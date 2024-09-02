Snotty Lefty ACCIDENTALLY Compliments JD Vance by Making a Dig About NOT Inviting Him to College Parties

John Collins isn't smart enough to realize he just paid JD Vance the best compliment a snooty, smug, Leftist could ever pay him.

Imagine thinking anyone would want to attend HIS college parties.

Advertisement

JD Vance is the guy we never invited to parties in college. — John Collins (@Logically_JC) August 31, 2024

Oh no! Vance isn't 'good enough' to party with elite a-holes who think they're more important than they really are. The horror! The shame!

If Collins is trying to make us like Vance even more, he succeeded. Just sayin'.

Not to mention, it seems JD Vance is in good company:

What a self-important twit.

Seems anyone who disagrees with Collins wouldn't have been good enough to be invited to his college parties. Thinking that would include this editor who is truly heartbroken that she won't be partying with a bunch of stick-up-their-backside snots any time soon.

*cries dramatically*

And yet he’s now a U.S. Senator and quite possibly the next Vice President of the United States, while you’re a rando sh*tposting on X. Congratulations! — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) September 1, 2024

Yeah, we'd rather hang with Vance.

Yes, his blood wasn’t rich enough. How dare he work while attending school?@JDVance — David St. Germain (@proudgrandpa00) August 31, 2024

Right? Vance had to serve his country to be able to afford college ...

The nerve.

Right.

Because you didn’t like those poor people, did you? — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) September 1, 2024

Can't be hanging around with the poors.

Nope.

You may still think douchey frat boy behavior is cool. Most of us adults grew out of that by our mid-20’s. Not the flex you think it is. Sad. — MIKEYPOX 🙈🙉🙊🇺🇸 (@mmercer01) September 1, 2024

They so desperately need Vance to be weird or awkward because deep down they know Kamala and Tim are much worse than just weird and awkward.

Good luck with that, Lefties.

======================================================================

Related:

Megyn Kelly Set to Interview Tim Walz's Fellow National Guardsman and HOLY STOLEN VALOR, Batman (Watch)

BAHAHA! Lefty Kamala Harris Fanboys LOVE Her New 'MALA' Nickname, There's Just ONE HILARIOUS Problem

Meet the Press TRIES Backpedaling After Host Defends Kamala with BLATANT Lie About 13 Service Members

So FOLKSY! Tim Walz's Attempt at Damage Control After He Blew Off DEAD American Hostage Goes REALLY Wrong

Crashing and BURNING: Lefties Come Un-GLITTER-Glued After Learning Kamala's Internals 'Look Bleak'

=======================================================================