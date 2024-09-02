Megyn Kelly Set to Interview Tim Walz's Fellow National Guardsman and HOLY STOLEN...
Snotty Lefty ACCIDENTALLY Compliments JD Vance by Making a Dig About NOT Inviting Him to College Parties

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:55 AM on September 02, 2024
Twitchy

John Collins isn't smart enough to realize he just paid JD Vance the best compliment a snooty, smug, Leftist could ever pay him.

Imagine thinking anyone would want to attend HIS college parties.

Oh no! Vance isn't 'good enough' to party with elite a-holes who think they're more important than they really are. The horror! The shame! 

If Collins is trying to make us like Vance even more, he succeeded. Just sayin'.

Not to mention, it seems JD Vance is in good company:

What a self-important twit.

Seems anyone who disagrees with Collins wouldn't have been good enough to be invited to his college parties. Thinking that would include this editor who is truly heartbroken that she won't be partying with a bunch of stick-up-their-backside snots any time soon.

*cries dramatically*

Yeah, we'd rather hang with Vance.

Right? Vance had to serve his country to be able to afford college ... 

The nerve.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Can't be hanging around with the poors.

Nope.

They so desperately need Vance to be weird or awkward because deep down they know Kamala and Tim are much worse than just weird and awkward.

Good luck with that, Lefties.

======================================================================

