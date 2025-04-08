USCCB Ends Grifting 'Refugee Resettlement' Partnership With Government

This is welcome news. Earlier this year, when the Trump administration started cutting spending via DOGE, one of the expenditures on the chopping block was the billions sent to the Catholic Church for 'refugee resettlement.'

As a Catholic, this writer found the undermining of American law an affront to her faith and a betrayal of American values.

Now it appears the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) is pulling out of its partnership with the government:

NEW - U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) ends decades-long refugee resettlement partnership with feds, after receiving $2.9B in "refugee" funds under Biden — AP — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 8, 2025

More from the Associate Press (emphasis added):

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops announced Monday that it is ending a half-century of partnerships with the federal government to serve refugees and migrant children, saying the 'heartbreaking' decision follows the Trump administration’s abrupt halt to funding. The break will inevitably result in fewer services than what Catholic agencies were able to offer in the past to people in need, the bishops said. 'As a national effort, we simply cannot sustain the work on our own at current levels or in current form,' Archbishop Timothy Broglio, president of the conference, said in a statement. 'We will work to identify alternative means of support for the people the federal government has already admitted to these programs.'

You mean people in America illegally? Those 'people in need'?

I'm Catholic and I applaud this. The USSCB really just beat DOGE to the punch by ending it, to avoid the embarrassment of the details. Government funds to these organizations ought never to have happened. — Sursum Corda ✝️🏈❤️‍🔥 (@Allegro_W_Brio) April 8, 2025

We're glad DOGE is bringing this to an end.

So they weren’t participating out of the goodness of their heart?? — Cor_auri (@auri_cor) April 8, 2025

Of course not.

Literally everyone was in on the grift, except the American people. — MichaelG (@Michael888G) April 8, 2025

We were just footing the bill.

Long overdue.

These “refugees” should be deported to the Vatican. https://t.co/3cVcEmpEIe — NeedMoreAmalek (@more_amalek) April 8, 2025

The Vatican has strict immigration laws, though.

