (@TheLawnEgo) August 17, 2024

The good people of Wyoming showed ol' Liz the door in a YUGE way.

She had the best loss, not sure who said so but people ARE saying she had the BEST loss, ever.

Every election for as long as I can remember, the Democrats claimed the Republicans were going to end the Republic. Liz can zip it! So far Kamala has stolen 2 platform positions and her other ones stink of inflation and breadlines. We had 4 years of prosperity and peace. The… — prag·ma·tist /ˈpraɡmədəst/ 82001 (@KurtS96734) August 19, 2024

Zip it up and zip it out.

Accurate.

Y’all are idiots if you think there won’t be another election if Trump is elected. Also, if you think electing the actual Marxist into office is “saving democracy,” you need to be in an institution. — SoCalViews (@SoCalViews) August 19, 2024

It's not like any of this is rocket science.

@LizCheney is a pedantic, hate filled shrew, willing to throw her "convictions" out the window and vote for communism. Which shows that she never had any real convictions to begin with. Just a self-serving harpy who increased her personal wealth 7x serving 6 years in congress. — G (@TCC_Grouchy) August 19, 2024

Couldn't have said it better ourselves.

***

