JUST When You Think Tim Walz Can't Get ANY Worse Another WHOPPER of a Lie Drops and THIS One's a DOOZY

If Democrats were trying to pick a candidate that was worse and faker than Kamala Harris for their ticket, they did very well with Tim Walz. This guy is nothing more than a walking, talking, lying, weasel of a fraud. From stolen valor, to lying about being deaf to get out of a drunk driving arrest, to coaching a football team ... to now this about IVF.

There is NOTHING real about this guy.

And Democrats want him to be a heartbeat away from leading the country.

Yeah.

Take a look at this:

At Tim Walz’s very first rally with Kamala after being announced as her running mate he repeated the IVF lie.



His entire campaign is based on lies. pic.twitter.com/n4Wgf2AQoD — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 20, 2024

From our sister site, Townhall:

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s (D) children were not conceived through in vitro fertilization (IVF), the Harris-Walz campaign confirmed this week. This comes after Walz claimed multiple times that he owes his two children to IVF. According to The New York Times, “many have assumed” that Walz and his wife, Gwen, relied on IVF to conceive. This includes several prominent news outlets that reported that the couple used IVF.

Woof!

THREAD: In addition to his military career & drunk driving arrest, there’s another topic about which @Tim_Walz has been lying for political purposes —the conception of his own children. Since IVF treatments entered the news earlier this year, Walz has been repeatedly claiming he… pic.twitter.com/hHdfSsiGaI — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 20, 2024

The post continues:

Walz has been repeatedly claiming he & his wife owe their two children to IVF. But today both CNN & the NYT confirm the Walzes did not in fact use IVF. Here’s Walz a month ago on Chris Hayes’s show: “Today is IVF day. Thank God for IVF, my wife and I have two beautiful children.”

Really Minnesota? Don't take this wrong but were you as a state at some point dropped on your head? How could you have elected this moron?

Here’s Walz two weeks ago in Philadelphia talking about IVF: “This gets personal for me and my family” pic.twitter.com/ElUSdMu4QO — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 20, 2024

Except you know, it's not personal because his family hasn't been through it.

Maybe if he kicks his legs out a bit more people will forget what a lying piece of garbage he is?

Here’s Walz in Wisconsin two weeks ago again claiming his kids were conceived thanks to IVF: “Some of you may have heard this. [IVF] is personal for my wife and I. When Gwen & I decided to have children, we went through years of fertility treatments. The phone would ring,… pic.twitter.com/CVOQcIPeLZ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 20, 2024

Here’s Walz recently in Arizona telling the same story, this time while pretending to cry: “I’m not crying you’re crying” pic.twitter.com/ugTb9NMF1e — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 20, 2024

Unbelievable.

And here’s the New York Times today admitting the truth: “Unlike in vitro fertilization, the procedure used by the Walzes does not involve freezing embryos, so it has not been targeted by anti-abortion leaders.” https://t.co/uiVXURZCaJ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 20, 2024

Surely he had to know someone at some point was going to realize he was lying and bust him, yes?

Then again, he is a Democrat ... let's not pretend it matters much to their voters when they lie.

***

