USCCB Ends Grifting 'Refugee Resettlement' Partnership With Government

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on April 08, 2025
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

This is welcome news. Earlier this year, when the Trump administration started cutting spending via DOGE, one of the expenditures on the chopping block was the billions sent to the Catholic Church for 'refugee resettlement.'

As a Catholic, this writer found the undermining of American law an affront to her faith and a betrayal of American values.

Now it appears the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) is pulling out of its partnership with the government:

More from the Associate Press (emphasis added):

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops announced Monday that it is ending a half-century of partnerships with the federal government to serve refugees and migrant children, saying the 'heartbreaking' decision follows the Trump administration’s abrupt halt to funding.

The break will inevitably result in fewer services than what Catholic agencies were able to offer in the past to people in need, the bishops said.

'As a national effort, we simply cannot sustain the work on our own at current levels or in current form,' Archbishop Timothy Broglio, president of the conference, said in a statement. 'We will work to identify alternative means of support for the people the federal government has already admitted to these programs.'

You mean people in America illegally? Those 'people in need'?

We're glad DOGE is bringing this to an end.

Of course not.

We were just footing the bill.

Long overdue.

The Vatican has strict immigration laws, though.

