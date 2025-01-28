The View's Ladies Outdo Themselves in Misinformation on Illegal Immigrant Deportation

Every day, Americans can expect a new meltdown on national television by these ladies who apparently need to speak with a therapist way more than they need a microphone.

Again flaunting her profound ignorance, Whoopi claims the US is not deporting criminal illegals who were already found guilty of crimes.

Joy Behar then tries to make a joke about needed to deport the J6 rioters he pardoned. pic.twitter.com/hyxCMwvsr8 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 28, 2025

Sara Haines whines that the government is not listing the crimes of the illegals they're deporting.

Joy Behar claims "half have no criminal record."

In reality, they're all criminals because they broke U.S. immigration laws and came/stayed in the country illegally. pic.twitter.com/hG2yXcqzUR — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 28, 2025

She then claims "this country is a country that lacks empathy."

"There are people who live lives of privilege who don't walk in those steps," she hypocritically proclaimed. pic.twitter.com/qrpYcCxE9P — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 28, 2025

Staunchly racist Sunny Hostin scoffs at Debrina Kawam the woman who was set on fire and killed in the NYC subway by an illegal:

ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: When people know of this woman was literally set on fire on a New York subway, they don't care what the stats say. She was… pic.twitter.com/uwviz4Ra0x — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 28, 2025

Someone should tell Joy the J6 participants are Americans who were born in America. They are all pardoned now, but even when they had criminal charges pending, where would Joy suggest sending them? The reason illegal immigrants who commit crimes are being sent back to another country is because they were born in that country. Why is that so hard to understand?

I mean obviously an ignorant statement. Also, if she wants to know why they’re not “deporting people who are in jails” she should talk to the sanctuary cities and figure out why they are refusing to comply with ICE deportation orders. That’s the real question. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) January 28, 2025

Absolutely! The problem is not Trump deporting people. It is cities in America protecting illegal immigrants and not the people who live there.

Maybe it’s time someone sues @abc for continuing to let them lie on national television. — Fiona Kitty Mom (@fionakittymom) January 28, 2025

It certainly feels like that is the only way they will be forced to report accurately.

You can tell she's reading the teleprompter. The left wing media propaganda machine has their orders ,catch phrases, and key words to say today. — Tommy Bubble (@TommyBubble2) January 28, 2025

She's absolutely being fed what to say. They are literally an arm of the DNC at this point. They probably send them talking points every morning. Allegedly.

Yep, marching orders have been issued. — Chris C (@crza_11) January 28, 2025

Those ladies probably can't march, but they can definitely flail around and clutch their pearls.

I'm so sick of this militant racist spreading propaganda. ABC & Whoopi get their talking points from the DNC. The View needs to go. — LibertyBelle🔔Bell (@13a04125a94c431) January 28, 2025

It can't happen soon enough.