Follow the Money: RandoLand Exposes Why Catholic Bishops REALLY Oppose Trump's Immigration Enforcement

Catholic Church leaders, up to and including Pope Francis, have come out hard against Donald Trump's immigration policies. Francis called them a 'disgrace' and 'cruel.'

But once you do a little digging, you'll be (not) shocked to learn the Catholic Church is getting quite a bit of money from the federal government for 'charity work' with illegal immigrants who openly flout our laws and -- in a not insignificant number of cases -- commit violent crimes against Americans.

Like Rachel Morin, Laken Riley,12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray and seven-year-old Ivory Smith.

So it explains why they don't want enforcement of our borders or the deportation of criminals. They've got a lot of money on the line.

If you want to know why the leaders of the USCCB are spending their time pretending that open borders are a part of the Catechism, it's because over half of its total revenue in 2023 came from the $129M in government contracts they received to resettle illegals in our country. https://t.co/TD3mBfiP12 pic.twitter.com/YE4QS5ukwr — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 24, 2025

This writer is Catholic, and she is ashamed and embarrassed for what the USCCB is doing.

Gosh I just can’t imagine why the Catholic Church is vocally opposing Trump’s immigration policies https://t.co/nNcVEWO2sm — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 24, 2025

Total mystery.

Anyway, @RandoLand_us will be firing off grants to Catholic organizations for Biden’s invasion force all day.



I’ll be moving into a NEW MUHFUGGIN HOUSE BIIAAAAATCH https://t.co/LhMwF0wbRR — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 24, 2025

Here's just some of the lucre flowing into the Catholic Church:

Administration for Children and Families grant (2024)



Amount: $278,884,077



Recipient: Catholic Charities Diocese Of Fort Worth Endowment, Inc.



Purpose: GY2024 Office of Refugee Resettlement refugee cash and medical assistancehttps://t.co/3nF35Vso9j — RandoLand.us (@RandoLand_us) January 24, 2025

Almost $300 million.

Administration for Children and Families grant (2023)



Amount: $35,992,434



Recipient: Catholic Guardian Services



Purpose: Residential (shelter and/or transitional foster care) services for unaccompanied children-licensed and Texas-exempt and Florida-delicensed only… — RandoLand.us (@RandoLand_us) January 24, 2025

This writer is going to keep a running total.

Administration for Children and Families grant (2024)



Amount: $36,358,947



Recipient: Catholic Charities Of Louisville Inc



Purpose: GY2024 refugee support services and set asideshttps://t.co/r7HqrHbMX9 — RandoLand.us (@RandoLand_us) January 24, 2025

Wow.

Administration for Children and Families grant (2023)



Amount: $53,696,113



Recipient: Catholic Charities Of Louisville Inc



Purpose: GY2023 refugee support services and set asideshttps://t.co/lQrVtZn7DB — RandoLand.us (@RandoLand_us) January 24, 2025

'Refugee support services.'

Administration for Children and Families grant (2024)



Amount: $55,630,737



Recipient: Catholic Charities Of Louisville Inc



Purpose: GY2024 Office of Refugee Resettlement refugee cash and medical assistancehttps://t.co/fDk9RysDp4 — RandoLand.us (@RandoLand_us) January 24, 2025

Cash and medical assistance.

While people in Maui, L.A. and North Carolina got $700.

Administration for Children and Families grant (2024)



Amount: $58,852,100



Recipient: United States Conference of Catholic Bishops



Purpose: 2024 voluntary agencies matching grant (extended refugee assistance)https://t.co/FAB3iQzkl6 — RandoLand.us (@RandoLand_us) January 24, 2025

Oh, extended.

Got it.

Administration for Children and Families grant (2022)



Amount: $298,308



Recipient: Catholic Charities Of Louisville Inc



Purpose: Common Earth Gardens (helps refugees find land to grow food)https://t.co/0zTOKvwU5h — RandoLand.us (@RandoLand_us) January 24, 2025

So funding refugee farms.

Cool, cool.

Administration for Children and Families grant (2023)



Amount: $700,000



Recipient: Catholic Charities of NE Kansas Inc



Purpose: CCNEK double money refugee Individual Development Accounts program (dollar-for-dollar matching contributions to refugee savings accounts)… — RandoLand.us (@RandoLand_us) January 24, 2025

Refugee savings accounts.

They have savings. How many Americans have savings accounts?

Administration for Children and Families grant (2022)



Amount: $66,731,310



Recipient: Catholic Charities Diocese Of Fort Worth Endowment, Inc.



Purpose: GY2022 Office of Refugee Resettlement refugee cash and medical assistancehttps://t.co/MhvIf2Q7LP — RandoLand.us (@RandoLand_us) January 24, 2025

More medical assistance and resettlement.

Administration for Children and Families grant (2024)



Amount: $95,962,052



Recipient: Catholic Charities Diocese Of Fort Worth Endowment, Inc.



Purpose: GY2024 refugee support services and set asideshttps://t.co/uc69MkcJYf — RandoLand.us (@RandoLand_us) January 24, 2025

We wonder what 'set asides' are.

Administration for Children and Families grant (2022)



Amount: $108,243,486



Recipient: Catholic Charities Diocese Of Fort Worth Endowment, Inc.



Purpose: GY 2022 refugee support services and set asideshttps://t.co/OqgnFZdpVn — RandoLand.us (@RandoLand_us) January 24, 2025

Because a healthy chunk of taxpayer money is going to those 'set asides.'

Administration for Children and Families grant (2025)



Amount: $110,049,665



Recipient: Catholic Charities Diocese Of Fort Worth Endowment, Inc.



Purpose: GY 2025 Office of Refugee Resettlement refugee cash and medical assistancehttps://t.co/wZcKm3GCS9 — RandoLand.us (@RandoLand_us) January 24, 2025

Wonder what an audit of the disbursement of these funds would show.

Administration for Children and Families grant (2023)



Amount: $217,721,131



Recipient: Catholic Charities Diocese Of Fort Worth Endowment, Inc.



Purpose: GY2023 refugee support services and set asideshttps://t.co/883WS7SMWU — RandoLand.us (@RandoLand_us) January 24, 2025

Oh, look. MORE 'set asides'!

While Americans -- millions of Americans -- are homeless and don't have health care or access to healthy food.

This is, in this writer's opinion, shameful.

If more people understood the highly remunerative mechanics of “compassionate” NGOs there would be a louder call to abolish them entirely.



A LOT of people make a VERY handsome living off of the “compassion” hustle. https://t.co/lOzgsv5eDy — Cruadin (@cruadin) January 24, 2025

VERY handsome livings.

Separation of church and state indeed! https://t.co/kKPmRQLIs9 — S. Alabama Nobody (@SAlabamaNobody) January 24, 2025

Weird how the Left aren't screaming about this separation of church and state. Totally weird.

This writer crunched the numbers and the total for just the spending in this post is: $1,119,120,360.

Over $1 billion to Catholic charities. To break our immigration laws.