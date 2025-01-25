Devout Catholic Alert! Joe Biden Joins the Freemasons, Despite Church Teaching

Huh. This writer wonders if Pope Francis or any of the Catholic bishops currently criticizing Donald Trump for his illegal immigration positions will ever take a second to openly criticize so-called 'devout Catholic' Joe Biden for his constant and open flouting of Catholic teaching.

Joe Biden supports abortion-on-demand, gay marriage, and 'gender-affirming' care for minors. All of those things are in direct contradiction to Catholic teaching (unlike immigration, on which there is a wide berth for interpretation).

Here's another example of Joe Biden shrugging off his faith in favor of something in direct contradiction to Catholic teaching:

anyway here are pictures of Joe Biden becoming a Free Mason on his last full day in office as president pic.twitter.com/vbT4DSDwuN — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) January 25, 2025

What's that sound?

Crickets.

As a Catholic & history nerd I know the rules of my faith & unless Pope Francis gave Biden dispensation the Catholic Church prohibits membership in Freemasonry because the Vatican believes Masonic principles & the rituals are irreconcilable with Catholic doctrines. pic.twitter.com/xjf2Zrarus — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) January 25, 2025

Exactly.

But Francis is too busy calling priests mentally ill to care.

Just more proof he has never been a Catholic. — Fire (@Sayin_It_Now) January 25, 2025

He certainly isn't a devout one.

Catholics can't become Mason's. So what's going on? — Beaverboy🥭🦫 (@Brynsbeaver) January 25, 2025

Joe Biden -- or more specifically his handlers -- don't care.

Now that he no longer is pretending to be a Catholic. He should be excommunicated immediately. — dtr (@WatchDangVids) January 25, 2025

By his actions, he's excommunicated himself. But a formal statement from the Church would be nice.

Screw the Knights of Columbus, eh? — TheOpinant (@OpinantThe) January 25, 2025

Kamala Harris, Biden's own VP, called the Knights of Columbus an 'extremist group.'

Guess Biden isn’t even bothering to keep up the whole “I’m a Catholic” charade anymore https://t.co/PusfeI0WKD — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) January 25, 2025

Nope. That mask has slipped all the way off.

"So when do you guys come to install my free stone garden wall?" https://t.co/OeaOmwCDSQ — Sunny (@sunnyright) January 25, 2025

Laughed out loud.

For the record, we Catholics are forbidden from joining the Freemasons by the Church... "super Catholic" Joe should have known that https://t.co/BXzLJDAzLS — Mike Nelson (@mikenelson586) January 25, 2025

In fairness, Joe doesn't know what day of the week it is, sadly.