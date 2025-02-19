'Keep Taking Cues From MSNBC'! New Congressional Approval Numbers Show Dems MASSIVELY Unde...
Newsweek's Story on Concerns About Having An Election in Ukraine Gives the Game...

Shilling for Illegals, Bishops Earn Their 30 Pieces of Silver

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on February 19, 2025
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Back in January, we told you the United States Council of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) was getting a boatload of our tax dollars to help illegal aliens break our immigration laws.

To the tune of billions.

They were so mad about losing this funding that they attacked Catholic Vice President J.D. Vance, who didn't hesitate to drop some truth bombs on their questionable interpretation of theology.

So It's unsurprising the USCCB has filed a lawsuit over it: 

More from the AP:

Catholic bishops sued the Trump administration on Tuesday over its abrupt halt to funding of refugee resettlement, calling the action unlawful and harmful to newly arrived refugees and to the nation’s largest private resettlement program.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops says the administration, by withholding millions even for reimbursements of costs incurred before the sudden cut-off of funding, violates various laws as well as the constitutional provision giving the power of the purse to Congress, which already approved the funding.

The conference’s Migration and Refugee Services has sent layoff notices to 50 workers, more than half its staff, with additional cuts expected in local Catholic Charities offices that partner with the national office, the lawsuit said.

Congress should meet and pass legislation to withdraw the funding. Case closed.

They need to get used to not getting money.

They are not.

They're gonna need it.

The one they made up in their head.

So many grifters.

Of course they did.

The government should show them this quote from Pope Francis as part of their defense:

So weird.

Nope. There's no right to taxpayer money.

And seeing as they're determined to remove traditional Catholics and anyone who enforces immigration laws from the Church, they'll lose even more donations.

As a Catholic, this writer feels the same way.

