Holy S**T Is RIGHT! Former Kamala Harris Intern's Story About Kamala As a Boss Is Anything BUT Joyful

Kamala Harris has a people problem as in the people who work for her don't seem to last in their roles for very long. Almost as if she's a really horrible, hateful, power-hungry, tyrant in her own right. Any manager with a 92% turnover rate should probably at least have a review ... not get installed as the Democratic nominee for the upcoming presidential election.
Imagine what someone like this would do with the power of the federal government behind her?
Terrifying.
Look at this:
REPORT: Kamala Harris' staff turnover rate is 92% since she took office in January of 2021, making many people question if her "Joy!" campaign is completely fake.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 25, 2024
Out of Harris' 47 hires from her first year as VP, only 4 remain.
Harris reportedly used to force her staff to… pic.twitter.com/Nra6o7ATG6
His post continues:
Harris reportedly used to force her staff to stand every morning when she entered the office as Attorney General and would force them to call her 'General.'
"Good Morning General," they were forced to say according to Terry McAteer, the father of a former intern.
His son, Gregory, wasn't allowed to look Harris in the eye because that "privilege was only allowed to senior staff members."
"Gregory was also given instructions to never address Harris nor look her in the eye as that privilege was only allowed to senior staff members.
"Holy sh*t.
Holy s**t is right.
She’s a wannabe tyrant.— Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) August 25, 2024
She loves the power. Makes her especially dangerous.
Indeed.
The 4 employees that remain are probably medicated and attend therapy twice a week.— Ida (@HeidiSnow381) August 25, 2024
Isn't it amazing how all tyrants seem to act the same off camera?— SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) August 25, 2024
Remember the horror stories of Hillary Clinton by her staff? Kamala is no better.
Ain't it though?
Recommended
She's a dictator. A tyrant. She cannot get into the oval office.— Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) August 25, 2024
This video ALONE— scroll tharepy (@scrollTherapy2) August 25, 2024
should disqualify Kamala Harris
from holding ANY government office.
It is deeply offensive and UN-American pic.twitter.com/tH3cbR5rMl
Yikes.
So much joy 😌 pic.twitter.com/gSuII1YLVV— Anti Left Memes (@AntiLeftMemes) August 25, 2024
Endless amounts of joy.
Such joy.
JOY JOY JOY.
