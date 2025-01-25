TIME Analysis: Two-Thirds of Trump’s EOs 'Partially Mirror' Project 2025
Devout Catholic Alert! Joe Biden Joins the Freemasons, Despite Church Teaching

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on January 25, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Huh. This writer wonders if Pope Francis or any of the Catholic bishops currently criticizing Donald Trump for his illegal immigration positions will ever take a second to openly criticize so-called 'devout Catholic' Joe Biden for his constant and open flouting of Catholic teaching.

Joe Biden supports abortion-on-demand, gay marriage, and 'gender-affirming' care for minors. All of those things are in direct contradiction to Catholic teaching (unlike immigration, on which there is a wide berth for interpretation).

Here's another example of Joe Biden shrugging off his faith in favor of something in direct contradiction to Catholic teaching:

What's that sound?

Crickets.

Exactly.

But Francis is too busy calling priests mentally ill to care.

He certainly isn't a devout one.

Joe Biden -- or more specifically his handlers -- don't care.

By his actions, he's excommunicated himself. But a formal statement from the Church would be nice.

Kamala Harris, Biden's own VP, called the Knights of Columbus an 'extremist group.'

Nope. That mask has slipped all the way off.

Laughed out loud.

In fairness, Joe doesn't know what day of the week it is, sadly.

