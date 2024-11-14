The 'Joy' Is Gone! Joy Reid Deletes Her Account on X as MSNBC's Ratings Continue Crashing

Shocker: Keith Boykin Makes Pete Hegseth's Nomination All About Race
Warren Squire  |  5:30 AM on November 14, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

The 'Joy' is gone—quite literally. Joy Reid has left X. She deleted her social media account late Wednesday night. She joins other distraught Democrats, like Don Lemon and Jamie Lee Curtis, who left the social networking site after President-Elect Donald Trump destroyed Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election just over a week ago. Reid hosts her show, The ReidOut on MSNBC, which is currently hemorrhaging viewers.

Here's a short video excerpt of her explaining why she left X. (WATCH)

Leftist cable news personalities miss Twitter with its runaway censorship, they've had a hard time adjusting to the site since it was purchased by Elon Musk who changed it to X and turned it into a haven for free speech. Reid has most likely moved over to rival social networking site, BlueSky.

BlueSky is a Democrat/leftist echo chamber so Reid will be right at home. It's essentially a cage that Dems enter into willingly. Still, she will probably get bored and return to X. No one will be surprised if she does.

Reid leaves behind almost two million followers on X. At a time when Democrat-supporting cable news networks are quickly crumbling and mass media layoffs are a certainty, you would think Reid (and others like her) would not throw away one of the best tools to promote themselves and at least have a chance at relevance. The hubris and short-sightedness are off the charts. Then again, no one ever said she was smart.

