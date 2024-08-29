Donald Trump Takes to X After Yet Another Indictment
Sooo, She Was NOT Lovin' It? Kamala Harris' Carefully Curated Resume May Not ACTUALLY Include McDonald's

Remember when Kamala Harris claimed she worked at McDonalds while she was in college so she could pretend she's just like the rest of us poor schlubs? Welp, looks like that may have been yet another lie from our pals on the Left. That this is how little they think not only of their supporters but of Americans in general is disconcerting in more ways than one.

From the Free Beacon:

Harris’s work at McDonald’s, which allegedly took place at a franchise in the California Bay Area the summer after her freshman year in college, is a recent addition to her carefully curated life story. For decades, Harris never mentioned it, not on the campaign trail nor in two books. It’s absent from a job application and résumé she submitted a year after she graduated from college. Third-party biographers did not write about it. Not until Harris ran for president in 2019 and spoke to a labor rally in Las Vegas did she mention the job, telling the crowd that she "was a student when I was working in a McDonald’s."

At the same time, however, Harris’s image makers tweaked the story ever so slightly. According to an August 14 item in Politico, an early cut of a Harris campaign ad said she worked at McDonald’s to "pay her way" through college. Aides changed the script to reflect that "she really took the summer job just to earn a bit more spending money," as Politico put it.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Holy guacamole, this woman is such a fake.

A fake literally nobody has voted for.

No wonder she chose Tim Walz, they have a lot in common.

Now to be fair, because you know, we're super-fair around these here parts, Kamala may not have included McDonalds on her resume because a lot of people may not put jobs like working in fast food on their resume HOWEVER, if she is going to push this as part of her 'life story' and how she relates to middle-class Americans then she probably needs to make sure it's legit and easy to find.

Considering how much the Biden/Harris administration has lied to this country not only about their policies but about her replacing Biden in the race, it's only fair that people have their doubts about anything they tell us about Kamala.

Even McDonald's. 

