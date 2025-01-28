YES! Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth REVOKES Gen. Mark Milley's Security Clearance
Grift for the Mill: CA's Mismanagement of Campaign Finance Portal Upgrade Shows What's WRONG With State

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on January 28, 2025
Meme / screenshot

We've already told you a lot about California's high-speed rail boondoggle. The project started almost 20 years ago at a projected cost of $33 billion. That cost has now ballooned to $128 billion and it might be done in 2033 (spoiler alert: it won't be done in 2033).

But that's not the only example. In 2014 -- a decade ago -- California voters approved spending on water storage and reservoirs. Billions in spending. A new reservoir hasn't been built since 1979.

Here's another one:

So the costs have skyrocketed and it'll take almost a decade to complete.

Where is that money going?

Why is that money -- earmarked for specific projects -- clearly not being spent on those projects?

If a business did this, the CEO and a bunch of employees would be behind bars.

Just insane.

It sure us.

What a joke.

Once again, any business that did this would be out of business and face criminal charges of some sort.

Some coder sitting in his basement could do this for half that.

That money is going somewhere, and it's not where it's needed.

Yep.

Just when you think it can't get any worse, it does.

