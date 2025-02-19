Shilling for Illegals, Bishops Earn Their 30 Pieces of Silver

Back in January, we told you the United States Council of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) was getting a boatload of our tax dollars to help illegal aliens break our immigration laws.

To the tune of billions.

They were so mad about losing this funding that they attacked Catholic Vice President J.D. Vance, who didn't hesitate to drop some truth bombs on their questionable interpretation of theology.

So It's unsurprising the USCCB has filed a lawsuit over it:

US Catholic bishops sue Trump administration for taking away their federal funding. Seriously?

https://t.co/zaDQJZdWuk — Marc Thiessen 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇦🇹🇼🇮🇱 (@marcthiessen) February 19, 2025

More from the AP:

Catholic bishops sued the Trump administration on Tuesday over its abrupt halt to funding of refugee resettlement, calling the action unlawful and harmful to newly arrived refugees and to the nation’s largest private resettlement program. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops says the administration, by withholding millions even for reimbursements of costs incurred before the sudden cut-off of funding, violates various laws as well as the constitutional provision giving the power of the purse to Congress, which already approved the funding. The conference’s Migration and Refugee Services has sent layoff notices to 50 workers, more than half its staff, with additional cuts expected in local Catholic Charities offices that partner with the national office, the lawsuit said.

Congress should meet and pass legislation to withdraw the funding. Case closed.

A lot of people got very used to receiving a lot of taxpayer money from the federal government. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) February 19, 2025

They need to get used to not getting money.

The Catholic Church is not entitled to taxpayer money. — mjhubbard🇺🇸Hold Fauci and China Accountable (@mjhubbard1) February 19, 2025

They are not.

They're gonna need it.

So, exactly what “right” do bishops have to federal funds? https://t.co/hNuxTuoflh — Brent Jensen (@Allouchsit) February 19, 2025

The one they made up in their head.

So many grifters.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops is suing the Trump Administration (including the State Department & HHS), claiming that “the government’s sudden Refugee Funding Suspension is unlawful.”https://t.co/KeZ3LzXWj9 pic.twitter.com/vUXX3ylk68 — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) February 19, 2025

Of course they did.

The government should show them this quote from Pope Francis as part of their defense:

So weird.

The Catholic church’s “charities” are not entitled to tax payer money. — mjhubbard🇺🇸Hold Fauci and China Accountable (@mjhubbard1) February 19, 2025

Nope. There's no right to taxpayer money.

My weekly donations to the Catholic Church have now been slashed to $0.



You are welcome @USCCB https://t.co/e9nYAvSCzS — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) February 19, 2025

And seeing as they're determined to remove traditional Catholics and anyone who enforces immigration laws from the Church, they'll lose even more donations.

I’m Catholic but I continue to be embarrassed by their leadership including the pope, most bishops, and most priests…totally owned by USAID money and probably biggest contributor to illegal immigration/human trafficking

Tick tock https://t.co/UrayuLrBLN — Fr Doug-High priest of church of painful truth (@DougEck3) February 19, 2025

As a Catholic, this writer feels the same way.