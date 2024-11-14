The 'Joy' Is Gone! Joy Reid Deletes Her Account on X as MSNBC's Ratings Continue Crashing

The 'Joy' is gone—quite literally. Joy Reid has left X. She deleted her social media account late Wednesday night. She joins other distraught Democrats, like Don Lemon and Jamie Lee Curtis, who left the social networking site after President-Elect Donald Trump destroyed Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election just over a week ago. Reid hosts her show, The ReidOut on MSNBC, which is currently hemorrhaging viewers.

Here's a short video excerpt of her explaining why she left X. (WATCH)

Joy Reid just deleted her X account 🤣 pic.twitter.com/sqwZyJkBYA — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 14, 2024

Leftist cable news personalities miss Twitter with its runaway censorship, they've had a hard time adjusting to the site since it was purchased by Elon Musk who changed it to X and turned it into a haven for free speech. Reid has most likely moved over to rival social networking site, BlueSky.

She probably went to BlueSky. That's where Marc Cuban and a lot of leftists ended up.

They'll be back, like the time when they thronged over to Mastodon. — ElizabethMTaylorRN (@FB_Jailbird) November 14, 2024

They’re going to try to turn blue sky into the place — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) November 14, 2024

This site just keeps improving every day 🤣



Retreating into fortified echo chambers is totally going to help them win back the white house. 🤣 — Dissident West (@dissidentwest) November 14, 2024

She was worried about someone taking it over for nefarious reasons? 🤣🤣🤣



Doubtful



If anything, someone may and probably will now make a parody account.



Regardless, she like many in that cult are running for the hills. — Kagens Looking Glass ™ (@KagensNews) November 14, 2024

BlueSky is a Democrat/leftist echo chamber so Reid will be right at home. It's essentially a cage that Dems enter into willingly. Still, she will probably get bored and return to X. No one will be surprised if she does.

They are purposely doing this so they can call X a “right wing echo chamber”, it actually bothers them that we don’t wanna cancel them, we don’t play by their rules of censorship so they do these games lol — Sah (@cosmicdawg9) November 14, 2024

She’ll be back and I hope Elon makes her rebuild her following from ZERO!! — Shemeka Michelle (@ShemekaMichelle) November 14, 2024

She will be back. She’s taking the L hard. pic.twitter.com/oUiXOEZyXt — Marc 🇺🇸 (@gopher_marc) November 14, 2024

Interesting question; Does X need Joy Reid more or does Joy Reid need X more? Since I wouldn't be surprised if Joy Reid doesn't have a job soon given how much her ratings have dropped, I'd say Joy Reid is one that needs X more. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) November 14, 2024

The Meltdown is hilarious. Wait until they realize no one cares and come crawling back — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) November 14, 2024

Reid leaves behind almost two million followers on X. At a time when Democrat-supporting cable news networks are quickly crumbling and mass media layoffs are a certainty, you would think Reid (and others like her) would not throw away one of the best tools to promote themselves and at least have a chance at relevance. The hubris and short-sightedness are off the charts. Then again, no one ever said she was smart.