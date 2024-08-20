'They Have a Point': Biden Disgracefully Recognizes Pro-Hamas Protesters Outside of DNC
Prog Stanford Prof Tries Picking Fight With Megyn Kelly Over Biden's DNC Speech and It Goes SOOO Wrong

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:40 PM on August 20, 2024
Twitchy/UHF Meme

Like many of us, Megyn Kelly was LESS than impressed with Biden's final speech at the DNC. Granted, they scheduled the old man WAAAAAAY past his bedtime so we weren't exactly expecting much but still ... it was more of a reminder of why they booted and replaced him with Kamala than it was a hero's goodbye which Democrats were clearly hoping for. Lots of yelling, anger, and embarrassing flubs like bragging about how he and Kamala were more dedicated than EVER to illegal immigrants.

Yeah.

Or maybe he was just accidentally telling the truth.

Kelly had this to say about the speech:

Right?

Seems Stanford Prof Michael McFaul who according to his own timeline is a huge fan of Hillary Clinton was somehow taken aback by Kelly's simple post.

What?

It was an old man whose own party threw him under the bus ranting like some crazy homeless guy outside of a Waffle House. It was not a president 'passing the torch'.

Kelly was having none of McFaul:

And then the follow-up punch ... 

DOWN goes McFaul.

And sadly, Joe is mad at the wrong people.

That. It. Was.

