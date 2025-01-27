Chew on THAT: X Users Are VERY Skeptical About New Study Tying Red...
NEW RULES: Cynical Publius BEAUTIFULLY Breaks Down The Traditional D.C. Way Vs. The...
Compare, Contrast! Donald & Melania Trump's Official WH Photos from 2017 vs. 2025...
Oh, Please! 'The Bulwark' Suddenly Champions Trans Rights to Save Conservatism ... What...
Follow the Science! New Study Shows School Closures Had No 'Basis or Benefit'...
Selena Gomez's Cringe-Fest ... Defends 'Deported Illegals' with Clearly Fake Tears
WATCH: Leftist Loon Tells Other Womens to Go Full KAREN on ICE and...
Smoochy Smoochy Ex-Second Gent Doug Emhoff Scores Plush Gig Defending the Dastardly Wealth...
It Happened AGAIN! J.K. Rowling Shares Story of Canada Women's Shelter Where 'Trans'...
With WHO? The Hill Boldly Proclaims That Democrats are 'Poised to Win' in...
HEAP BIG OUCH! James Woods DROPS Elizabeth Warren for Screeching About Pete Hegseth...
Your Dollars at Work ... Funding Taliban's Birth Control - Because Apparently, That’s...
She's Got Us Now! Ana Navarro Thinks Her Warning About Colombia Sanctions Is...
Rep. Eric Swalwell Tries to Dunk on Trump Over Egg Prices and Gets...

Odd Sort of 'Mercy': USCCB Rebuke J.D. Vance's Criticism of Catholic Church's Illegal Immigration Grift

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on January 27, 2025
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

After being silent throughout much of Joe Biden's presidency, the United States Council of Catholic Bishops has found their voice.

Pity it's in defense of the billions of dollars they get to flout America's immigration laws.

Advertisement

For the entirety of Joe Biden's administration, the USCCB was largely silent. This is despite the fact the so-called 'devout Catholic' in the Oval Office supported things in direct contradiction and defiance of Catholic teaching. Like abortion, 'gender-affirming care', and gay marriage. Biden also joined the Freemasons (also against Catholic teaching) and providing birth control to the Taliban (this, too, is against Catholic teaching).

But they were quick to speak out after J.D. Vance, also a Catholic, pointed out how lucrative illegal immigration has been for the Catholic Church:

Wow.

Dishonest is putting it mildly.

The Catechism is very clear on this: a country is only required to take in immigrants to the extent they are able, and those immigrants must conform to the laws and customs of their new country.

Recommended

NEW RULES: Cynical Publius BEAUTIFULLY Breaks Down The Traditional D.C. Way Vs. The Trump Way
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

But don't point this out.

Trump cracked down on Colombia, and he needs to crack down on this. Threaten the tax exempt status of the Catholic Church and its charities.

Play hardball.

And this writer says this as a Catholic.

This is especially galling as the Biden administration called traditional Catholics white supremacists and domestic terrorists.

Then again, the Pope says we're mentally ill, so they probably agreed with that.

Advertisement

Not a thing.

They'll get sent packing.

There need to be consequences for this.

Tags: CATHOLIC CATHOLIC CHURCH CATHOLICISM ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION POPE POPE FRANCIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NEW RULES: Cynical Publius BEAUTIFULLY Breaks Down The Traditional D.C. Way Vs. The Trump Way
Grateful Calvin
HEAP BIG OUCH! James Woods DROPS Elizabeth Warren for Screeching About Pete Hegseth As Only HE Can
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Compare, Contrast! Donald & Melania Trump's Official WH Photos from 2017 vs. 2025 Tell a HUGE Story
Doug P.
WATCH: Leftist Loon Tells Other Womens to Go Full KAREN on ICE and We Hope They Try This
Amy Curtis
Former Federal Employee Spills ALL THE BEANS on What's REALLY Going on with Fed Employees and Wow (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NEW RULES: Cynical Publius BEAUTIFULLY Breaks Down The Traditional D.C. Way Vs. The Trump Way Grateful Calvin
Advertisement