We Are Going to WIN: Former Dem/Kennedy Voter Goes OFF on 'Lost, Corrupt, Degenerate' Democrats and WOW

It has truly been fascinating watching Kennedy supporters come forward and talk about how much they really really really hate Kamala Harris. And not just Kamala herself, but everything the Democratic Party has become. Plenty of us on the Right have known this for a long time, that Democrats have become a party of war, censorship, violence, authoritarianism and ultimately the very rich and privileged. They have long since lost their way, and it really started back in 2008.

Ahem.

Welp, seeing Kennedy supporters come out and join with MAGA is really something else, especially when we see posts like this that honestly stand on their own.

This. Is. Great.

Take a look:

“I’ll never vote for democrats again!”



Said one of my last friends that wasn’t on the Trump train.



He was voting Kennedy and I reached out to see where’s he’s at now.



His response was perfect and one I’d like to share here below:



-I think what’s going on is even worse than… pic.twitter.com/bDYZgU5Lys — Petey B (@realpeteyb123) August 24, 2024

His post continues:

-I think what’s going on is even worse than communism. Seems like it’s a global elitist cabal that supports one world govt. depopulation. Destroying western civilization through migration. Destroying families through Sexual perversions. Censorship against anything that goes against their ideologies. They also seem to be buying up a lot of farm land and planning something big. So many farmers have been protesting globally. And of course they have no issue with wars. World economic forum might be behind this. Claus Schwabb seems to bluntly state some of these objectives. - I told him this is a banger, and I’m going to share online. He approved. We are going to win and make America great again and healthy again. Who’s left voting for Kamala?The lost, corrupted and degenerate. We are going to win.

If that doesn't make you want to run through a brick wall to vote for Trump we don't know what will.'

Check in with your friends and ask them what they think about Trump and the democrats now?



If they are still voting for Kamala, they aren’t your friends and something is wrong with them. — Petey B (@realpeteyb123) August 24, 2024

THIS THIS THIS.

Wow.



Is he registered to vote at his current address? — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) August 24, 2024

Gotta love Presler. Always working.

Yes, definitely more of this.

We are going to win.

=======================================================================

