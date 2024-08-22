Democrats Remind Us They Got NOTHIN' As They Mention Trump's Name HUNDREDS and...
Try Not to Cringe: DNC Edition
Charles Payne Can Easily Explain Latest Example of Cluelessness From a Biden-Harris Cabine...
Racist, RIGHT?! Nancy Mace OWNS Bill Clinton for Mispronouncing Kamala's Name at DNC...
CBS News' Journo's Rave Review of Tim Walz's Jolly Attacks Contains the Requisite...
Tim Walz Whines (AGAIN) About JD Vance Going to Yale, Accidentally Makes Case...
Tucker Carlson Savages Don Lemon for Cringe Video Interviewing Trump Supporters
OOF! Chris Murphy Claims Kamala Harris Has Been 'Tough As Nails' Securing the...
*SNORT* CNN's Dana Bash Explains Democrat Men Are LOW Testosterone and Can't Relate...
CNN's Chris Wallace Put an END to Dems Trying to Compare Biden to...
BOOM --> Megyn Kelly DROPS Mother of ALL Truth Bombs on Oprah Winfrey...
BUSTED! Newsweek Changes BULLS**T Headline About Trump Needing a Doctor at Rally After...
Harpies and Heifers and Hags, OH MY! Gretch Whitmer's Video of Strong Dem...
Charles C.W. Cooke Counts the Ways Politico Serves Up 'Relentless, Unmitigated Propaganda'...

WHOA: There's Anti-Semitic Trouble Brewing on the Far-Far-FAR Kamala Harris Left About the DNC and More

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:25 PM on August 22, 2024
Meme

Gosh, we're certainly not experts when it comes to pandering to horrible antisemites but this doesn't look good for Kamala Harris, Democrats, or the DNC. Almost as if enabling those who support terrorists is a bad thing not only for our people and this country, but for Kamala's campaign as well.

Advertisement

Crazy, we know. Whoda thunk?

Check this out:

Yikes, they're big mad that an Israeli was allowed to speak even though that Israeli was empathetic to Palestinians. Womp womp womp.

Yeah, we cackled. Not quite like a Kamala cackle but we did hee-haw a little.

This. ^

Some Lefties are mad at them for wanting Kamala to let a pro-Hamas speaker speak:

The post continues:

Trump will help the genocide continue until every Palestinian is dead. Harris will work toward a ceasefire and a Palestinian state. You guys have lost the plot entirely here and have substituted yourselves as the main character rather than Palestinian civilians. Endorse Harris and let’s work together for peace.

And then all Hell sort of broke loose:

Recommended

Charles Payne Can Easily Explain Latest Example of Cluelessness From a Biden-Harris Cabinet Member
Doug P.
Advertisement

Yeah, not it, dawg.

*meep*

Not enough popcorn ... keep going:

Yeah, shame on you.

Wait, what?

You know what, we've lost track but since this all hurts Kamala we'll just sit back and enjoy the whole thing.

Even the pro-Hamas types aren't buying the joy and vibes.

Huh.

Advertisement

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh man.

They've got a big problem you guys.

And it's glorious.

=======================================================================

Related:

Racist, RIGHT?! Nancy Mace OWNS Bill Clinton for Mispronouncing Kamala's Name at DNC and It's PERFECTION

Tim Walz Whines (AGAIN) About JD Vance Going to Yale, Accidentally Makes Case for Americans to Vote Trump

*SNORT* CNN's Dana Bash Explains Democrat Men Are LOW Testosterone and Can't Relate to REAL Men (Watch)

BOOM --> Megyn Kelly DROPS Mother of ALL Truth Bombs on Oprah Winfrey for Playing the Racist/Sexist Card

Harpies and Heifers and Hags, OH MY! Gretch Whitmer's Video of Strong Dem Women at DNC Goes SOOO Wrong

=======================================================================

Tags: ANTI-SEMITE DNC KAMALA HARRIS PALESTINIAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Charles Payne Can Easily Explain Latest Example of Cluelessness From a Biden-Harris Cabinet Member
Doug P.
Racist, RIGHT?! Nancy Mace OWNS Bill Clinton for Mispronouncing Kamala's Name at DNC and It's PERFECTION
Sam J.
BOOM --> Megyn Kelly DROPS Mother of ALL Truth Bombs on Oprah Winfrey for Playing the Racist/Sexist Card
Sam J.
Tim Walz Whines (AGAIN) About JD Vance Going to Yale, Accidentally Makes Case for Americans to Vote Trump
Sam J.
*SNORT* CNN's Dana Bash Explains Democrat Men Are LOW Testosterone and Can't Relate to REAL Men (Watch)
Sam J.
Harpies and Heifers and Hags, OH MY! Gretch Whitmer's Video of Strong Dem Women at DNC Goes SOOO Wrong
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Charles Payne Can Easily Explain Latest Example of Cluelessness From a Biden-Harris Cabinet Member Doug P.
Advertisement