Stephen Miller Takes a Truth Hammer to ABC News' 'Disinformation Campaign' About Mahmoud Khalil

Doug P. | 11:30 AM on April 25, 2025
Journalism meme

As we've reported often, the media's been doing a whole lot of heavy lifting for the Democrats when it comes to helping spread their preferred narrative about illegal aliens like Kilmar Abrego Garcia -- aka "Maryland man" according to certain press propagandists. 

The list of examples goes on, and ABC News served up this story about Mahmoud Khalil that caught the attention of Trump adviser Stephen Miller: 

That's what Khalil's lawyers say, and ABC News was content to make that the headline, but Miller torpedoed the spin in short order: 

And we've seen no reason to believe this particular disinformation campaign wont' continue for the foreseeable future. 

Bingo.

