What Trump Just Did While Joe Vacations and Kamala Does Whatever She Does Won Him the Presidency (Watch)

Trump won the presidency today.

In our heart and minds, this is the man who should be leading the country.

While Joe Biden goes on yet another vacation (who the Hell is running the country?!) and Kamala Harris' schedule shows her doing what she does so well aka nothing, Trump took time to honor the 13 American service members who tragically lost their lives when the Biden/Harris administration jacked up their Afghanistan withdrawal.

Oh sure, Joe and Kam-Kam tried to blame Trump for the losses (and the media did their part) but we all know none of the conditions Trump put in place had been met before they withdrew ... but that's another article.

Right now, right here, we see Trump doing what Biden and Kamamunism should really be doing.

Watch:

It's the 3rd anniversary of 13 American service members dying during the withdrawal from Afghanistan.



Biden is currently at the beach.



Kamala has nothing on her schedule.



President Trump is at Arlington Cemetery laying a wreath for all 13 of them.pic.twitter.com/811DRgsHWm — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 26, 2024

If you listen closely you can hear someone sobbing in the background.

But you know, Democrats can't be bothered to care about the lives they took in a sloppy Afghanistan withdrawal.

President Trump visits Arlington to honor the 13 American military killed in Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal debacle. A family member is heard sobbing in the background. My heart is breaking. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) August 26, 2024

Now that’s a real President. — ☦︎ 𝔹𝕝𝕒𝕫𝕖 🔥 (@OrthoBlaze) August 26, 2024

in fairness, it's easier for him to be there since he isn't responsible for their deaths. — lisamarie (success best revenge) (@Lisa_from_SoCal) August 26, 2024

Ouch.

And true.

But Kamala was the last person in the room. — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) August 26, 2024

That she was.

This is what a real leader does.



Kamala and Joe are traitors — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) August 26, 2024

To be fair to Kamala, many of her voters would consider a display of patriotism to be racist or colonialist, or fascist, or... or... something. — Ari H. Mendelson "Premier Psychic of Our Day" (@kingmakerseries) August 26, 2024

Heh.

And hey, good point.

Unbelievable that the actual Commander in Chief isn’t there. — Xxarna Z (@xxenna66) August 26, 2024

Sadly, it's all too believable.

