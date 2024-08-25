Oh, Honey, NO! Lefty Broad DRAGGED So Much for CUH-RAZY Lie About NC...
Got Some 'SPLAININ' to Do! Lincoln Project's 2024 Election Financials are SUPER Damning...
Here's RFK Jr. Explaining EXACTLY What MAGA Means and It's GREAT (No Wonder...
'Who's FOO?!' Elon Musk HILARIOUSLY Mocks Foo Fighters Because Trump DID Actually Buy...
Point of NO Return! Schumer Lets Mask Slip, Reveals Indefinite 1-Party RULE if...
Adam Schiff Runs and HIDES Behind Female Capitol Officer When Asked About Trump...
'Bag of Human Debris' Bradley Whitford Goes Full SEXIST Attacking RFK Jr's WIFE...
Obvious Post/Tweet Script Dropping RIGHT After Trump/Kennedy Alignment Tells Us Democrats...
Holy S**T Is RIGHT! Former Kamala Harris Intern's Story About Kamala As a...
Rolling Stone Has a Galactically Dumb Explanation for Nobody Watching Woke Star Wars
Rashida Tlaib Says It Was Racist of the DNC Not to Have a...
Jonathan Chait Says Kamala Harris Gave the Best Acceptance Speech Ever Seen
No One Votes for the Second Banana: If Tim Walz Is Most Popular...
The Left Loses It as New York Times Piece Says 'Joy Is Not...

We Are Going to WIN: Former Dem/Kennedy Voter Goes OFF on 'Lost, Corrupt, Degenerate' Democrats and WOW

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on August 25, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

It has truly been fascinating watching Kennedy supporters come forward and talk about how much they really really really hate Kamala Harris. And not just Kamala herself, but everything the Democratic Party has become. Plenty of us on the Right have known this for a long time, that Democrats have become a party of war, censorship, violence, authoritarianism and ultimately the very rich and privileged. They have long since lost their way, and it really started back in 2008.

Advertisement

Ahem.

Welp, seeing Kennedy supporters come out and join with MAGA is really something else, especially when we see posts like this that honestly stand on their own.

This. Is. Great.

Take a look:

His post continues:

-I think what’s going on is even worse than communism. 

Seems like it’s a global elitist cabal that supports one world govt. depopulation. 

Destroying western civilization through migration. 

Destroying families through Sexual perversions. 

Censorship against anything that goes against their ideologies. 

They also seem to be buying up a lot of farm land and planning something big. So many farmers have been protesting globally. 

And of course they have no issue with wars. 

World economic forum might be behind this. Claus Schwabb seems to bluntly state some of these objectives. -

I told him this is a banger, and I’m going to share online. He approved.

We are going to win and make America great again and healthy again.

Who’s left voting for Kamala?The lost, corrupted and degenerate.

We are going to win.

Recommended

'Who's FOO?!' Elon Musk HILARIOUSLY Mocks Foo Fighters Because Trump DID Actually Buy the Rights and LOL
Sam J.
Advertisement

If that doesn't make you want to run through a brick wall to vote for Trump we don't know what will.'

THIS THIS THIS.

Gotta love Presler. Always working.

Yes, definitely more of this.

We are going to win.

=======================================================================

Related:

'Who's FOO?!' Elon Musk HILARIOUSLY Mocks Foo Fighters Because Trump DID Actually Buy the Rights and LOL

Point of NO Return! Schumer Lets Mask Slip, Reveals Indefinite 1-Party RULE if Kamala Wins in November

Adam Schiff Runs and HIDES Behind Female Capitol Officer When Asked About Trump Winning in 2024 (Watch)

'Bag of Human Debris' Bradley Whitford Goes Full SEXIST Attacking RFK Jr's WIFE Over Trump Endorsement

Advertisement

Obvious Post/Tweet Script Dropping RIGHT After Trump/Kennedy Alignment Tells Us Democrats ARE Scared

=======================================================================

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS TRUMP 2024 ELECTION ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Who's FOO?!' Elon Musk HILARIOUSLY Mocks Foo Fighters Because Trump DID Actually Buy the Rights and LOL
Sam J.
Sarah Palin Lights Rick Wilson Up Over His Sudden Concern Over Attacking the Children of Politicians
Aaron Walker
Here's RFK Jr. Explaining EXACTLY What MAGA Means and It's GREAT (No Wonder the Left Is So Mad)
Amy Curtis
Point of NO Return! Schumer Lets Mask Slip, Reveals Indefinite 1-Party RULE if Kamala Wins in November
Sam J.
Adam Schiff Runs and HIDES Behind Female Capitol Officer When Asked About Trump Winning in 2024 (Watch)
Sam J.
Holy S**T Is RIGHT! Former Kamala Harris Intern's Story About Kamala As a Boss Is Anything BUT Joyful
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Who's FOO?!' Elon Musk HILARIOUSLY Mocks Foo Fighters Because Trump DID Actually Buy the Rights and LOL Sam J.
Advertisement