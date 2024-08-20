Prog Stanford Prof Tries Picking Fight With Megyn Kelly Over Biden's DNC Speech and It Goes SOOO Wrong

Like many of us, Megyn Kelly was LESS than impressed with Biden's final speech at the DNC. Granted, they scheduled the old man WAAAAAAY past his bedtime so we weren't exactly expecting much but still ... it was more of a reminder of why they booted and replaced him with Kamala than it was a hero's goodbye which Democrats were clearly hoping for. Lots of yelling, anger, and embarrassing flubs like bragging about how he and Kamala were more dedicated than EVER to illegal immigrants.

Yeah.

Or maybe he was just accidentally telling the truth.

Kelly had this to say about the speech:

That’s it? I expected

more in exchange for a presidential nomination. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 20, 2024

Right?

Seems Stanford Prof Michael McFaul who according to his own timeline is a huge fan of Hillary Clinton was somehow taken aback by Kelly's simple post.

That’s was an awesome speech, filled with both substance and emotion. Sad you couldn’t see/hear that. https://t.co/f2rFlwDIaF — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) August 20, 2024

What?

It was an old man whose own party threw him under the bus ranting like some crazy homeless guy outside of a Waffle House. It was not a president 'passing the torch'.

Kelly was having none of McFaul:

I was speaking about the crowd and your party’s treatment of him.

What I heard from him was anger and hate and definitely not “joy.” https://t.co/DRtgWlfECK — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 20, 2024

And then the follow-up punch ...

How’d you like the “fine ppl on both sides” lie? Awesome and substantive? https://t.co/DRtgWlfECK — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 20, 2024

DOWN goes McFaul.

That emotion was anger and loathing. — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 20, 2024

LOL. It was replete with angry, shouty lies, you ridiculous, pathetic person. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) August 20, 2024

It was a HATE SPEECH full of anger and revenge — 🌷🦋🌷Just me👀Cassie✝💜 (@browneyegirl400) August 20, 2024

And sadly, Joe is mad at the wrong people.

Yes, so full of "Joy." — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) August 20, 2024

Painful reminder of why he was replaced. — Rhetoric Facer 🇺🇸 (@John_Monahan) August 20, 2024

That. It. Was.

