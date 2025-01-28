WATCH: You Are NOT Going to Believe Who ITV Sidelined on Holocaust Remembrance Day

Yesterday was Holocaust Remembrance Day and ITV’s Good Morning Britian was one of many shows that took a moment to attempt to memorialize that suffering. But watch the video and see if you can figure out what is missing:

“Six million people were killed in concentration camps during the Second World War, as well as millions of others because they were Polish, disabled, gay, or belonged to another ethnic group.”



Jews. The word you’re looking for is ‘Jews’, not ‘people’. This truly beggars belief.… pic.twitter.com/Sm0vLvMT01 — Campaign Against Antisemitism (@antisemitism) January 27, 2025

The cut off text:

This truly beggars belief. This dire reporting is not only factually incorrect but erases Jews from a genocide in which six million Jewish men, women and children were slaughtered specifically because they were Jews. How is it possible, therefore, that on Holocaust Memorial Day of all days, @GMB manages to acknowledge several other groups but not Jews? To make matters worse, there is no reference to Jewish people at all for over two minutes into this segment, and when there finally is one, it is only done once and in regard to former history students taking a tour of the Jewish quarter of Kraków. Additionally, there is bafflingly no utterance of the word ‘antisemitism’ whatsoever. If this is intended to pay respect to the victims of Holocaust Memorial Day, it has failed abysmally and ignores the true nature of this horrific event. How on earth was this allowed to happen, @ITV? We demand an explanation.

Well, the suspicion is that the host is trying to erase how Jews suffered in the holocaust, because pointing this out is seen as supporting Israel or the war in Gaza (presently in a cease fire).

This is deliberate and pathetic. — Paul Hewton (@paul_hewton) January 27, 2025

All Palestinian Arabs previously lived in Jordan and Egypt, but were denied citizenship and used as jihadist pawns. It's time to let them resettle. https://t.co/uNQctFRqeO — Quantum Flux (@QuantumFlux36) January 27, 2025

Off topic, but we don't think he is wrong. Palestinian refugees are treated differently from every other group of refugees.

🇮🇱 PM Netanyahu:



"Today is International Holocaust Day. I am holding here Hitler's book in Arabic, Meincamp. This book was found by our fighters in the homes of civilians in the Gaza Strip. This is what they educate their children about."



✅ AI Eng Translated + Sub



#AINewsIL pic.twitter.com/COXSBreIcI — Rubi Yona 💙🇮🇱 רובי יונה (@RubiYona) January 27, 2025

Obviously, this evil book can and should be studied for its historical value, but we get the feeling that wasn't why those people were reading it.

They should release the transcript fed into the teleprompter and identify and dismiss the employee who very obviously deleted the word "Jewish" from the original script. — Saul Sadka (@Saul_Sadka) January 27, 2025

If it was the teleprompter writer’s fault. After all, this isn’t former president Biden we are talking about, so we can’t just assume the speaker was mindlessly parroting whatever the teleprompter said.

Gosh, it feels so good to be able to write ‘former president Biden.’

"Light switch morality" let's call it. Given the left only has a binary moral calculator, one is either oppressed or the oppressor. Since the left currently views Israel and Jews as oppressors, Jews therefore cannot be the oppressed. Hence we have a Holocaust summary without… — Oren Fass (@OrenFass) January 28, 2025

The cut off text reads:

Hence we have a Holocaust summary without mention of the word ‘Jew’, since they can't say it without causing an internal narrative failure.

Of course, the other problem is what we call ‘underdog bias.’ Allow us to explain.

Everyone likes an underdog story. You like to see the scrappy upstart or rebel fighting against overwhelming odds and winning, and there is an assumption that a person fighting against overwhelming odds has to be the good guys dedicated to a higher cause.

But what it really indicates is dedication and you can be dedicated to a good cause or a bad one. Things probably looked pretty grim for the soldiers of the American Revolution, for instance, but they were dedicated to the cause of American liberty. On the other hand, on September 11, 2001, we saw another kind of dedication: Religious fanaticism. Driven by their Islamofascist beliefs, nineteen men were willing to sacrifice their lives to kill innocent people. That fanaticism didn’t make them good people: It only made them dedicated.

And that’s what we are seeing with organizations like Hamass. Hamass is a virulently antisemitic operation that used to put their desire for the genocide of the Jews right in their charter and only removed it for PR reasons—not because they had suddenly let go of their hatred. They and like-minded organizations are the last dead enders of an explicitly genocidal movement to wipe out Israel and every Jew in the region. There is little moral difference between them and the Ku Klux Klan.

But many people have their minds clouded by that underdog bias. Yes, their willingness to attack Israel even when it is hopeless shows dedication, but it is dedication to an evil cause: The murder of every man, woman and child who they consider Jewish. We are reminded of this line from Moby Dick: ‘for hate’s sake I spit my last breath at thee.’ Do not mistake their dedication to hatred for virtue.

So a day later @gmb & @ranvir01 just realised they forgot to mention JEWS on the 80th liberation of Auschwitz gas chambers & ovens built by Nazis to specifically kill JEWS. Poor souls of other ethnicities were also killed but to Nazism that was probably collateral damage.… — Arun Singh (@ArunSAhluwalia) January 28, 2025

Not completely true. For instance, the Nazis also hated the Gypsies, and massacred them quite fanatically. And ultimately the Nazis wanted to kill everyone who was not German. For instance, they planned to murder Soviets by the millions if they had held their ground on that front. Hitler was not really a ‘white supremacist’ so much as a German supremacist. Jews got the majority of his ire because Hitler considered them the mortal enemy of the German people.

Did she really just say they were killed in concentration camps because they were “polish, disabled, or belonged to another ethnic group.".



*stares Jewishly*



pic.twitter.com/jgaz9PN3qQ — Angela Van Der Pluym (@anjewla90) January 28, 2025

They all know what they are doing and they think we are weak kneed Jews who won’t say anything back. We will — Angela Van Der Pluym (@anjewla90) January 28, 2025

Judy, the point went over your dimwit head.



It was over a million JEWS and the rest were others.



Not mentioning Jews is offensive.



Get bent — Angela Van Der Pluym (@anjewla90) January 28, 2025

Yes, it is accurate that the Nazis murdered a lot of ‘others’ including disabled people but his main goal was the massacre of Jews. The holocaust was the result of the Nazis trying to find a ‘final solution’ to the ‘Jewish Question.’

Do you not follow @AuschwitzMuseum ? It can be tough to read some days, but is obviously important. — Josh (@JoshWeber2) January 28, 2025

Yes, we follow that feed just for an occasional reminder that evil exists. We wouldn't assume any other person doesn't.

One guy did try to offer a weak defense:

This is odd. I think it's not impossible that it's a result of the discomfort that surrounds the word Jew, it being a word that defines an ethnic identity but also one used as an insult. I suspect that might be why the newsreader or her scriptwriter somehow thought it better not… https://t.co/1s2ubY0RGA — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) January 27, 2025

The cut off text:

I suspect that might be why the newsreader or her scriptwriter somehow thought it better not to use it. They may have thought of this as a good intention, but it simply leads to erasure, specifically - considering all other groups targeted by the Nazis are mentioned - of Jews as a racially victimised entity.

‘Jew’ is not a slur. Just because some people say ‘Jew’ with hatred in their hearts doesn’t transform it into a slur. This is a silly defense.

Unfortunately, he goes on:

Some, in the good-bad win-lose binary of this place, think I'm excusing here where what I'm doing is deconstructing. The erasure of Jews from their own suffering (by non-Jews) is often not a conscious process; Jews, like other minorities, are subject to unconscious bias from… — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) January 28, 2025

The cut off text:

The erasure of Jews from their own suffering (by non-Jews) is often not a conscious process; Jews, like other minorities, are subject to unconscious bias from those who are not them. The present progressive need to remind the world that Jews were not the only victims of the Holocaust, for example, does not come from any conscious antisemitic place, and is of course historically correct. However, in the simple moral binary, this need often tips over into a reflex which *foregrounds* other victims - as an imagined corrective to what's gone before, where Jews may have been the only group mentioned - and this does lead to a revisionist - absurd - history of the Shoah where the main target of the Nazis are erased.

No, sir, that was a defense, and a poor one at that. We don’t think David is a bad person for offering it, but sometimes we can be too charitable towards people and we think that is what is happening with David.

Nobody would have been offended if she had said "Jewish people" instead of "people"; she then went on to list other groups killed at Auschwitz so this would not have excluded them. https://t.co/POV6wFgtZb — Matt Ridley (@mattwridley) January 28, 2025

Exactly. For instance, Episode 9 of ‘Band of Brothers’ deals with the discovery of a concentration camp and ends with text on the screen that said that ‘[b]etween 1942 and 1945 five million ethnic minorities and six million Jews were murdered—many of them in the camps.’ That strikes an appropriate balance, we think. Other victims should be acknowledged, but not at the expense of the primary target of the Nazis.

