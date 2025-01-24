Case Dropped Against Whistleblowing Doctor Who Exposed Texas Hospital Performing Child Sex...
Follow the Money: RandoLand Exposes Why Catholic Bishops REALLY Oppose Trump's Immigration Enforcement

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on January 24, 2025
ImgFlip

Catholic Church leaders, up to and including Pope Francis, have come out hard against Donald Trump's immigration policies. Francis called them a 'disgrace' and 'cruel.'

But once you do a little digging, you'll be (not) shocked to learn the Catholic Church is getting quite a bit of money from the federal government for 'charity work' with illegal immigrants who openly flout our laws and -- in a not insignificant number of cases -- commit violent crimes against Americans. 

Like Rachel Morin, Laken Riley,12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray and seven-year-old Ivory Smith.

So it explains why they don't want enforcement of our borders or the deportation of criminals. They've got a lot of money on the line.

This writer is Catholic, and she is ashamed and embarrassed for what the USCCB is doing.

Total mystery.

Here's just some of the lucre flowing into the Catholic Church:

Almost $300 million.

This writer is going to keep a running total.

Wow.

'Refugee support services.'

Cash and medical assistance.

While people in Maui, L.A. and North Carolina got $700.

Oh, extended.

Got it.

So funding refugee farms.

Cool, cool.

Refugee savings accounts.

They have savings. How many Americans have savings accounts?

More medical assistance and resettlement.

We wonder what 'set asides' are.

Because a healthy chunk of taxpayer money is going to those 'set asides.'

Wonder what an audit of the disbursement of these funds would show.

Oh, look. MORE 'set asides'!

While Americans -- millions of Americans -- are homeless and don't have health care or access to healthy food.

This is, in this writer's opinion, shameful.

VERY handsome livings.

Weird how the Left aren't screaming about this separation of church and state. Totally weird.

This writer crunched the numbers and the total for just the spending in this post is: $1,119,120,360.

Over $1 billion to Catholic charities. To break our immigration laws.

