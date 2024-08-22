Racist, RIGHT?! Nancy Mace OWNS Bill Clinton for Mispronouncing Kamala's Name at DNC and It's PERFECTION

Democrats Remind Us They Got NOTHIN' As They Mention Trump's Name HUNDREDS and...
Sam J.  |  12:45 PM on August 22, 2024
Twitter

You guys remember a week or so ago when Nancy Mace went on CNN and was promptly scolded and called a racist for mispronouncing Kamala Harris's name? Yes, it was rather ridiculous and only served to make the black men attacking Nancy for being a 'white woman disrespecting a black woman' look even stupider and more unglued than usual. Mace held her own though, no matter how much the panel yelled at her and called her names.

We like Mace.

When you see tweets/posts covering the DNC you can see why, especially her tweets about Bill Clinton.

This though, this was a complete and total *chef's kiss*:

So Bill Clinton is a white man disrespecting a black woman, right? That's how this works?

Indeed they do.

Oh, we know she won't get one but seeing Bill Clinton mispronounce her name during probably his most important speech this year was ... something else.

Because everyone is scared to mispronounce her name - they don't want to get called a racist. 

Yes, everything is stupid.

See what we mean?

