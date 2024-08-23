WATCH: Trains Collide, Derail in Boulder, CO (Where's Mayor Pete?)
Backfire to End ALL Backfires! Hillary Clinton Posts Kamala Pic That ACTUALLY Makes Her Look Creepy AF

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:20 PM on August 23, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Hillary Clinton was being helpful.

We think?

Honestly, it's hard not to wonder if deep down, Hillary secretly resents Kamala Harris and her campaign knowing if she wins, it will be Kamala who breaks that glass ceiling, not her. After all, she never has gotten over Trump BEATING HER in 2016.

Surely she didn't think this was a good picture of Kamala, right?

What's the first thing you think when you see it?

Yeah, that is not the future ANY of us want, crazy lady.

Did we mention Hillary shut down replies? Yeah ... 

Seriously. And what makes this even worse (scarier? more terrifying?) is that Hillary thinks this is a good picture. That we should be inundating children with politics. Oh, we get what she thought she was doing but ultimately all it did was set a ton of authoritarianism and government control.

Something like that.

No lie detected.

