Report: DHS Will Begin Fining Illegals for Refusing to Leave the Country
FAFO: Navy Vice Admiral Refused to Hang Portraits of Trump, Hegseth, Is Fired
VIP
The New York Times Believes All Our Kids Belong to Their Ideology
USCCB Ends Grifting 'Refugee Resettlement' Partnership With Government
Hooked on Phonics: Mississippi's Education Reform Pays Off As It Leads Nation In...
The Great Unmasking: Straight Fire Thread Explains How Trump Helped Expose Politicians and...
Lincoln Project Troll Jeff Timmer Tries Dunking on Bev Vance's Decade of Sobriety...
He's a Soaring Eagle: CNN (Yes, THAT CNN) Admits Trump's Presidency Is ANYTHING...
Cat Got Your Tongue? Watch MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Choke As He Reports on...
President Trump Takes a Swipe at Joe Biden While Praising 'Beautiful, Clean Coal'
We Hope They Livestream This! Lefty Redditor Demands 'Disruptions' to President Trump's 'B...
Elon Musk Apologizes to Bricks for Calling Peter Navarro Dumber Than a Sack...
VICTORY: Gina Carano Gets 'Breath of Fresh Air' As Court Grants Discovery Motion...
'There's a New Sheriff in Town!' Linda McMahon Lays the Smack Down on...

NYC's Criminal Justice Reform Results In Career Criminal Slashing Two Women With Broken Bottle

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:30 PM on April 08, 2025
ImgFlip

Every day we get a story out of New York City about a criminal with a rap-sheet a mile long harming more innocent residents of the Big Apple.

The Left claims it's 'equity' and 'criminal justice reform,' but the reality is it's putting lives at risk by letting criminals rule the city.

Advertisement

That's pathetic.

Here's more from The New York Post:

The homeless man who just slashed a woman in the neck with a broken bottle in SoHo had been in and out of about 36 mental-health hearings after a 2019 robbery — only to later slug an NYPD employee so badly that he broke her eye socket, sources said Tuesday.

Muslim Brunson, 46, is facing charges of second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree for Monday’s random horrific attack in Manhattan, police said.

Brunson, who police say is homeless, was previously arrested several other times, including in July 2022 for assaulting the female civilian Police Department worker, when he left her with the broken facial bones, law-enforcement sources said.

Heaven forbid we bring back institutions and asylums to keep people like this off the streets.

Recommended

FAFO: Navy Vice Admiral Refused to Hang Portraits of Trump, Hegseth, Is Fired
Brett T.
Advertisement

Yep.

Local elections matter.

The Democratic Party's voter base, that's who's being protected.

It also lets the Left say 'crime is down.'

The two-tier justice system the U.K. implemented this week has been here for a while.

We'd be fine with that.

When voters decide to end it.

Advertisement

Clearly, the white woman who almost died from a serious neck wound.

(That was sarcasm)

Women don't have rights in NYC.

Thanks, Democrats!

Cuomo knows recidivism is a problem. They all do. They just don't care, because the 'reform' makes them feel good.

And soon he'll be mayor of NYC.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.


Tags: CRIME CRIMINAL CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM NEW YORK CITY NYC EQUITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

FAFO: Navy Vice Admiral Refused to Hang Portraits of Trump, Hegseth, Is Fired
Brett T.
The Great Unmasking: Straight Fire Thread Explains How Trump Helped Expose Politicians and Pundits
Amy Curtis
Hooked on Phonics: Mississippi's Education Reform Pays Off As It Leads Nation In NAEP Test Scores
Amy Curtis
Cat Got Your Tongue? Watch MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Choke As He Reports on Market Rebound
Amy Curtis
USCCB Ends Grifting 'Refugee Resettlement' Partnership With Government
Amy Curtis
Elon Musk Apologizes to Bricks for Calling Peter Navarro Dumber Than a Sack of Bricks
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
FAFO: Navy Vice Admiral Refused to Hang Portraits of Trump, Hegseth, Is Fired Brett T.
Advertisement