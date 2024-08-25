Holy S**T Is RIGHT! Former Kamala Harris Intern's Story About Kamala As a Boss Is Anything BUT Joyful

Rolling Stone Has a Galactically Dumb Explanation for Nobody Watching Woke Star Wars
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:50 AM on August 25, 2024

Kamala Harris has a people problem as in the people who work for her don't seem to last in their roles for very long. Almost as if she's a really horrible, hateful, power-hungry, tyrant in her own right. Any manager with a 92% turnover rate should probably at least have a review ... not get installed as the Democratic nominee for the upcoming presidential election.

Imagine what someone like this would do with the power of the federal government behind her?

Terrifying.

Look at this:

His post continues:

Harris reportedly used to force her staff to stand every morning when she entered the office as Attorney General and would force them to call her 'General.'

"Good Morning General," they were forced to say according to Terry McAteer, the father of a former intern.

His son, Gregory, wasn't allowed to look Harris in the eye because that "privilege was only allowed to senior staff members."

"Gregory was also given instructions to never address Harris nor look her in the eye as that privilege was only allowed to senior staff members.

"Holy sh*t.

Holy s**t is right.

Indeed.

Ain't it though?

Yikes.

Endless amounts of joy.

Such joy.

JOY JOY JOY.

