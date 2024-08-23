BOOM! Citizen Journo David Daleiden BRUTALLY Reminds Kamala She JAILED Him to Protect Planned Parenthood

Finally! At Least Five Secret Service Agents Placed on Leave After Attempted Trump...
Sam J.
August 23, 2024
AP Photo/Pat Sullivan, File

Kamala Harris claimed Trump would have journalists imprisoned once again proving Democrats always accuse Republicans of the very things they are doing or have done. Case in point, Kamala herself has imprisoned a journalist for covering a story she didn't want covered.

Let us not forget she literally put David Dalieden in jail.

Daleiden was exposing Planned Parenthood for the real monsters they are and like any good Democrat who likes those Planned Parenthood donations, Kamala had to put a stop to it. God forbid Americans know the truth about Democrat's favorite fundraiser.

Ahem.

Daleiden called 'homegirl' out:

Raided.

His work product seized AT GUNPOINT.

In jail.

And Kamala stood up there claiming it would be Trump who had journalists treated this way. Wow.

She claimed over and over again that 'the people' were her client.

Yeah, it was a bunch of melodramatic horse manure ... 

Not only was she protecting Planned Parenthood, but she was clearly trying to make a political name for herself.

They can do that because they know their pals in the media won't do a damn thing to fact-check them.

It's good to be a D.

That PLUS her Stalinesque policies seem like good reasons to vote FOR Trump.

***

