Fox News Cut Trump's DNC Rebuttal OFF So He Found Another Way to Finish Making His Point and ROFL (Watch)

If there is one thing we know about Donald Trump it's that Trump will be Trump, and if you try and stop him in the middle of being Trump, he'll find a way to finish what it was he was saying or doing. So Fox News cutting him off before he was done taking Kamala Harris and her speech apart wasn't about to stop him from finishing what he started.

He just called Greg Gutfeld who they went to after they cut him off ... imagine getting a phone call from Donald Trump doing a live show.

Heh.

Watch this:

FoxNews cut off Trump and went to Gutfeld’s show so Trump called Gutfeld live on air. What a boss!pic.twitter.com/uhMdPAw8He — CHIZ 🇺🇸 (@CHIZMAGA) August 23, 2024

We like how he tells Trump he's live and on the air and watch what he says.

Like that will stop him.

Legend, even.

“At this point what difference does it make? I’m ahead in the polls.” 😂 😂 ❤️ — Redeemed Radical (@RedeemedRadical) August 23, 2024

And I wonder if there's any friction between Greg & Bret? — Deplorable Petr (@PragueArtist) August 23, 2024

It's possible. When people work together there can naturally be disagreements and tension.

Only Donald Trump can pull that off! He's genuine and authentic, putting his life on the line for the country. God bless him — Dave Epicurus (@DaveEpicurus) August 23, 2024

He does come off as very genuine and authentic. Like in his mind, it only made sense to call Greg up on his cellphone and finish saying what he wanted to say since they cut him off to go to Greg's show. What is truly hilarious here is that a former president has Gutfeld's private number so he can just call him up.

This was true Trump, 100%

