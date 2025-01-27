Selena Gomez's Cringe-Fest ... Defends 'Deported Illegals' with Clearly Fake Tears
GENUINE Crisis! Like SO MANY THINGS During His Administration, Biden Had NO IDEA...
JD Vance's Knock-Out Punch To Margaret Brennan
SCRAMBLED! Newsweek Pushes Anti-Trump Hit Piece About the COST OF EGGS and WOW,...
HOOBOY! Adam Kinzinger Doubles and TRIPLES Down Trashing Military Biden Kicked Out for...
Time Network News Spent Covering These Stories Is EXACTLY Why 'People Don't Trust...
Dem Senators Condemn Trump Pardons & Commutations but Silent About These From Biden

Your Dollars at Work ... Funding Taliban's Birth Control - Because Apparently, That’s Our Foreign Policy

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:10 PM on January 27, 2025
AP Photo/Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi

Listen, the US pays for some really wacky things for its own citizens. That's a fact. To find out the crazy things we buy for people who aren't even Americans seems even more enraging.

Listen, most sane people don't want the Taliban to have any more kids to indoctrinate, but Americans really don't want to pay for their birth control either.

The Biden administration quietly awarded $15 million in taxpayer funds to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan to help distribute "oral contraceptives and condoms," a non-public congressional funding notice reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon shows. In doing so, the administration acknowledged that "some coordination" with the Taliban would be "necessary for programmatic purposes."

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) earmarked the cash infusion, which has not been previously reported, last July. It transmitted the funds to Afghanistan in August, according to the funding notice and congressional sources familiar with the matter.

The $15 million USAID and its partner groups spent to "procure contraceptives," including "oral contraceptives and condoms" in the Middle Eastern nation was part of a $100 million package meant to support "basic rights and freedoms" and empower "women and girls" living under Taliban rule. The terrorist organization, the USAID funding notice states, does not allow "young women and girls" to go to school or work in most professional fields.

15 million would have helped a whole bunch of homeless veterans. Just saying.

This is a good place to start, Elon.

You have to laugh or you will cry.

Then, they wonder why conservatives are so against raising taxes. They are already wasting what we pay them.

Now, be nice! That's funny, though.

No, worries. The Corporate Media will cover for them, as usual. 

Money is fungible, after all.

They really did.

Tags: BIDEN BIRTH CONTROL FOREIGN POLICY TALIBAN TAX

