DENIED! Trump Team SHUTS Comrade Kamala Team Trying AGAIN to Change Debate Rules DOWN and It's GLORIOUS

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:00 PM on August 26, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Kamala Harris is a coward. A chicken. A big baby. A fake. A fraud. A phony. And the last thing she really wants to do is debate someone like Trump under any circumstances that may not work to her advantage. Considering she already turned down the Fox News debate, we all know why her camp is now trying to make even more changes to the Kamala-Friendly ABC Debate. 

Get a load of this nonsense:

She wants a hot mic.

She wants to sit.

She wants opening statements.

SHE WANTS NOTES.

Seriously?

Maybe someone should just give her a pedicure while they're at it ... 

The Trump campaign has done everything they've been asked in every debate so far. 

They are right to say no, enough. If Kam-Kam wants to lead the free world then Kam-Kam can debate like a grown up. She's already getting to pick the networks, the least she can do is STFU and debate at this point, right?

Just sayin'.

It definitely feels like they're trying to get out of the debates. 

And we don't blame the Trump campaign one bit.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
No interviews.

No pressers.

And now she's whining about debating like an presidential candidate.

Guess it's hard to blame her since she's never received even one single vote and yet she's been installed to run on the Democrat presidential ticket with her lying vp. Imagine how badly she'd be doing if we had a real media holding her even a teensy bit accountable.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
