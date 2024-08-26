What Trump Just Did While Joe Vacations and Kamala Does Whatever She Does Won Him the Presidency (Watch)

AP Explores How Kamala Harris Is Getting Away With All the 'Candidate of...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:15 AM on August 26, 2024
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Trump won the presidency today. 

In our heart and minds, this is the man who should be leading the country.

While Joe Biden goes on yet another vacation (who the Hell is running the country?!) and Kamala Harris' schedule shows her doing what she does so well aka nothing, Trump took time to honor the 13 American service members who tragically lost their lives when the Biden/Harris administration jacked up their Afghanistan withdrawal.

Oh sure, Joe and Kam-Kam tried to blame Trump for the losses (and the media did their part) but we all know none of the conditions Trump put in place had been met before they withdrew ... but that's another article.

Right now, right here, we see Trump doing what Biden and Kamamunism should really be doing.

Watch:

If you listen closely you can hear someone sobbing in the background.

But you know, Democrats can't be bothered to care about the lives they took in a sloppy Afghanistan withdrawal.

Ouch.

And true.

That she was.

Heh.

And hey, good point.

Sadly, it's all too believable.

=======================================================================

=======================================================================

