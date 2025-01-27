Your Dollars at Work ... Funding Taliban's Birth Control - Because Apparently, That’s Our Foreign Policy

Listen, the US pays for some really wacky things for its own citizens. That's a fact. To find out the crazy things we buy for people who aren't even Americans seems even more enraging.

SCOOP: Biden Admin Quietly Spent $15 Mil on 'Contraceptives and Condoms' For Taliban-Controlled Afghanistan— Former admin admitted 'coordination' with terror group, despite funding restrictions https://t.co/VHc1D2mOsb — Adam Kredo (@Kredo0) January 27, 2025

Listen, most sane people don't want the Taliban to have any more kids to indoctrinate, but Americans really don't want to pay for their birth control either.

The Biden administration quietly awarded $15 million in taxpayer funds to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan to help distribute "oral contraceptives and condoms," a non-public congressional funding notice reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon shows. In doing so, the administration acknowledged that "some coordination" with the Taliban would be "necessary for programmatic purposes." The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) earmarked the cash infusion, which has not been previously reported, last July. It transmitted the funds to Afghanistan in August, according to the funding notice and congressional sources familiar with the matter. The $15 million USAID and its partner groups spent to "procure contraceptives," including "oral contraceptives and condoms" in the Middle Eastern nation was part of a $100 million package meant to support "basic rights and freedoms" and empower "women and girls" living under Taliban rule. The terrorist organization, the USAID funding notice states, does not allow "young women and girls" to go to school or work in most professional fields.

15 million would have helped a whole bunch of homeless veterans. Just saying.

Dear @DOGE

USAID is another corrupt agency that needs to be dismantled. https://t.co/LtWJWEH5zK — Margalit Gur-Arie 🇺🇸🕊 (@margalitgurarie) January 27, 2025

This is a good place to start, Elon.

It's like a Babylon Bee headline. https://t.co/IO1DWx7nZq — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) January 27, 2025

You have to laugh or you will cry.

Beyond parody. This is how Biden spent our tax dollars: https://t.co/Lbl0vs4uYE — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 27, 2025

Then, they wonder why conservatives are so against raising taxes. They are already wasting what we pay them.

Meme makers are going to have a field day w this... https://t.co/m6kNJoC2Xm — Robert Myers 🇺🇸🇮🇱 🏴‍☠️🟦 (@Rondo2) January 27, 2025

Well that's ridiculous. Goats can't get pregnant. — JD (@m5drummer) January 27, 2025

Now, be nice! That's funny, though.

It just gets more horrible. Dems have a lot of explaining to do. — TMCD (@T_LoPurple) January 27, 2025

No, worries. The Corporate Media will cover for them, as usual.

I’m sure that the Taliban spent that $15 mil on ‘Contraceptives and Condoms’ no doubt. Pinky swear. — 🕊Larkspur Lane 🇺🇸 🗣 🚜 (@9LarkspurLane) January 27, 2025

Money is fungible, after all.

The Biden admin went out of their way to spend our tax dollars in the most ridiculous and obscene ways . Ffs. — Chris (@wr2020ny) January 27, 2025

They really did.