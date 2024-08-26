Democrats' Attempt to List 'Wins' By the Biden/Harris Administration Only Makes Things WORSE for Kamala

As Kamala Harris tries to separate herself from the Biden/Harris administration so she won't be held accountable for the s**t-show she and Joe have turned this country into, The Democrats Twitter/X account thought it would be a good idea to put out a meme listing all of their 'wins' for the American people.

Advertisement

Yeah, that was stupid.

It's sort of adorable (in a pathetic and sad way) how they just ol' Joe out there floating around in the wording all by himself. Whoever made this graphic and then approved it really should lose their internships but they were likely DEI picks so ... yeah.

What were they THINKING?!

That’s a lot of wins for the American people 🙌 pic.twitter.com/r16zYc3Iu8 — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) August 26, 2024

Let's take a look at these wins, shall we?

Historic job growth: Really? Maybe they missed it but Americans just learned that the Biden/Harris administration LIED about the number of jobs created from March 23 to March 24 by nearly 1,000,000. Not to mention people going back to work after COVID shouldn't count as jobs created.

Canceled student debt: Defied SCOTUS and stuck everyday Americans with zero student debt with the bill.

Infrastructure investment: Anyone checked in on Maui lately? East Palestine, Ohio? Hrm.

OOOOH, they made a new pandering holiday with Juneteeth. HA HA HA HA HA, are they serious?!

You get the picture. This meme is a mess of lies and bull-poo, much like the Biden/Harris administration.

She is the incumbent and as such, is responsible for what is happening right now in this country so every time she says we 'need to turn a new page' we need to remind her she wrote the page we're currently on.

Here's the real list.

Returning to work isn’t creating jobs.



Over 818,000 jobs reported by the Biden administration were revised to the downside this year alone. They lied on the Jobs Report. pic.twitter.com/bO1igTjTuJ — Kamala is Corrupt (@TonyMontana5309) August 26, 2024

Oof.

======================================================================

Related:

And. Here. We. GOOO! Tulsi Gabbard Just Ended Kamala's Campaign AGAIN, Officially Endorses Trump (Watch)

TISSUE? Billy Baldwin Takes BUTTHURT to a Whole New LEVEL in Weepy Post Shaming Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

WHOA, That's a Double-Digit DROP! Young Men Are LEAVING the Democratic Party in Droves

DELISH! Chef Andrew Gruel DROPS Dishonest, Deceitful Robert Reich for Accusing Kroger of Price Gouging

DENIED! Trump Team SHUTS Comrade Kamala Team Trying AGAIN to Change Debate Rules DOWN and It's GLORIOUS



=======================================================================