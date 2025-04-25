Stephen Miller Takes a Truth Hammer to ABC News' 'Disinformation Campaign' About Mahmoud Khalil

As we've reported often, the media's been doing a whole lot of heavy lifting for the Democrats when it comes to helping spread their preferred narrative about illegal aliens like Kilmar Abrego Garcia -- aka "Maryland man" according to certain press propagandists.

The list of examples goes on, and ABC News served up this story about Mahmoud Khalil that caught the attention of Trump adviser Stephen Miller:

According to government lawyers in a new court filing, ICE did not have a warrant for activist Mahmoud Khalil's arrest when they took him into custody last month.



Read more: https://t.co/SJWgBS7QCm pic.twitter.com/10s5RKi4af — ABC News (@ABC) April 25, 2025

That's what Khalil's lawyers say, and ABC News was content to make that the headline, but Miller torpedoed the spin in short order:

The media disinformation campaign continues at warp speed. His visa was revoked. He is an illegal alien. Criminal arrest warrants are for criminal prosecutions not deportations. https://t.co/C87H2EUdkS — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) April 25, 2025

And we've seen no reason to believe this particular disinformation campaign wont' continue for the foreseeable future.

I'm past the point of thinking they are ignorant on immigration law. This is intentionally crafted propaganda. — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 25, 2025

Bingo.