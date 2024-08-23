Backfire to End ALL Backfires! Hillary Clinton Posts Kamala Pic That ACTUALLY Makes Her Look Creepy AF

Hillary Clinton was being helpful.

We think?

Honestly, it's hard not to wonder if deep down, Hillary secretly resents Kamala Harris and her campaign knowing if she wins, it will be Kamala who breaks that glass ceiling, not her. After all, she never has gotten over Trump BEATING HER in 2016.

Surely she didn't think this was a good picture of Kamala, right?

What's the first thing you think when you see it?

The future is here. We just have to unlock it. https://t.co/bDxnheT85h pic.twitter.com/lDewbctWAd — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 23, 2024

Yeah, that is not the future ANY of us want, crazy lady.

Did we mention Hillary shut down replies? Yeah ...

You will love the Avatar.

You will worship the Avatar.

You will obey the Avatar. https://t.co/ENmEG3mXLi — Cardinal Curmudgeon (@Gimblin) August 23, 2024

Seriously. And what makes this even worse (scarier? more terrifying?) is that Hillary thinks this is a good picture. That we should be inundating children with politics. Oh, we get what she thought she was doing but ultimately all it did was set a ton of authoritarianism and government control.

It looks like she's handing down the death penalty on that little girl. https://t.co/ogAUzfz6rs — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) August 23, 2024

Something like that.

Easy boomer meme material courtesy of the @HillaryClinton social media staff. https://t.co/F0tclIN6PO pic.twitter.com/oGDpmzQPGh — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) August 23, 2024

This is creepy AF not gonna lie. https://t.co/gHUdcTBveG — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 23, 2024

No lie detected.

