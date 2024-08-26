AP Explores How Kamala Harris Is Getting Away With All the 'Candidate of...
Even ABC's 'This Week' Host Couldn't the Ignore Supreme Irony in Harris' Ad...
Tim Walz: A Wolf in Sheep's Clothing
What Trump Just Did While Joe Vacations and Kamala Does Whatever She Does...
Twitchy's Own Amy Curtis BLISTERS The Expert™ Tom Nichols and His Smug Pro-Kamala/Never...
Holy TONE-DEAF Batman! Kerry Kennedy Learns the HARD Way Putting Party Over Family...
'She Has Not Said That': Tom Cotton OBLITERATES Jon Karl's Lame Attempt to...
THE CRINGE, IT BURNS! Hillary, AOC, and Others Record Lamest Video EVER for...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Comrade Kamala Special: 60% Off VIP Membership - FINAL HOURS!
To Strengthen the Cause, MAGA Should Warmly Welcome RFK Voters
The Left Cannot Live With Their Own Rules (and We Shouldn't Either)
She's Already SHOWN Us Who She Is: The Democrats Are UTTERLY HUMILIATED for...
Minnesota Fair Goers Traded in Corn Dogs for 'Never Walz' Fans

'Simply NOT Smart Enough'! Mollie Hemingway Just HUMILIATES Kamala for Trying to Change Debate Rules NOW

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:50 AM on August 26, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Kamala Harris is pushing for hot mics during her debates against Trump so she can argue with him and not have to answer questions because we all know she sucks when she's expected to talk policy, ideas, or you know, debate. She also likely wants more of those girl power 'I'm Speaking' moments.

Advertisement

Yeah, those were lame.

Not to mention we all saw how much the closed mics actually helped Trump destroy Biden during their debate. It's pretty sad the worst thing Democrats think could happen to Kamala during the debates is you know, letting her actually talk.

Mollie Hemingway is not at all impressed:

SO ANNOYING.

So cowardly.

So transparent.

She sucks.

Mollie also had this tweet on her timeline:

It all boils down to this. Media are literally on her side, they are ROOTING for her, and she still runs from them. As Mollie points out, even Joe did interviews and took questions from the press and the guy was mentally gone before he even got in office.

What's Kamala's excuse? OH, that's right, she doesn't have one.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

That too.

Trump had to focus on Trump.

It was his best debate performance yet, and Kamala knows that.

Not nobody not no how.

=======================================================================

Related:

What Trump Just Did While Joe Vacations and Kamala Does Whatever She Does Won Him the Presidency (Watch)

Twitchy's Own Amy Curtis BLISTERS The Expert™ Tom Nichols and His Smug Pro-Kamala/Never Trump Thread

Holy TONE-DEAF Batman! Kerry Kennedy Learns the HARD Way Putting Party Over Family Is NOT a Great Look

Oh, Honey, NO! Lefty Broad DRAGGED So Much for CUH-RAZY Lie About NC Republicans She DELETED (We Got It)

We Are Going to WIN: Former Dem/Kennedy Voter Goes OFF on 'Lost, Corrupt, Degenerate' Democrats and WOW

=======================================================================

Tags: DEBATE DEMOCRATS KAMALA HARRIS MOLLIE HEMINGWAY TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
What Trump Just Did While Joe Vacations and Kamala Does Whatever She Does Won Him the Presidency (Watch)
Sam J.
Twitchy's Own Amy Curtis BLISTERS The Expert™ Tom Nichols and His Smug Pro-Kamala/Never Trump Thread
Sam J.
Holy TONE-DEAF Batman! Kerry Kennedy Learns the HARD Way Putting Party Over Family Is NOT a Great Look
Sam J.
Even ABC's 'This Week' Host Couldn't the Ignore Supreme Irony in Harris' Ad Promising Border Security
Doug P.
'She Has Not Said That': Tom Cotton OBLITERATES Jon Karl's Lame Attempt to Run Cover for Kamala
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement