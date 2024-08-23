BOOM! Citizen Journo David Daleiden BRUTALLY Reminds Kamala She JAILED Him to Protect Planned Parenthood

Kamala Harris claimed Trump would have journalists imprisoned once again proving Democrats always accuse Republicans of the very things they are doing or have done. Case in point, Kamala herself has imprisoned a journalist for covering a story she didn't want covered.

Let us not forget she literally put David Dalieden in jail.

Kamala Harris warns Trump will "jail journalists." Trump was president, no journalists were jailed. Meanwhile, Kamala was California AG, and @daviddaleiden's house was raided while Harris prepared to prosecute him for exposing Planned Parenthood.‼️ https://t.co/7lbpXShnLt pic.twitter.com/nKmYHHUgKz — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) August 23, 2024

Daleiden was exposing Planned Parenthood for the real monsters they are and like any good Democrat who likes those Planned Parenthood donations, Kamala had to put a stop to it. God forbid Americans know the truth about Democrat's favorite fundraiser.

Ahem.

Daleiden called 'homegirl' out:

Lol, homegirl is so “unburdened by what has been” in 2016. 😅



Let me remind you, @KamalaHarris:



As a citizen journalist, I had my home raided, work product seized at gunpoint, and spent an afternoon behind bars because of your fealty to @PPFA as CA Attorney General. 🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/3nTdCKLdjg — David Daleiden (@daviddaleiden) August 23, 2024

Raided.

His work product seized AT GUNPOINT.

In jail.

And Kamala stood up there claiming it would be Trump who had journalists treated this way. Wow.

I remember well! She was ruthless doing planned parenthood’s bidding! — dlave33 (@dlave33) August 23, 2024

She claimed over and over again that 'the people' were her client.

Yeah, it was a bunch of melodramatic horse manure ...

I'll never forget how ruthlessly Harris persecuted you when she was California AG, David. For that reason alone, I would never, ever vote for her. — Ancilla Domini 🟠 (@ancilla5186) August 23, 2024

Not only was she protecting Planned Parenthood, but she was clearly trying to make a political name for herself.

Democrats dont care about facts.....they make them up as they go along — SENDCONGRESSHOME (@Congressgohome) August 23, 2024

They can do that because they know their pals in the media won't do a damn thing to fact-check them.

It's good to be a D.

I will not forget and it is the #1 reason I will not vote for her. — Witness to Events (@witnesstoevents) August 23, 2024

That PLUS her Stalinesque policies seem like good reasons to vote FOR Trump.

***

