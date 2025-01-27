Odd Sort of 'Mercy': USCCB Rebuke J.D. Vance's Criticism of Catholic Church's Illegal Immigration Grift

After being silent throughout much of Joe Biden's presidency, the United States Council of Catholic Bishops has found their voice.

Pity it's in defense of the billions of dollars they get to flout America's immigration laws.

For the entirety of Joe Biden's administration, the USCCB was largely silent. This is despite the fact the so-called 'devout Catholic' in the Oval Office supported things in direct contradiction and defiance of Catholic teaching. Like abortion, 'gender-affirming care', and gay marriage. Biden also joined the Freemasons (also against Catholic teaching) and providing birth control to the Taliban (this, too, is against Catholic teaching).

But they were quick to speak out after J.D. Vance, also a Catholic, pointed out how lucrative illegal immigration has been for the Catholic Church:

.@usccb respond to @JDVance's justified rebuke



Catholic bishops defend their service of criminal migrants who enter the USA illegally



Is it being faithful to the teachings of Jesus Christ to help bring murderers, rapists and child traffickers into the USA?



Where is the US… pic.twitter.com/3FYIhT2bpd — Nick Donnelly (@ProtecttheFaith) January 27, 2025

Wow.

They refer to migrants as refugees. This is dishonest, as hardly any come directly from a country where they are in danger. — Eccles (@BruvverEccles) January 27, 2025

Dishonest is putting it mildly.

The Catechism is very clear on this: a country is only required to take in immigrants to the extent they are able, and those immigrants must conform to the laws and customs of their new country.

But don't point this out.

WATCH 👇🏻Catholic Charities, which operates under the auspices of the USCCB, openly instruct illegals on how to dodge ICE, avoid answering ?'s & game the system. They need to be defunded & arrested ASAP!🚨🚨@elonmusk @POTUS @StephenM @PamBondi @Kash_Patel https://t.co/J2qIZuH8YK — TRiUMPh! ❤️🤍💙 (@my8th_account) January 27, 2025

Trump cracked down on Colombia, and he needs to crack down on this. Threaten the tax exempt status of the Catholic Church and its charities.

Play hardball.

And this writer says this as a Catholic.

OK, that's a "canned" non response. They are violating their own approved teaching (CCC 2241) which promotes orderly, lawful assistance to refugees. Immoral to take money from any govt due to conflicts/political interests to settle lawful refugees. Taking money is the opposite of… — Deb Treister 🌸 (@DebTreister) January 27, 2025

This is especially galling as the Biden administration called traditional Catholics white supremacists and domestic terrorists.

Then again, the Pope says we're mentally ill, so they probably agreed with that.

Just as I thought, they will double down on this. Haven’t learned a thing. — Darryn Johnnie (@DarrynJohnnie) January 27, 2025

Not a thing.

Correction: the USCCB, not necessarily the bishops.



Do any bishops want to dissent from this USCCB proclamation? https://t.co/MuKiT0AnWH — Clump-of-Cells David Volk (@dlvolk1) January 27, 2025

They'll get sent packing.

@USCCB < continues to disgrace Catholics> 8 USC Sec. 1325 is our Federal law of the land and all U.S. Citizens must respect same. Illegal Aliens are criminals. Have your Legal Department read the law. Aiding/abetting illegal aliens places you at risk for criminal prosecution. https://t.co/smKD6RHTMe — Geri Ricci (@RicciGeri) January 27, 2025

There need to be consequences for this.