'Simply NOT Smart Enough'! Mollie Hemingway Just HUMILIATES Kamala for Trying to Change Debate Rules NOW

Kamala Harris is pushing for hot mics during her debates against Trump so she can argue with him and not have to answer questions because we all know she sucks when she's expected to talk policy, ideas, or you know, debate. She also likely wants more of those girl power 'I'm Speaking' moments.

Yeah, those were lame.

Not to mention we all saw how much the closed mics actually helped Trump destroy Biden during their debate. It's pretty sad the worst thing Democrats think could happen to Kamala during the debates is you know, letting her actually talk.

Mollie Hemingway is not at all impressed:

Harris wants to change the rules so there will be a hot mic during a debate with Trump. This is so she can reprise her "I'm speaking" schtick she did in her Pence debate anytime he spoke and even when he didn't. But for what it's worth, that was SO ANNOYING of her. pic.twitter.com/NtMpPnj5M4 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 26, 2024

SO ANNOYING.

So cowardly.

So transparent.

She sucks.

Mollie also had this tweet on her timeline:

Even with the media completely running her campaign, it is so crazy that the Democrats' nominee Kamala Harris is simply not smart enough to handle campaign interviews, press conferences, gaggles, etc. with what is essentially be her own staff. Even Biden did those. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 26, 2024

It all boils down to this. Media are literally on her side, they are ROOTING for her, and she still runs from them. As Mollie points out, even Joe did interviews and took questions from the press and the guy was mentally gone before he even got in office.

What's Kamala's excuse? OH, that's right, she doesn't have one.

Perhaps this is because Trump not interrupting was very helpful for him with Biden. It put the spotlight on Biden’s incapacity. Just as applying the same rule here would put the spotlight on Harris’s idiocy. — FoiaFan🇮🇱 (@15poundstogo) August 26, 2024

That too.

Trump had to focus on Trump.

It was his best debate performance yet, and Kamala knows that.

