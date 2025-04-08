NYC's Criminal Justice Reform Results In Career Criminal Slashing Two Women With Broken Bottle

Every day we get a story out of New York City about a criminal with a rap-sheet a mile long harming more innocent residents of the Big Apple.
The Left claims it's 'equity' and 'criminal justice reform,' but the reality is it's putting lives at risk by letting criminals rule the city.
Yesterday, 2 women were sIashed in NY.— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 8, 2025
Muslin Brunson has multiple prior arrests including a violent assault against NYPD employee in 2022. He was released on pathetically low $2,500 bail. pic.twitter.com/zno70LNjbB
That's pathetic.
Here's more from The New York Post:
The homeless man who just slashed a woman in the neck with a broken bottle in SoHo had been in and out of about 36 mental-health hearings after a 2019 robbery — only to later slug an NYPD employee so badly that he broke her eye socket, sources said Tuesday.
Muslim Brunson, 46, is facing charges of second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree for Monday’s random horrific attack in Manhattan, police said.
Brunson, who police say is homeless, was previously arrested several other times, including in July 2022 for assaulting the female civilian Police Department worker, when he left her with the broken facial bones, law-enforcement sources said.
Heaven forbid we bring back institutions and asylums to keep people like this off the streets.
It’s what happens when people vote down ballot Democrat.— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 8, 2025
Yep.
Local elections matter.
This is what happens when “criminal justice reform” prioritizes criminals over justice. Two women are in the hospital because the system decided $2,500 was enough to ignore a violent record. Who’s really being protected?— The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) April 8, 2025
The Democratic Party's voter base, that's who's being protected.
Progressive bail reform doesn’t make the streets safer. It just recycles violent offenders back into the public faster than police can finish the paperwork.— TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) April 8, 2025
New Yorkers are paying the price—literally bleeding for someone else’s ideology.
It also lets the Left say 'crime is down.'
New York State coddles violent criminals if they’re minorities.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 8, 2025
That’s the horrible truth.
The two-tier justice system the U.K. implemented this week has been here for a while.
These judges who set the bail this low should be charged as an accessory to any crime that these people commit after release.— Valkyries for women🇺🇸 (@valkyriesrwomen) April 8, 2025
We'd be fine with that.
When does this end? https://t.co/iEgQWE38V1— Why Me (@2023Why) April 8, 2025
When voters decide to end it.
Keep showing us who truly has privilege in America. https://t.co/xAA3XCnkYD— Chiknhed757 (@chiknhed757) April 8, 2025
Clearly, the white woman who almost died from a serious neck wound.
(That was sarcasm)
NYC is fkng pathetic and couldn’t care less for women’s right OR protecting them. https://t.co/HeoTK6iauo— S.L. Stiles (@authorsls) April 8, 2025
Women don't have rights in NYC.
We can thank all the NY democrat politicians for all the chaos in New York! https://t.co/BoGd6hqbt1— Silverbell4you (@Silverbell4you2) April 8, 2025
Thanks, Democrats!
@andrewcuomo has still not justified the changes in the NYC criminal justice system. Who doesn't realize recidivism is a serious problem? https://t.co/dIjaCA7urb— Andrea E (@AAC0519) April 8, 2025
Cuomo knows recidivism is a problem. They all do. They just don't care, because the 'reform' makes them feel good.
And soon he'll be mayor of NYC.
Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member