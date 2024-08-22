Racist, RIGHT?! Nancy Mace OWNS Bill Clinton for Mispronouncing Kamala's Name at DNC and It's PERFECTION

You guys remember a week or so ago when Nancy Mace went on CNN and was promptly scolded and called a racist for mispronouncing Kamala Harris's name? Yes, it was rather ridiculous and only served to make the black men attacking Nancy for being a 'white woman disrespecting a black woman' look even stupider and more unglued than usual. Mace held her own though, no matter how much the panel yelled at her and called her names.

We like Mace.

When you see tweets/posts covering the DNC you can see why, especially her tweets about Bill Clinton.

Kamala: “trust women”



Next up, Bill Clinton…. — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) August 22, 2024

This though, this was a complete and total *chef's kiss*:

Bill Clinton pronounces it “camel-la,’ where is the outrage?! 🐪 Almost as if there’s two sets of rules… pic.twitter.com/AaxMZfWA5w — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) August 22, 2024

So Bill Clinton is a white man disrespecting a black woman, right? That's how this works?

They owe you an apology, Nancy! 😂 — Lori Love (@thereallorilove) August 22, 2024

Indeed they do.

Oh, we know she won't get one but seeing Bill Clinton mispronounce her name during probably his most important speech this year was ... something else.

I noticed that too.😁😁 He actually pronounced her name a couple different ways… — Brian😎🇺🇸 (@BrianMGC) August 22, 2024

Because everyone is scared to mispronounce her name - they don't want to get called a racist.

Yes, everything is stupid.

I thought getting her name wrong was racist?? 🤨 — Chris Grant 🇺🇸🎣🥃 USMC MAGA🇺🇸 (@wildman_1369) August 22, 2024

See what we mean?

***

