So Who Was the Super-Secret Special Guest?

WHACK-Job Billy Baldwin Threatens RFK Jr. Over Possible Trump Endorsement and WOW, Was THAT Ever Dumb

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:10 PM on August 23, 2024
AP Photo/Eric Risberg

Rumor has it Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will be officially dropping out of the race and endorsing Trump ... maybe even as soon as today. This would be a huge bump for the Trump campaign and the reason we know this is mainly from people on the Left reacting very poorly to this possibility.

Seriously. If they are threatening RFK Jr. and his FAMILY over it, they must be worried.

Or they're just a complete lunatic like Billy Baldwin:

Wasn't he the nice one? Wait, that's Stephen.

Billy is a jerk.

Clearly.

Yeah, that's a threat.

How long ya' got?

Because that's EXACTLY what it is.

***

Advertisement

=======================================================================

