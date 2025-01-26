J.D. Vance Drops a TRUTH BOMB on U.S. Catholic Bishops Over Immigration Opposition

A couple of days ago, this writer told you how various Catholic Church-affiliated organizations got lots of money from taxpayers to help illegal aliens flout our federal immigration laws.

Which explains why so many Catholic bishops and Pope Francis are really vocal about their opposition to Trump's illegal immigration policies.

But J.D. Vance who, like this writer, is a Catholic, had some thoughts on that and he shared them with Face the Nation this morning.

WATCH:

JD Vance lays the smackdown on Margaret Brennan and the USCCB over the emerging "schools and churches" narrative, and calls out the USCCB's financial links to the broken border system. Whereas Biden's "devout Catholic" status was used as a shield against criticism of his… pic.twitter.com/Faz6tSED77 — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) January 26, 2025

Exactly this.

As someone who does this kind of stuff for a living, I LOVE how Vance manhandles the corrupt media. Sharp, quick on his feet, and amazingly prepared for what he knows is coming. I couldn't even begin to prepare a client so thoroughly.



Trump needs to keep JD in the spotlight. — Tami Marler (@tamimarlerMBA) January 26, 2025

The more we see of Vance, the more we like him.

She really picks and chooses which Catholic bishop statements are beyond reproach, huh? Throw out all the abortion stuff, but let's talk about churches being some artificial safe zone. — Dane (@Ming_the_Husker) January 26, 2025

They always cherry pick that stuff, when Catholic teaching is clear: abortion is never acceptable.

There is wide latitude on immigration (as this writer told you here).

Vice President JD Vance blasted the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops condemnation of the Trump administration's recent immigration actions, telling "Face The Nation" the church might be more concerned with "their bottom line" than humanitarian causes. https://t.co/qldmJfLwcB — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 26, 2025

Here's more from CBS News:

Vance, a devout Catholic, sharply rebuked the bishops' condemnation. 'Because as a practicing Catholic, I was actually heartbroken by that statement,' he said. Vance told Brennan the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops 'has, frankly, not been a good partner in common sense immigration enforcement that the American people voted for.' Brennan asked Vance if he specifically supported immigration agents going into churches and schools, and 'conducting a raid or enforcement action in a church service, at a school.' Vance said he 'supports us doing law enforcement against violent criminals, whether they're illegal immigrants or anybody else, in a way that keeps us safe.' Vance asked if the bishops were more worried about their bottom line, noting they received over $100 million to help resettle illegal immigrants. He said he hopes 'as a devout Catholic, that they'll do better.' Many resettlement refugee agencies are faith-based groups. On Friday many of these groups were also told some of their federal funding would be suspended days after Trump enacted an indefinite pause on admissions of refugees to the United States.

Vance is correct.

Also, remember: the Biden administration labeled Catholics 'domestic terrorists' during his term. This writer would not be surprised to learn that FBI agents were undercover in certain churches and that Brennan would've had zero qualms about raids on churches in the name of 'stopping domestic terrorists.'

Hundreds of millions of dollars a year. https://t.co/97brY1BCEl — Simplex Patriae Advocatus. (@LawyerSimple) January 26, 2025

Far too much money.

We did it fam.



The NGO money is in the main discourse now.



Amazing victory for the twitter anons. https://t.co/2zPjtqxUIv — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 26, 2025

It is a huge victory.

Read about some of that NGO money here.

If you wonder why the pope thinks President Trump is wrong about illegal immigration.



The Catholic Church makes billions of the issue. https://t.co/4ETgfRmzWZ — Lucas Olson (@LOlsonKingsFan) January 26, 2025

It's shameful and it needs to end.