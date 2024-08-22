WHOA: There's Anti-Semitic Trouble Brewing on the Far-Far-FAR Kamala Harris Left About the DNC and More

Gosh, we're certainly not experts when it comes to pandering to horrible antisemites but this doesn't look good for Kamala Harris, Democrats, or the DNC. Almost as if enabling those who support terrorists is a bad thing not only for our people and this country, but for Kamala's campaign as well.

Crazy, we know. Whoda thunk?

Check this out:

Yikes, they're big mad that an Israeli was allowed to speak even though that Israeli was empathetic to Palestinians. Womp womp womp.

Yeah, we cackled. Not quite like a Kamala cackle but we did hee-haw a little.

Or, someone at the DNC realized that supporting Hamas terrorists is a bad look. — Mark 🥓🍌🐊 🇮🇱 (@PitmasterMark69) August 22, 2024

This. ^

Some Lefties are mad at them for wanting Kamala to let a pro-Hamas speaker speak:

You retweeting this makes it sound like you agree with them and do not support Harris for president. If that’s your choice then you have ZERO reason to expect to be given a second of time on the DNC stage.



Trump will help the genocide continue until every Palestinian is dead.… — Anti War, Pro Harris (@antiwar4harris) August 22, 2024

The post continues:

Trump will help the genocide continue until every Palestinian is dead. Harris will work toward a ceasefire and a Palestinian state. You guys have lost the plot entirely here and have substituted yourselves as the main character rather than Palestinian civilians. Endorse Harris and let’s work together for peace.

And then all Hell sort of broke loose:

Not it dawg...saying ceasefire will not bring the kids back. If the isreali can speak, why can't the Palestinians speak? Answer that without bringing Trump in — Real Bout 94x Gaiden 🇲🇽 (@YamahaYM1312) August 22, 2024

Yeah, not it, dawg.

The Israelis endorsed Harris. If the Palestinians who want to speak will endorse Harris then there should be no problem having them on the stage too. — Anti War, Pro Harris (@antiwar4harris) August 22, 2024

*meep*

They tried to and even vetted people and they still said no. Why do brown people have to go thru hoops to have any sort of decency given to them. Actions speak louder than words — Real Bout 94x Gaiden 🇲🇽 (@YamahaYM1312) August 22, 2024

Not enough popcorn ... keep going:

Did the vetted people pledge to endorse Harris? If not then they have no right to demand a place on that stage. — Anti War, Pro Harris (@antiwar4harris) August 22, 2024

Sweetie pie, they’re called ‘Muslim women for Harris’. If that’s not an endorsement, what is? Threatening people who are ALREADY,as we speak, experiencing genocide under a Democratic president with genocide under Trump is not the flex you seem to think it is. Shame on you. — Outraged Great-Auntie Weatherwax (@MysticOlive) August 22, 2024

Yeah, shame on you.

Wait, what?

You know what, we've lost track but since this all hurts Kamala we'll just sit back and enjoy the whole thing.

She and Biden are in power right now and has been for the past 10 months. They could have stopped this any time, but they didn't. She is not running on anything but vibes. — starwind (@oyabujim) August 22, 2024

Even the pro-Hamas types aren't buying the joy and vibes.

Huh.

If Harris isn’t going to change course, Harris has to lose.



It’s simple.#JillNotKamala — People For A Green Movement 🌻 (@People4AGrnMvmt) August 22, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh man.

I want to vote for Harris.

I want to be a part of the joy and hope.

However, I can’t actively push for someone seemingly willing to fund genocide.



Yes, it’s obvious Netanyahu wants Trump ignoring this issue is (for want of a better phrase) a ticking time bomb. — VideoJames1019 🇵🇸 Arms Embargo NOW (@JamesBizArrow) August 22, 2024

They've got a big problem you guys.

And it's glorious.

