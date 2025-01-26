J.D. Vance Drops a TRUTH BOMB on U.S. Catholic Bishops Over Immigration Opposition

Dawn of Deportations: ICE Makes Morning Illegal Alien Arrests in Democrat Sanctuary City...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on January 26, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

A couple of days ago, this writer told you how various Catholic Church-affiliated organizations got lots of money from taxpayers to help illegal aliens flout our federal immigration laws.

Advertisement

Which explains why so many Catholic bishops and Pope Francis are really vocal about their opposition to Trump's illegal immigration policies.

But J.D. Vance who, like this writer, is a Catholic, had some thoughts on that and he shared them with Face the Nation this morning.

WATCH:

Exactly this.

The more we see of Vance, the more we like him.

They always cherry pick that stuff, when Catholic teaching is clear: abortion is never acceptable.

There is wide latitude on immigration (as this writer told you here).

Advertisement

Here's more from CBS News:

Vance, a devout Catholic, sharply rebuked the bishops' condemnation. 'Because as a practicing Catholic, I was actually heartbroken by that statement,' he said.  

Vance told Brennan the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops 'has, frankly, not been a good partner in common sense immigration enforcement that the American people voted for.'

Brennan asked Vance if he specifically supported immigration agents going into churches and schools, and 'conducting a raid or enforcement action in a church service, at a school.'

Vance said he 'supports us doing law enforcement against violent criminals, whether they're illegal immigrants or anybody else, in a way that keeps us safe.'

Vance asked if the bishops were more worried about their bottom line, noting they received over $100 million to help resettle illegal immigrants. 

He said he hopes 'as a devout Catholic, that they'll do better.'

Many resettlement refugee agencies are faith-based groups. On Friday many of these groups were also told some of their federal funding would be suspended days after Trump enacted an indefinite pause on admissions of refugees to the United States.

Advertisement

Vance is correct.

Also, remember: the Biden administration labeled Catholics 'domestic terrorists' during his term. This writer would not be surprised to learn that FBI agents were undercover in certain churches and that Brennan would've had zero qualms about raids on churches in the name of 'stopping domestic terrorists.'

Far too much money.

It is a huge victory.

Read about some of that NGO money here.

It's shameful and it needs to end.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement