Here's Another 'Grassroots' Anti-Trump/Musk Protester Who Has 'No Clue Why They Are There'

On Saturday there were protests in cities around the United States and elsewhere that organizers called "Hands Off." Ironically, the "Hands Off" people are angered because Trump, Musk and DOGE are in the process of hampering their ability to keep their hands on as many taxpayer dollars as possible.

As it turns out, the protests weren't quite as massive and "grassroots" as the Left would like everybody to believe.

Why was this particular protester there? To fight the kakistocracy! Just don't ask him what the kakistocracy is. Watch this via @WesternLensman:

They have no clue why they are there, and they have no clue what their signs even mean. pic.twitter.com/BxtiskoD3t — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 6, 2025

"Here, just go to the protest and hold this sign, and if anybody asks you what it means read what's on this piece of paper."

He had to read the paper he was given to understand the sign he was holding 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/E16o1X4Zs1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 6, 2025

We're hardly surprised, but the lefty organizers of this stuff know that the legacy media outlets won't bother to follow the money and prove these aren't organic, grassroots protests.

They are completely unaware of what they are actually protesting.



They are just there because they were told to be there. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) April 6, 2025

When asked a question If you need to pause to read a handout from someone else to provide ‘your’ opinion on it, know that it is in fact not your own thoughts. — All Hallows Patriot Apparel (@AllHallowsPat) April 6, 2025

Make Hippie Boomers useful again. https://t.co/Ckeqiw12DK — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) April 6, 2025

Village idiots out to make some cash. https://t.co/ijfIQ2zJFv — Budster (@Budster180) April 7, 2025

That would have been a much more accurate name for these "protests."

