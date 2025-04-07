Here's Another 'Grassroots' Anti-Trump/Musk Protester Who Has 'No Clue Why They Are There'

So ... About that Self-Proclaimed Illegal, Queer, 'Unafraid' Anti-Trump Activist? It Gets...
Doug P. | 9:07 AM on April 07, 2025
Meme screenshot

On Saturday there were protests in cities around the United States and elsewhere that organizers called "Hands Off." Ironically, the "Hands Off" people are angered because Trump, Musk and DOGE are in the process of hampering their ability to keep their hands on as many taxpayer dollars as possible. 

As it turns out, the protests weren't quite as massive and "grassroots" as the Left would like everybody to believe

Why was this particular protester there? To fight the kakistocracy! Just don't ask him what the kakistocracy is. Watch this via @WesternLensman: 

"Here, just go to the protest and hold this sign, and if anybody asks you what it means read what's on this piece of paper."

We're hardly surprised, but the lefty organizers of this stuff know that the legacy media outlets won't bother to follow the money and prove these aren't organic, grassroots protests.

That would have been a much more accurate name for these "protests."

