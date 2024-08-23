WHACK-Job Billy Baldwin Threatens RFK Jr. Over Possible Trump Endorsement and WOW, Was THAT Ever Dumb

Rumor has it Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will be officially dropping out of the race and endorsing Trump ... maybe even as soon as today. This would be a huge bump for the Trump campaign and the reason we know this is mainly from people on the Left reacting very poorly to this possibility.

Advertisement

Seriously. If they are threatening RFK Jr. and his FAMILY over it, they must be worried.

Or they're just a complete lunatic like Billy Baldwin:

Hey Bobby... heard you're about to pull the plug on your campaign.

Choose wisely my friend.



Curious... have you heard from Robin, Emily or Kiki lately? pic.twitter.com/SwaNlFQepw — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) August 21, 2024

Wasn't he the nice one? Wait, that's Stephen.

Billy is a jerk.

Clearly.

Is this a threat? The Baldwin family is completely psychotic. pic.twitter.com/dJBxZW0Ahp — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 22, 2024

Yeah, that's a threat.

Are you threatening RFK? What the hell is wrong with you? — Coco 🇺🇸 (@CoClarified) August 22, 2024

How long ya' got?

Big tough guy, ain’t ya. 🙄Dude, threatening someone on X is a no-no. — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) August 22, 2024

Hey, Billy... has anybody, yourself included, heard anything of the remnants of your acting career lately? — Cleavage Crumbs (@CleavageCrumbs) August 22, 2024

Sounds like a threat coming from a Baldwin tbh — Dave Delivers (@jeffersonianguy) August 22, 2024

Because that's EXACTLY what it is.

***

Mainstream media are ADMITTING they're working to elect Kamala Harris and all Democrats, heck even lackeys and surrogates are bragging about their efforts to spin, lie, and do what it takes for Democrats to win in November. Sign up for a Twitchy VIP Membership today, help us hold them all accountable by supporting our efforts to tell the TRUTH. And when you sign up this week (Comrade Kamala week only) you'll save an additional 60% off the membership if you use the code FIGHT.

=======================================================================

Related:

BOOM! Citizen Journo David Daleiden BRUTALLY Reminds Kamala She JAILED Him to Protect Planned Parenthood

Fox News Cut Trump's DNC Rebuttal OFF So He Found Another Way to Finish Making His Point and ROFL (Watch)

'Not Voting for a Backup': Undecided Pennsylvania Voter's Post-DNC Comments DEVASTATING for Kamala -Watch



THIS --> Jon Gabriel OWNS Adam Kinzinger and His WEEPY DNC Speech in 1 Perfectly BRUTAL (Logical) Post

'Angry Staffer' Account Who FUELED Lie (Con) About Surprise DNC Guest Beyoncé Tries BACKPEDALING and LOL

=======================================================================