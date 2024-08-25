Holy S**T Is RIGHT! Former Kamala Harris Intern's Story About Kamala As a Boss Is Anything BUT Joyful

Kamala Harris has a people problem as in the people who work for her don't seem to last in their roles for very long. Almost as if she's a really horrible, hateful, power-hungry, tyrant in her own right. Any manager with a 92% turnover rate should probably at least have a review ... not get installed as the Democratic nominee for the upcoming presidential election.

Advertisement

Imagine what someone like this would do with the power of the federal government behind her?

Terrifying.

Look at this:

REPORT: Kamala Harris' staff turnover rate is 92% since she took office in January of 2021, making many people question if her "Joy!" campaign is completely fake.



Out of Harris' 47 hires from her first year as VP, only 4 remain.



Harris reportedly used to force her staff to… pic.twitter.com/Nra6o7ATG6 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 25, 2024

His post continues:

Harris reportedly used to force her staff to stand every morning when she entered the office as Attorney General and would force them to call her 'General.' "Good Morning General," they were forced to say according to Terry McAteer, the father of a former intern. His son, Gregory, wasn't allowed to look Harris in the eye because that "privilege was only allowed to senior staff members." "Gregory was also given instructions to never address Harris nor look her in the eye as that privilege was only allowed to senior staff members. "Holy sh*t.

Holy s**t is right.

She’s a wannabe tyrant.



She loves the power. Makes her especially dangerous. — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) August 25, 2024

Indeed.

The 4 employees that remain are probably medicated and attend therapy twice a week. — Ida (@HeidiSnow381) August 25, 2024

Isn't it amazing how all tyrants seem to act the same off camera?



Remember the horror stories of Hillary Clinton by her staff? Kamala is no better. — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) August 25, 2024

Ain't it though?

She's a dictator. A tyrant. She cannot get into the oval office. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) August 25, 2024

This video ALONE

should disqualify Kamala Harris

from holding ANY government office.

It is deeply offensive and UN-American pic.twitter.com/tH3cbR5rMl — scroll tharepy (@scrollTherapy2) August 25, 2024

Yikes.

So much joy 😌 pic.twitter.com/gSuII1YLVV — Anti Left Memes (@AntiLeftMemes) August 25, 2024

Endless amounts of joy.

Such joy.

JOY JOY JOY.

=======================================================================

Related:

Violate 1st Amendment Rights Much? Eric Swalwell TORCHED for Trying to Get Journo FIRED for Wrong Speak

Backfire to End ALL Backfires! Hillary Clinton Posts Kamala Pic That ACTUALLY Makes Her Look Creepy AF

'You're KILLING Us!' SCARY, Receipt-Filled Thread Shows Us ANOTHER Not-So-Joyful Side of Tim Walz

WHACK-Job Billy Baldwin Threatens RFK Jr. Over Possible Trump Endorsement and WOW, Was THAT Ever Dumb



Fox News Cut Trump's DNC Rebuttal OFF So He Found Another Way to Finish Making His Point and ROFL (Watch)

=======================================================================