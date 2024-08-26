DENIED! Trump Team SHUTS Comrade Kamala Team Trying AGAIN to Change Debate Rules DOWN and It's GLORIOUS

Kamala Harris is a coward. A chicken. A big baby. A fake. A fraud. A phony. And the last thing she really wants to do is debate someone like Trump under any circumstances that may not work to her advantage. Considering she already turned down the Fox News debate, we all know why her camp is now trying to make even more changes to the Kamala-Friendly ABC Debate.

Get a load of this nonsense:

She wants a hot mic.

She wants to sit.

She wants opening statements.

SHE WANTS NOTES.

Seriously?

Maybe someone should just give her a pedicure while they're at it ...

BREAKING: Harris' camp is now asking for a seated ABC debate with notes and opening statements.



Trump campaign's Jason Miller said, “We said no changes to the agreed-upon rules.” — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) August 26, 2024

The Trump campaign has done everything they've been asked in every debate so far.

They are right to say no, enough. If Kam-Kam wants to lead the free world then Kam-Kam can debate like a grown up. She's already getting to pick the networks, the least she can do is STFU and debate at this point, right?

Trump just now on the muted mics during the debate:



“We agreed to the same rules. I don't know. It doesn't matter to me. I'd rather have it probably on, but the agreement was that it would be the same as it was last time. In that case, it was muted. I didn't like it the last… pic.twitter.com/yY0smQjrkK — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 26, 2024

Just sayin'.

What a coward she is — LisaAnne (@LisaAnneGA) August 26, 2024

Kamala HQ is trying to act like Trump is the one backing out when Harris is the one changing the terms at the last minute. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) August 26, 2024

It definitely feels like they're trying to get out of the debates.

LMAO DENIED — aka (@akafacehots) August 26, 2024

And we don't blame the Trump campaign one bit.

Kamala Harris can't handle doing an unscripted interview with a friendly press or a debate without notes.



Harris is not capable or qualified to be Vice-President, let alone President. — David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) August 26, 2024

No interviews.

No pressers.

And now she's whining about debating like an presidential candidate.

Guess it's hard to blame her since she's never received even one single vote and yet she's been installed to run on the Democrat presidential ticket with her lying vp. Imagine how badly she'd be doing if we had a real media holding her even a teensy bit accountable.

