Grift for the Mill: CA's Mismanagement of Campaign Finance Portal Upgrade Shows What's WRONG With State

We've already told you a lot about California's high-speed rail boondoggle. The project started almost 20 years ago at a projected cost of $33 billion. That cost has now ballooned to $128 billion and it might be done in 2033 (spoiler alert: it won't be done in 2033).

But that's not the only example. In 2014 -- a decade ago -- California voters approved spending on water storage and reservoirs. Billions in spending. A new reservoir hasn't been built since 1979.

Here's another one:

amazing...in 2016, the California Legislature passed a bill to update its Y2K-era campaign finance portal, estimating development costs at $11.6 million w/a completion date of February 2019.



The latest cost estimate is now $92.3 million w/a completion date of February 2027. pic.twitter.com/dzlTpf1Zr4 — Rob Pyers (@rpyers) January 28, 2025

So the costs have skyrocketed and it'll take almost a decade to complete.

Where is that money going?

Why is that money -- earmarked for specific projects -- clearly not being spent on those projects?

If a business did this, the CEO and a bunch of employees would be behind bars.

The current budget allocates $5.4M from the 2025-2026 general fund to cover the ongoing costs...the Secretary of State requested an additional $15M earlier this month to cover the $20.4M it says it needs for the project this year.https://t.co/EhgLQ1H3xl pic.twitter.com/aUy3oSivRz — Rob Pyers (@rpyers) January 28, 2025

The rating is green? — Claudia Bitzer (@ClaudiaBitzer) January 28, 2025

It's considered to be on time and within its budget.https://t.co/jIom9ZOacg — Rob Pyers (@rpyers) January 28, 2025

This is amateur hour. Cover Oregon managed to burn $250 million in 2 and 1/2 years not building a functional website. — 1967mustangman (@1967mustangman) January 28, 2025

Once again, any business that did this would be out of business and face criminal charges of some sort.

Just turn this over to a few Stanford engineers, offer them $5 million and it would be done in 6 weeks. — Joe Patterson (@Patterdude) January 28, 2025

Why didn’t the state do any fire management upgrades?



Oh, I see. — WW (@the_urb) January 28, 2025

That money is going somewhere, and it's not where it's needed.

When a thousand cuts leads to sepsis. https://t.co/ctu9GW7Ayu — Herodotus (@Oenoan) January 28, 2025

It never ceases to amaze how poorly California is governed. https://t.co/AZ23T1N3BG — Millenium Frinklin (@frinklin) January 28, 2025

Just when you think it can't get any worse, it does.